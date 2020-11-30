HomeFellowship - RomanIslam, Center for Comparative Empire and Transcultural Studies
Scholarship, prize and job offerPrehistory and Antiquity
Published on Thursday, November 26, 2020 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
As a University of Excellence, Universität Hamburg is one of the strongest research universities in Germany. As a flagship university in the greater Hamburg region, it nurtures innovative, co-operative contacts to partners within and outside academia. It also provides and promotes sustainable education, knowledge, and knowledge exchange locally, nationally, and internationally. The Center for Advanced Study “RomanIslamCenter for Comparative Empire and Transcultural Studies” funded by the German Research Foundation (DFG), invites applications for Resident fellowships (Post Doc), starting 2021 and duration between 1 and 12 months.
Announcement
Presentation
The Center for Advanced Study brings together scholars from a wide range of disciplines working on Romanization and Islamication in Late Antiquity with a focus but not exclusively on the Iberian Peninsula and North Africa during the first millennium CE. The overall aim of the Center is to explore new approaches to Romanization and Islamicationin this period and to set the scholarly debate in the field on a new footing. The second year theme is ‘Imperial Religions and Local Beliefs’, i.e. the relationship between state authority and religion. Which forms of local religious practice remained in place, despite the dominance of eastern salvation religions, and which forms changed as a result thereof?
Profile
Fellowships are available for scholars at all stages of their academic career who have completed their doctoral degree and established an independent research profile. Applicants should be engaged in a research project in any relevant discipline that is related to the Center’s interests in Romanization and Islamicationin the period and area in question. The Center also welcomes applications from scholars working on comparative empireand transcultural studiesin a broader historical (or contemporary) perspective whose research has a strong focus on theoretical and methodological issues. Fellows are required to reside in Hamburg, where they pursue their own research project while also participating in the colloquia held at the Center. For the duration of their stay fellows receive a remuneration covering accommodation, travel, and livingexpenses in accordance with their needs and the pertinent regulations of Hamburg University and the DFG.
Submission guidelines
Applications should be in English, including a CV, a research proposal for the project pursued at Hamburg, including the project’s relation to the topic (2000 words), and an indication of the months the applicant wants to spend at the Center and the kind of financial support they require. All materials should be sent in a single pdf document to Dr. Rocco Selvaggi (romanislam@uni-hamburg.de)
by November 30, 2020.
Should you have any questions pertaining to the details of the fellowship program or the application, please contact the organizers: Sabine Panzram (sabine.panzram@uni-hamburg.de) and Stefan Heidemann (stefan.heidemann@uni-hamburg.de
Subjects
- Prehistory and Antiquity (Main subject)
- Zones and regions > Africa > North Africa
- Mind and language > Religion > History of religions
- Periods > Middle Ages > High and Late Middle Ages
- Periods > Prehistory and Antiquity > Roman history
- Mind and language > Epistemology and methodology > Archaeology
- Zones and regions > Europe > Iberian Peninsula
Places
- Edmund-Siemers-Allee 1
Hamburg, Federal Republic of Germany (20146)
Date(s)
- Monday, November 30, 2020
Attached files
Keywords
- Ancient History, Late Antiquity, islamic studies, Iberian Peninsula, North Africa, religion, romanization, islamication
Contact(s)
- Rocco Selvaggi
courriel : romanislam [at] uni-hamburg [dot] de
Reference Urls
Information source
- Rocco Selvaggi
courriel : romanislam [at] uni-hamburg [dot] de
To cite this announcement
« Fellowship - RomanIslam, Center for Comparative Empire and Transcultural Studies », Scholarship, prize and job offer, Calenda, Published on Thursday, November 26, 2020, https://calenda.org/820762