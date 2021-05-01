PhD positions for the ERC projet “Pamphlets and Patrons”

Announcement

Presentation

The professorship of Early Modern Period at the Trier University seeks to fill the positions of Three Research Associates (m/f/d) (salary calculated according to group E13 TV-L, 65%) as part of the ERC-funded research project “Pamphlets and Patrons” (PAPA), commencing on October 1st, 2021. The position is limited to three years.

The purpose of this research project is to develop new perspectives on the emergence of modern politics, and to contribute to a re-evaluation of Ancien Régime society and to help re-assessing the origins of the French Revolution. We aim especially at developing a new way to look at the rise of the public sphere in the 18th century and at re-evaluating the political role of court nobility. The focus is on the impact of patronage by courtiers on politics in general and on pamphlets in particular. PAPA’s main hypotheses are that a) courtiers shaped the 18th-century public sphere in a crucial way, b) 18th-century society and politics show more continuities than ruptures to the 17th century, and c) the French Revolution had at its inception much more in common with 17th-century princely uprisings than has been hitherto recognised.

Missions

These positions are supposed to promote the further qualification of junior scholars and, thus, to include the writing of a doctoral dissertation. In addition, the tasks of the advertised positions include contributing to the creation of a database on eighteenth-century French pamphlets. The additional publication of articles and book chapters as well as the presentation of research results on international conferences and workshops are encouraged and will be supported. Further skills will be acquired by collaboratively taking part in the organisation of conferences and by assisting in the writing of research applications to funding institutions.

For this purpose, the project offers a young, international research unit in Trier and connection to a network of renowned scientists. Furthermore, it provides a close exchange with the research team and comprehensive support by the doctorate supervisor. Due to the international research network, there is also the possibility of a Cotutelle doctorate (bi-national doctorate).

Require­ments

Prerequisites for the positions are a very good Master level degree (or equivalent) in historical studies or a related discipline, a good command of written and spoken English, very good reading skills in French, and a great interest in historical research, especially in the history of the early modern period. In addition, teamwork and communication skills are required. Profound knowledge of 18th-century French history and experience with French-language handwritten sources from the 18th century are advantageous in the project context, but not a prerequisite.

Trier University particularly welcomes applications from female candidates. Trier University also intends to enhance the diversity of its faculty members: disabled candidates with essentially equal qualifications will be given preference.

Application procedure

Please submit your application (including cover letter, CV with list of publications, transcripts, diplomas, language certificates) by email as a PDF file

by May 1st, 2021

to tricoire@uni-trier.de. In case you have any questions, feel free to contact Prof. Dr. Damien Tricoire at the aforementioned email address or Julian Lechner (lechner@uni-trier.de) at 0651 / 201-3291.

Selection

The selection process will be carried out by the PI, Damien Tricoire.