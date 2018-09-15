Passeurs de la littérature américaine en France (1917-1967)

Announcement

Outre les personnes et institutions, nous proposons également d’étudier certains médias comme moyens de diffusion de la littérature américaine en France : arts visuels (en particulier la bande dessinée), cinéma, théâtre et radio. On pourra ainsi s’intéresser à l’adaptation de BD américaines par des magazines français dans le contexte politique et moral de l’Hexagone, ou à certaines adaptations cinématographiques emblématiques, comme Le Dernier tournant (1939) ou Pierrot le Fou (1965), ou encore au passage de la poésie et la littérature américaines à travers le médium radiophonique et ses formats privilégiés (lectures, causeries et entretiens). Enfin, on pourra envisager le phénomène de l’adaptation/appropriation/réinvention de certains codes de la littérature américaine – dont l’exemple le plus connu est sans doute J’irai cracher sur vos tombes (1946) de Vernon Sullivan (alias Boris Vian) – qui à défaut de transmettre un texte original véhiculent une certaine idée de la littérature américaine.

On pourra croiser les études littéraires (américanistes et comparées), l’histoire, la sociologie, les arts visuels pour approfondir la compréhension du travail de cette multitude d’acteurs – institutions, cercles, communautés, individus – qui permet la circulation transatlantique des textes vers un pays dont la capitale, Paris, est alors dotée d’un immense pouvoir de consécration. On s’attachera à mieux cerner le rôle ce ces acteurs, notamment celui des bibliothèques universitaires ou privées, des maisons d’édition et des collections, des librairies et des périodiques (telles les revues universitaires, relativement peu étudiées). Dans le même esprit, on mettra en lumière le rôle des intermédiaires individuels : traducteurs, préfaciers, mécènes, éditeurs (publishers), rédacteurs et éditorialistes, critiques, agents littéraires, diplomates, universitaires, journalistes et correspondants de périodiques américains à Paris, mais aussi scénaristes, dessinateurs, metteurs en scène et librettistes. Sans exclure les « passeurs » les plus célèbres (Soupault, Larbaud, Bazalgette, ou Coindreau), les propositions veilleront à révéler des intermédiaires méconnus et les réseaux/sociabilités dans lesquels ils s’insèrent.

2019 March 14-15

Argument

This two-day interdisciplinary symposium will look at how American literature was taken up into French culture over a fifty-year period bounded by two defining moments in French-US relations: 1917, when the US entered World War I, and 1967, when NATO troops withdrew from French soil.

The aim is, first, to identify people and institutions in France that acted as intermediaries and mediators for US literature over this period. The project will examine the range of their activities, such as setting up collections and corpora, and producing translations and publications, academic and critical studies, textual and audio-visual adaptations, as well as press surveys and reviews. The idea is also to look at the forms these various practices took—such as capitalization, selection, distortion, hybridization, censorship, rejection, or subversion. We will also seek to bring out the social, cultural, economic, and political relationships brought into play by these mediators, as well the images and perceptions of US literature they devised for the French public.

This symposium brings together scholars from a range of disciplines (including literary studies, history, sociology, and visual studies) to explore the work of the many mediators and intermediaries (institutions, circles, communities, and individuals) helping texts to flow across the Atlantic to a country whose capital, Paris, was crucial in winning consecration for authors and texts (Casanova, La République mondiale des lettres, 1999) and hence in the distribution and transfer of literary capital. Our purpose is to better understand the role played by these intermediaries, especially university and private libraries, publishing houses and collections, bookshops and periodicals, including academic journals whose role has tended to be overlooked. We also want to highlight the mediating agency of translators, preface writers, patrons, publishers, editors and editorialists, critics, literary agents, diplomats, academics, and US journalists and press correspondents in Paris, as well as writers, cartoonists, directors and librettists. While interested in the role played by consecrated mediators—such as Soupault, Larbaud, Bazalgette, and Coindreau—we also invite contributions on lesser-known figures, and how they related to larger networks and social circles.

In addition to individuals and institutions, we intend to examine how such media as the visual arts—especially comics—cinema, theatre, and radio helped bring American literature to the attention of the French. Topics include but are not limited to the French magazine adaptations of American comics in the political and moral context of the time; film adaptations such as Le Dernier tournant (1939) or Pierrot le Fou (1965); and the role of radio programs in introducing American literature and poetry. Another intriguing example is the adaptation/appropriation/reinvention of certain American literary codes, the best known example of which is probably J'irai cracher sur vos tombes (1946) by Vernon Sullivan (aka Boris Vian).

Submission guidelines

We encourage 25-minute contributions in English and French in the fields of literary studies, the history of books and material culture, sociology, arts, theatre, and film.

Please submit a 300-word abstract of the presentation (for a 25-minute presentation) with a short bio-bibliography note on the conference website: http://passeurs2019.sciencesconf.org/

Deadline for submissions: September 15, 2018

Organizing Committee

Sylvie Bauer, Université Rennes 2

Anne Reynes-Delobel, Aix-Marseille Université

Benoît Tadié, Université Rennes 2

Scientific Committee

Hélène Aji, Université Paris Nanterre

Laurence Cossu-Beaumont, Université Paris 3

Cécile Cottenet, Aix-Marseille Université

Céline Mansanti, Université de Picardie-Jules Verne

Anne Reynes-Delobel, Aix-Marseille Université

Benoît Tadié, Université Rennes 2

Sophie Vallas, Aix-Marseille Université

Bibliography

Boschetti, Anna (dir.), L'Espace culturel transnational. Paris : Nouveau Monde Editions, 2010.

Brooker, Peter, Thacker, Andrew (dir.), The Oxford Critical and Cultural History of Modernist Magazines. II. North America 1894-1960, Oxford, Oxford University Press, 2009-2013.

Casanova, Pascale, La République mondiale des lettres, Paris, Seuil, 1999. ; The World Republic of Letters, translated by Malcolm DeBevoise, Cambridge MA, Harvard University Press, 2005.

Tournès, Ludovic, L’argent de l’influence. Les fondations américaines et leurs réseaux européens, Paris, Autrement, 2010.