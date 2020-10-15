Reclaim: Narratives of African Women Artists

Announcement

Cet événement a pour but de réunir des chercheur·se·s d’horizons variés afin de mettre en avant la recherche consacrée aux artistes femmes africaines et d’intégrer celles-ci aux récits fondateurs de l’histoire de l’art. Ces dernières décennies, bien que l’Europe et les États-Unis aient montré une volonté de produire des histoires de l’art mondiales, celles-ci ne laissent que peu de place à la participation de spécialistes venu·e·s d’autres pays, notamment celles et ceux du continent africain. En parallèle de ces initiatives, nous remarquons une augmentation inédite du nombre de recherches et d’écrits sur l’art africain moderne et contemporain, ainsi que l’apparition, ces dernières années, d’importantes monographies sur des artistes, collectifs et mouvements de divers pays. Pourtant, ces publications n’incluent que très peu de femmes, alorsmême que celles-ci jouent un rôle crucial dans la construction de ces histoires. Ce colloque proposera une plateforme critique qui permettra aux spécialistes établi·e·s et émergent·e·s non seulement d’évaluer et de réexaminer les histoires existantes et les archives, mais aussi d’en mettre à jour de nouvelles qui rendent compte de l’importance de la création artistique féminine d’hier et d’aujourd’hui. Les problématiques directrices de ce colloque sont les suivantes : Comment l’histoire de l’art moderne et contemporain a-t-elle été écrite en Afrique ? Quelles histoires, techniques, identités ou quels genres avons-nous oublié ou négligé ? Quels nouveaux récits devons-nous prendre en compte si nous voulons écrire des histoires de l’art plus complètes à l’avenir ?

This symposium intends to bring together researchers from various horizons in order to shed light on the research on African women artists and to bring African perspectives to the foundational narratives of art history. The past few decades have seen concerted drive in Europe and the United States to produce global art histories, with little participation by scholars from other parts of the world, especially Africa. Alongside this initiative is an unprecedented growth in research and writing on modern and contemporary African art. Major monographs on individual artists, groups and national art movements have appeared in recent years. Yet, only very few women artists have featured in these publications, despite that they played important roles in the making of these histories. This symposium offers a critical platform for established and emerging scholars to evaluate and re-examine existing histories and archives as well as recover new ones to more fully account for the significance of work by African women artists past and present. Among the guiding questions for this symposium are: How have modern and contemporary art history in Africa been written? Which histories, media, identities, genders have been forgotten and which have been overlooked? Which new narratives do we need for the writing of more comprehensive future art histories?

The proposed interventions can explore the following four axes destined to create a framework of reflection around the theme of narratives:

Lost narratives: Who are the women whose stories we are at risk of losing? How do we fill this gap?

Narratives of Womanhood: What does it mean to be a “woman artist”? How do notions of “the feminine” or “womanhood” shape what is accepted, recorded, or understood in the formation of art historical narratives?

Narratives of media: What are the relationships between gender and medium? How have the politics of materials and techniques played formative roles in the shaping discourses about women in the arts? How might we challenge or undermine these?

Institutional narratives: What role have institutions played in entrenching the underrepresentation of women in the arts? What responsibility should institutions assume in creating more equitable systems of representation moving forward? What are alternative institutional models that are more inclusive?

Presentations will last 20 minutes and will be illustrated with slide presentations. They will be filmed and recorded, and some of them may eventually be published as articles in a publication dedicated to the event or on AWARE’s website.

The proposals are to be sent in PDF format to aware.africa2020@gmail.com

before 15 October 2020

and must include an abstract (in French or English) of approximately one page (maximum 2,000 characters), a title, 4 to 8 images, and a Curriculum Vitae.

Accepted proposals will be communicated by 30 November 2020

Presentations can be in French or English.

N’Goné Fall, General Commissioner of Africa2020

Camille Morineau, Co-founder and Director of AWARE

Anaïs Roesch, International Program Manager

Matylda Taszycka, Head of Research Programmes

External Members: