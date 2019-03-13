HomeThird International Student Symposium on the History of Crime
Study daysLaw
Third International Student Symposium on the History of Crime
Troisième symposium étudiant international sur l'histoire du crime
Published on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
The International Symposium on the History of Crime is a forum for international university students to explore the understanding of issues surrounding the history of crime. The annual symposium was created to bring together doctoral, masters, and undergraduate students as well as early career academics in a friendly academic environment that facilitates discussion around history of crime issues. This Third edition will be attended by students and academics from the USA, UK and France. The symposium is deliberately broad in reach and we make every effort to draw together wide and diverse topics in order that contributors feel encouraged to participate and present their research in-progress as well as engaging and informative short papers.
Announcement
Argument
The International Symposium on the History of Crime is a forum for international university students to explore the understanding of issues surrounding the history of crime. The annual symposium was created to bring together doctoral, masters, and undergraduate students as well as early career academics in a friendly academic environment that facilitates discussion around history of crime issues. This Third edition will be attended by students and academics from the USA, UK and France. The symposium is deliberately broad in reach and we make every effort to draw together wide and diverse topics in order that contributors feel encouraged to participate and present their research in-progress as well as engaging and informative short papers.
Programme
- 10.00 Arrival of participants and public
- 10.15. Opening welcome
- 10.25 History of the Methodological Approaches in the Field of Criminology: the Past, the Present and the Future, Dr. Myrna Papadouka - Associate Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology, Middlesex University, UK
- 10.45 Female Criminals in Late Medieval and Early Modern Europe, Victoria Price - Undergraduate student, University of North Texas, USA
- 11.05 The Fight Against Transnational Bribery. The French model vs The American Model, Camille Litas - Graduate student, Université Paris Descartes, FR
- 11.25 Detention in France, Shanna Benhamou - Undergraduate student, University Paris Descartes, FR
Break
- 13.30 Can the Salem Witch Hunt in America be Explained? Courtney Crissup - Graduate student, University of North Texas, USA
- 13.50 Male-On-Male Rape: Investigating Attitudes Surrounding Male Rape, Survivors’ Experiences with the Police and the Attrition Problem. Bimsara Kennath Widanaralalage Don - Graduate student, University of West London, UK
- 14.10 A Survey of Prostitution in England During the Late Middle Ages and Early Modern Europe, Rachel Myrena Yockey - Undergraduate student, University of North Texas, USA
Break
- 14.50 Issues of Trust and Confidence in the Metropolitan Police Service from Ethnic Minority’s Groups in London. A Procedural Justice Approach, Herval Almenoar-Webster - Graduate student, University of West London, UK
- 15.10 The Double Life of Jonathan Wild: Mafia Boss or Public Servant? Julie Jenkins - Graduate student, University of North Texas, USA
- 15.30 The Evolution of Morality and its Impact on Psychopathic Traits in Criminal Offenders, Sarah Galaway - Undergraduate student, University of North Texas, USA
15.50 Concluding comments Prof. Peter Johnstone - University of North Texas, USA
16.10 Official close of the event
Subjects
- Law (Main subject)
- Society > Law > Legal history
- Zones and regions > America
- Zones and regions > Europe
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Zones and regions > Europe > British and Irish Isles
Places
- Métro ligne 13, stations Plateau de Vanves ou Porte de Vanves - 10 Avenue Pierre Larousse
Malakoff, France (92240)
Date(s)
- Wednesday, March 13, 2019
Attached files
Keywords
- droit pénal, droit Américain, droit anglo-gallois, droit comparé
Contact(s)
- Gwenaël Guyon
courriel : gwenael [dot] guyon [at] parisdescartes [dot] fr
Information source
- Gwenaël Guyon
courriel : gwenael [dot] guyon [at] parisdescartes [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Third International Student Symposium on the History of Crime », Study days, Calenda, Published on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, https://calenda.org/558243