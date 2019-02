Berlioz et Paris (1803-2019)

Summary

As part of the celebrations of the 150th anniversary of the death of Hector Berlioz (1803-1869), the Ecole Pratique des Hautes Etudes (SAPRAT) is organizing a symposium to study the role played by Paris in the training, the career and critical reception of the composer, from his youth in La Côte-Saint-André, and since his arrival in the capital (autumn 1821) until today.