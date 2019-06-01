Telecollaboration in Higher Education in Language Classes

Announcement

International Conference organized by the Department of French, Faculty of Arts and Languages, University of Blida 2 Ali Lounici, 4 & 5 November, 2019

Rationale

Telecollaboration is the use of online digital communication tools, which connect learners of foreign languages, from distant geographical spheres, around collaborative projects in order to develop their linguistic and intercultural skills. (Belz & Kinginger, 2002, Belz, 2003, Guth et al 2012, Corbett, 2010, Dooly, 2008, Cappellini, 2017). Since its appearance in the early 90s, telecollaboration has taken different and innovative forms, and continues to grow phenomenally through founding projects such as Galanet, Cultura, E-Tandem, Intent, Le Français en Première Ligne, TAPP, PTAM, giving rise to a linguistic and cultural interaction, in several languages ​​and cultures. In the same way, many publications on telecollaboration have seen the light, in the form of reports of experiments conducted on this subject (Warschauer 1995, Cummins J., & Sayers 1995, Elke & Cash 1996, Wolff 1999, Humbley et al 2005, Belz 2005, Furstenberg & English 2006, Mousten et al 2012, O'Dowd 2013, Gruil et al., 2016, Cebuc & Sadouni 2017, Muller 2017, O 'Dowd, 2018, Sadouni & Cebuc, 2018). Thus, telecollaboration has been given an infinite geographical dimension, involving learners from different continents, and with or without a common language of communication.

If telecollaboration is practiced at all levels of education, we would like to give it a broader dimension within our conference, and to address it at the university level for the essential reason that the nature of this event aspires to bring together colleagues around the world, around this theme, little known or less practiced at the level of Algerian universities, while it has been the subject of experiments since over thirty years in Europe, America, Asia, and other countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Therefore, the conference will deal with telecollaboration at the university in all its geographical, linguistic, cultural and pedagogical dimensions, and in an academic perspective. It is about evoking examples of telecollaboration, its obstacles and its challenges. Our conference will also discuss the characteristics of this telecollaboration in an international context marked by globalization and technological and computing development. As it is about informing about the reality of tele-collaborating with the Other as the Other, by breaking down stereotypes and prejudices.

Thus, we hope to see the theme of telecollaboration at the service of university teachers, whether they be practitioners, theoreticians, or students, in their various academic disciplines, as well as their personal tendencies and preferences regarding sociocultural representations of the Other. Moreover, we aim to think of telecollaboration as a bridge between languages ​​and cultures, both in their convergences and in their divergences.

For the reason, therefore, that the telecollaboration is (very) little known within the Algerian university, this conference is an opportunity to make this form of learning known to the university in a multilingual and multicultural environment, to Algerian colleagues who teach languages ​​and / or translation. Also, it will be an opportunity to discover telecollaboration projects (if any) in Algerian universities, because to our knowledge, apart from the TAPP1 and PTAM projects (CEBUC & SADOUNI, 2017), telecollaboration is not practiced at the Algerian university. In addition, participants will learn behind the scenes of telecollaboration through experiences at different universities around the world.

In the same vein, it is a matter of evoking together the concepts inherent to telecollaboration, such as mutual understanding, interculturality, interlinguistic and intercultural exchange, digital sector, e-learning, e-mail contact, cultural translation, language teaching / learning, language didactics, language skills, translation skills, cultural competences, classroom / virtual learning, virtual classroom, representation of the Other,....

Although telecollaboration is purely practical, theoretical papers on this theme can be taken into consideration. To deal with telecollaboration in the context of this conference, aims to disseminate and make known this new form of learning in the era of new information and communication technologies, and to share telecollaboration experiences that have been conducted in the past.

Our conference could also inspire university teachers of foreign languages, translation and other disciplines to carry out telecollaboration projects in the future.

Topics of interest include -but are not limited to- the following areas:

Telecollaboration: Theoretical issues

Telecollaboration: From origins to the present day.

Telecollaboration: Concepts and theories

Telecollaboration and didactics

Telecollaboration as a tool for language learning at the university

Telecollaboration and language

Telecollaboration and teaching content

Telecollaboration and language skills

Telecollaboration and classical teaching / learning

Telecollaboration and culture

Telecollaboration and mutual understanding

Telecollaboration and stereotypes

Telecollaboration and socio-cultural skills

Telecollaboration and literature

Telecollaboration and digital sphere

Telecollaboration and communication and information technologies

Telecollaboration: When the real rhymes with the virtual

Telecollaboration and exolingual exchanges

Telecollaboration and email exchanges

Telecollaboration and translation

Telecollaboration, domestication and foreignisation

Telecollaboration in translation: obstacles and challenges

Telecollaboration and cultural terms

Telecollaboration and representation of the Other

Submission guidelines

Please send your paper proposals in the form of an abstract of up to 500 words (including bibliography) to the following two addresses (at the same time):

colloquetelecollaboration@gmail.com

bouananesoumeya@gmail.com

Conference languages

Arabic, French, English, Spanish and Italian

Important dates

Proposals due : June 1 st , 2019

Notifications by the Scientific Committee: August 10 th , 2019

, 2019 Full papers due: September 30 th , 2019

, 2019 Program of the conference: October 15 th , 2019

, 2019 Publication of the proceedings: To be announced after the conference

