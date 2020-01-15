Announcement

Presentation

As a University of Excellence, Universität Hamburg is one of the strongest research universities in Germany. As a flagship university in the greater Hamburg region, it nurtures innovative, co-operative contacts to partners within and outside academia. It also provides and promotes sustainable education, knowledge, and knowledge exchange locally, nationally, and internationally.

The Center for Advanced Study "RomanIslam - Center for Comparative Empire and Transcultural Studies" funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), invites applications for

Research associates (2 postdoc, 2 phd positions) for the project “Romanization and islamication in late Antiquity - transcultural processes on the iberian peninsula and in North Africa”

Conditions of employment

The position in accordance with Section 28 subsection 3 of the Hamburg higher education act (Hamburgisches Hochschulgesetz, HmbHG) commences on April 1st, 2020.

This is a fixed-term contract in accordance with Section 2 of the academic fixed-term labor contract act (Wissenschaftszeitvertragsgesetz, WissZeitVG). The term is fixed until March 31, 2024.The position calls for Postdocs positions 100%/ PhD positions 65% of standard work hours per week (39 hours/week).

Salary level 13 TV-L

Tasks

Responsibilities

Duties include academic services in the project named above. Research associates may also pursue independent research and further academic qualifications.

Specific Duties

RomanIslam, the Center for Advanced Study, convenes the disciplines of comparative empire and transcultural studies. Our approach aims to compare transcultural assimilation processes in the historical region of the western Mediterranean with focus on the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa during the first millennium CE, or the so-called „Long Late Antiquity“, including the Early Islamic Period.

The economically significant Iberian Peninsula and the Maghreb were peripheral regions, both in the pagan, later Christianized Roman, and in the Islamic Empire. The successful applicant will conduct research in the frame of the project “Romanization and Islamication in Late Antiquity” concentrating on one or both regions under study. A successful submission of a second book or habilitation/ PhD-thesis is expected in the field of administrative divisions, political structures, imperial religions versus local believes, economy, the transformation of cities, or agricultural landscapes, etc.

The applicant will work within an interdisciplinary team, using the similar methodological approaches. The position requires an active participation in the activities of the RomanIslam Center of Comparative Empire and Transcultural Studies, i.e. in research colloquia, lecture series and workshops, as well as active engagement in the center's research activities.

Requirements

Please take a look at the individual job advertisement, please also notice slight differences in the description of the specific duties for Ancient History (Prof. Sabine Panzram) and Islamic Studies (Prof. Stefan Heidemann).

Islamic Studies

A university degree in a relevant field.

An excellent University degree (MA) in a relevant field of Middle Eastern, North African and history and culture of the Iberian Peninsula.

Excellent Arabic skills, experience with Arabic historical primary sources, excellent knowledge of English, and French, are required.

The knowledge of further languages relevant for the study of the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa, such as Latin, and Spanish, etc. is advantageous.

Experience in working with additional sources, such as archaeological, numismatic, and geographical material is welcome but not a requirement.

The applicant expected to conduct doctoral studies in a field relevant to the region of early Islamic/Medieval North Africa/Maghreb (Ifriqiya) and the Iberian Peninsula within the foci of the RomanIslam Center

https://www.uni-hamburg.de/uhh/stellenangebote/wissenschaftliches-personal/fakultaet-geisteswissenschaften/15-01-20-654-en.pdf

https://www.uni-hamburg.de/uhh/stellenangebote/wissenschaftliches-personal/fakultaet-geisteswissenschaften/15-01-20-653-en.pdf

Ancient History

A university degree in a relevant subject plus doctorate.

An excellent PhD in any relevant field to Classical Studies (e.g. Ancient History, Archaeology, Classical Philology etc.).

Expertise in Latin and Ancient Greek and fluent English are required.

The knowledge of one of the languages relevant for the study of the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa, Spanish and French, is expected.

The Free and Hanseatic City of Hamburg promotes equal opportunity.

As women are currently underrepresented in this job category at Universität Hamburg according to the evaluation conducted under the Hamburg act on gender equality (Hamburgisches Gleichstellungsgesetz,HambGleiG), we encourage women to apply for this position. Equally qualified and suitable female applicants will receive preference

https://www.uni-hamburg.de/uhh/stellenangebote/wissenschaftliches-personal/fakultaet-geisteswissenschaften/15-01-20-652-en.pdf

https://www.uni-hamburg.de/uhh/stellenangebote/wissenschaftliches-personal/fakultaet-geisteswissenschaften/15-01-20-651-en.pdf

Qualified disabled candidates or applicants with equivalent status receive preference in the application process.

Applications

For further information, please contact Prof. Sabine Panzram (Ancient History), sabine.panzram@uni-hamburg.de or Prof. Stefan Heidemann (Islamic Studies), stefan.heidemann@uni-hamburg.de or consult our website at https://www.romanislam.uni-hamburg.de (in preparation) https://www.uni-hamburg.de/en/newsroom/presse/2019/pm71.html

Applications should include a cover letter, a tabular curriculum vitae, and copies of degree certificate(s).

Please send applications

by January 15, 2020

to: katharina.mewes@uni-hamburg.de, please add the names of two referees.

Please do not submit original documents as we are not able to return them. Any documents submitted will be destroyed after the application process has concluded.