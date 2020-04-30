The representation

Announcement

Presentation

The problem of representation is central to the disciplinary fields of all the human and social sciences, most often implicitly. This omnipresence sometimes makes us forget that it is a notion whose definition, status and function are subject to the fluctuations of history. The Institut de Recherches en Études culturelles continues its reflections on this field. What interests us is the discrepancy between what this notion has been able to encompass over time and what it encompasses nowadays, as well as the explanation that can be given to these discrepancies or possible ruptures. The reflection focuses in particular on the link between the notion of representation and the notions of 'heritage' - tangible or intangible objects, but also products of a social construction - and of 'memory', since it is constructed through concrete representations, whether social or discursive practices.

The works can focus on theoretical issues derived from the approaches developed in the field of cultural studies, socio-criticism or cultural history, for example. It will be possible to focus on all forms of cultural production, whatever the medium: literature, artistic productions, cultural events.