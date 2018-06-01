Canada, a refuge from the United States?

Announcement

Presentation

Following the great success of the TV series The Handmaid Tale’s, adapted from Margaret Atwood’s novel, this issue of Études Canadiennes / Canadian Studies will explore the way Canada may be perceived as a refuge from the United States, and maybe even as the true embodiment of the American Dream. This issue will welcome papers in the fields of history (for example, on the underground railway or the draft dodgers), of political science (for example, on Justin Trudeau’s Canada as the refuge of American democracy and diversity face to Donald Trump’s United States), of literature and the arts (what type of refuge, if any, do the dystopian works of artists such as Catherine Mavrikakis, François Blais, Yen Chen and others offer?)

The editors would like to receive proposals (250 to 300 words) which provide a working title and a brief overview of the article’s aims, along with a short biographical note (100 words), to be sent to : revueetudescanadiennes@gmail.com

cc to: laurence.cros@univ-paris-diderot.fr

Deadline for submitting a proposal is June 1st, 2018.

Selected proposals will receive a go-ahead shortly afterwards. Full articles (about 8000 words) will need to be submitted by September 1st, 2018. After a double peer-review process, selected articles will be published in a printed form in the December 2018 paper issue of the journal, followed by an online publication one year later on http://journals.openedition.org/eccs/

Editorial committee

Hélène AMRIT (Université de Limoges)

Florence DAVAILLE (Université de Rouen)

Jean-Michel LACROIX (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle-Paris 3)

André MAGORD (Université de Poitiers)

Jacques-Guy PETIT (Université d’Angers)

Sandrine TOLAZZI (Université de Grenoble)

Scientifique committee