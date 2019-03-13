Third International Student Symposium on the History of Crime

Announcement

The International Symposium on the History of Crime is a forum for international university students to explore the understanding of issues surrounding the history of crime. The annual symposium was created to bring together doctoral, masters, and undergraduate students as well as early career academics in a friendly academic environment that facilitates discussion around history of crime issues. This Third edition will be attended by students and academics from the USA, UK and France. The symposium is deliberately broad in reach and we make every effort to draw together wide and diverse topics in order that contributors feel encouraged to participate and present their research in-progress as well as engaging and informative short papers.

Programme

10.00 Arrival of participants and public

10.15. Opening welcome

10.25 History of the Methodological Approaches in the Field of Criminology: the Past, the Present and the Future, Dr. Myrna Papadouka - Associate Lecturer in Quantitative Criminology, Middlesex University, UK

Break

13.30 Can the Salem Witch Hunt in America be Explained? Courtney Crissup - Graduate student, University of North Texas, USA

Break

15.50 Concluding comments Prof. Peter Johnstone - University of North Texas, USA

16.10 Official close of the event