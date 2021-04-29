Announcement

Presentation

Around the turn of the twentieth century, time became a major focus of American-British philosophy. Against a broadly Kantian-Hegelian backdrop, philosophers began developing new questions and theories about time. This event brings together philosophers from Europe and North America exploring this period that was to become defining for the contours of twentieth-century English-speaking philosophy of time.

Event format and registration

29-30 April 2021, Durham University (Held via Zoom, across North American and European Time zones)

Attendance is free, to obtain zoom link, please contact matyas.moravec@cantab.net

Time zones

The conference will be held across the following time zones:

GMT: Durham; Warwick; Oxford

EST: Hamilton

PST: Vancouver; Seattle

CST: Saint Paul, MN; Iowa City

Programme

29 April 2021

15:45-16:00 GMT / 10:45-11:00 EST / 7:45-8:00 PST / 8:45-9:00 CST

Matyáš Moravec and Emily Thomas (Durham): Welcome & introduction

16:00-17:00 GMT / 11:00-12:00 EST / 8:00-9:00 PST / 10:00-11:00 CST

Jeremy Dunham (Durham): James and Bergson on Time

17:00-18:00 GMT / 12:00-13:00 EST / 9:00-10:00 PST / 11:00-12:00 CST

Geoffrey Gorham (Macalester College): TBA

18:00-19:00 GMT / 13:00-14:00 EST / 10:00-11:00 PST / 12:00-13:00 CST

Jack Shardlow (Warwick): Time and Temporal Experience, Through Russell and Moore

20:00-21:00 GMT / 15:00-16:00 EST / 12:00-13:00 PST / 14:00-15:00 CST

Katarina Perovic (Iowa): Whitehead on Processes and Events

21:00-22:00 GMT / 16:00-17:00 EST / 13:00-14:00 PST / 15:00-16:00 CST

Richard Arthur (McMaster): On the Chequered Reception of A. A. Robb’s Philosophy of Time

30 April 2021

16:00-17:00 GMT / 11:00-17:00 EST / 8:00-9:00 PST / 10:00-11:00 CST

William Mander (Oxford): The Right Kind of Nonsense — A Study of McTaggart’s C and D Series

17:00-18:00 GMT / 12:00-13:00 EST / 9:00-10:00 PST / 11:00-12:00 CST

Emily Thomas (Durham): Defending Idealism Using the Specious Present: Three Surprising Strategies from Royce, Calkins, and McTaggart

18:00-19:00 GMT / 13:00-14:00 EST / 10:00-11:00 PST / 12:00-13:00 CST

Holly Andersen (Simon Fraser): Hodgson’s Temporal Experience as the Foundation for a New Scientific Philosophy

20:00-21:00 GMT / 15:00-16:00 EST / 12:00-13:00 PST / 14:00-15:00 CST

Matyáš Moravec (Durham): Bergson’s influence on May Sinclair and J. W. Dunne

21:00-22:00 GMT / 16:00-17:00 EST / 13:00-14:00 PST / 15:00-16:00 CST

Anthony Fisher (Washington): Temporal Experience and the Present in George P. Adams’ Metaphysics of Time

22:00-22:15 GMT / 17:00-17:15 EST / 14:00-14:15 PST / 16:00-16:15 CST

Matyáš Moravec and Emily Thomas (Durham): Concluding remarks

Organisation

This event is organised by Matyáš Moravec and Emily Thomas as part of the AHRC-funded project “Inventing Time: Past, Present, and Future of British Metaphysics 1878-1938” at Durham University. The virtual conference is supported by the Arts and Humanities Research Council.