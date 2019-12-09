Imagined Identities and Communities in the Late Middle Ages

Announcement

Presentation

As it can be deduced from the title, the meeting will focus on the construction of collective identities in the late Middle Ages with the aim of reflecting and debating from various perspectives. That is why it will count on the participation of leading specialists on the subject, from different geographical areas: from the United States, through Scandinavia and Central Europe, to the Mediterranean countries, such as Portugal or Spain. This will allow us to share and confront different perspectives of study, methodologies, documentary sources and social contexts, thus contributing to advancing the knowledge of national collective identities in premodern Europe.

Far from being strictly contemporary creations, nations, the most elaborated product of imagined communities, had their relevance throughout the medieval centuries. The most recent historiography has tried to establish the mechanisms that contributed to building this type of imaginary, its internal dynamics, its nature, its social limits, its validity, in short, its raison d'être, in a historical context completely different from the current one, in which, according to some anthropologists, sociologists and political scientists, collective identities are taking an increasingly prominent role in international geopolitics. For this reason, this process is presented as a great opportunity to discuss the most recent historiographical contributions, and to try to shed more light on a transcendental historical phenomenon on the evolution of human societies.

Programme

Monday, 9 December

10.00 h Opening by Antoni Furió and Javier Fajardo

SESSION 1.

10.30 h Antoni Furió (Universitat de València): Dynastic, ethnic and polítical nations. Imagining and shaping the national identity in the late Middle Ages.

12.00 h Javier Peña (Universidad de Burgos): Hegemonía y mitos: Castilla en el siglo XIII.

SESSION 2.

16.00 h Covadonga Valdaliso (Universidad de Lisboa): Los orígenes medievales de la nación portuguesa en la historiografía del periodo y en la contemporánea.

17.30 h Flocel Sabaté (Universitat de Lleida): Catalan Collective Identity in Late Middle Ages.

Tuesday, 10 December

SESSION 3.

10.30 h Erik Ophsal (Norwegian University of Science and Technology): An Imagined Norwegian Identity in the Late Middle Ages.

12.00 h Pau Viciano (Universitat de València): The dried bush: Valencian particularism and hispanic integration, 15th-16th centuries.

SESSION 4.