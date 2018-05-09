Philosophical Hermeneutics in the Islamicate Context

Announcement

Presentation

This conference would like to engage with one specific context among all those which were and still are, as it were, “affected” by philosophical hermeneutics: the Islamicate context. The latter seems particularly relevant: on the one hand because it is intimately intertwined with the Western context; on the other hand because the Islamicate context retains a clear reference to religion that makes its entanglement with philosophical hermeneutics a burning challenge for all parties involved. The universality of the hermeneutic order should be put to the test of the Islamicate context within three different angles: the exegetical aspect, in order to see in what extend philosophical hermeneutics can contribute to rethink the understanding of the Koran in the contemporary context; the interpretative aspect, to address different contemporary attempts to reinterpret the classical – philosophical, spiritual or legal – heritage; the critical aspect, to present different political and critical issues raised by the question of the encounter between philosophical hermeneutics and Islamic thought.

Program

Wednesday 9

Université catholique de Louvain

May 9–11, 2018

Organized by:

Institut supérieur de philosophie, Centre d’études phénoménologiques, UCLouvain (S. Camilleri)

Department of Philosophy, Istanbul 29 Mayis University (S. Varlik)

Institut für Islamwissenschaft und neuere orientalische Philologie, Universität Bern (U. Goeskens & K. Moser)

Venue: Salle du Conseil FIAL, Place du Cardinal Mercier 14

Philosophical Hermeneutics and Qur’anic Exegesis in the Contemporary context

9:45 Welcoming words

10:00 Keynote lecture n°1:

Massimo Campanini (Università di Trento), “Philosophical Commentaries on the Qur'an in the Twentieth Century: from Hermeneutics to Praxis”

11:15

Urs Goeskens (Universität Bern),

“Shifting Concepts of Religion among Muslim Reformist Theologians and Intellectuals in the Light of Hermeneutics (Nasr Hamid Abu Zeid and Abdolkarim Soroush)”

12:00

Abdessamed Belhaj (UCLouvain),

« Al-Jali d’Abou Ya'rub al-Marzuqi : premier commentaire philosophique entier du Coran ? »

14:30

Carool Kersten (University College London),

“From Methods of Exegesis to Hermeneutics of Alterity: The Writings of Hasan Hanafi and Hamid Dabashi as Examples of Hermeneutical Thinking in Islamicate Contexts”

15:15

Mansooreh Khalilizand (Universität Erlangen),

“Revelation and Prophetic Reading of the World. Shabestari’s Hermeneutical approach to the Concept of Revelation”

16:15 Constance Arminjon (Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes),

« De la critique des méthodes exégétiques à la doctrine de l’historicité du Coran : Mojtahed Shabestarî et l’acclimation de l’herméneutique en Islam »

Thursday 10

Venue: Louvain House, 4 Terrasse de l'Aula

Revisiting the Classical Heritage

9:45 Keynote lecture n°2

Nader El-Bizri (American University of Beirut),

“Ontologico-Epistemic Directives in the Hermeneutic Phenomenology of Falsafa”

11:00

Selami Varlik (Istanbul 29 Mayis University),

« Phénoménologie christologique vs. philosophie islamique : Ricoeur et le conflit entre inquiétude et certitude »

11:45

Alireza Shomali (Wheaton College),

“The Idea of Political Hermeneutics in Farabi’s Philosophy”

14:15

Naveen Kanalu Ramamurthy (University of California),

“Hermeneutics in Premodern Islamic Jurisprudential Culture: Interpreting God’s Law through Human Reason”

15:00

Ali Pharaa (Stony Brook University),

“Ibn ‘Arabi’s Station of No Station as a Hermeneutics of Beauty”

16 :00

Gregory Vandamme (UCLouvain),

« La perplexité (hayra) au cœur du langage de la révélation dans l’herméneutique coranique d’Ibn ‘Arabî »

16:45 Keynote lecture n°3

Mohammed Chaouki Zine (Université de Tlemcen),

« Interpréter ou ne pas interpréter : La “docte ignorance” de la question herméneutique chez Ibn ‘Arabî »

Friday 11

Venue: Salle du Conseil FIAL, Place Cardinal Mercier

Critical and Political Issues

9:30

Mustafa Ali (The Open University),

“Philosophical Hermeneutics and the Islamicate: Transversals and Reversals”

10:15

Thomas Sojer (Universität Innsbruck),

“Entangled: The Grand Narratives and their Influences on Hermeneutics”

11:15

Ezra Tzfadya (Universität Erlangen/Universität Bamberg),

“The 19th Century Origins of Wilayat al-Faqih: A Philosophic-Hermeneutic Approach to ‘Aql’ in the Thought of Mullah Ahmad Naraqi”

14:00

Ahmad Bostani (Kharazmi University of Tehran),

“Henry Corbin’s Hermeneutical Approach: A Critical Appraisal”

14:45

Iddo Dickmann (UCLouvain/University of Colorado),

“The Hermeneutic Concept of Naskh”

15:45

Sylvain Camilleri (UCLouvain),

“Outline of a ‘Radical Hermeneutics’ of the Qur’an”