I accuse therefore I write!

As old as history, the writing has enormously increased and developed its potential thanks to printing. If this transformation primarily affects the reproducibility and the artistic domain, nevertheless its effects on the critical function appear important: the word, coming out of the presses, will soon reveal itself as a form of resistance or opposition to the power, political and beyond, among the most practiced.

The n. 5/2022 issue of Suite française invites us to think about this particular manner of having a voice. With the usual recommendation to stick to the Francophone context, it is possible to propose contributions that question the cases of short publications (pamphlets, brochures, manifestos, appeals, but also folios issued by a clandestine mimeograph) or periodical publications (both on a particular moment in the history of a review or a newspaper as well as on its overall history).

In any case, it will be necessary to identify the texts that are carriers of a critical or polemical, protestatory or resistance message, in a time span that embraces the whole modernity: from the first printed works to the periodizing date of 1989.

The proposals, not exceeding 2.000 characters (spaces included), accompanied by a provisional title and a brief biographical note, have to be sent to redazione@suitefrancaise.it

not later than December 31, 2021.

The selection will be announced by January 31, 2022.The definitive papers, between 20.000 and 50.000 characters long (spaces included), with an introductive abstract and five keywords, will be drafted in accordance with the editorial rules of the review. They must arrive by May 31, 2022, in time for the double anonymous peer review.

The issue is scheduled for the autumn: Suite française 5/2022.

The selection of proposals will be made by the Editorial Committee of Suite Française.

Its composition can be found on the review's website.

The magazine hosts articles about French culture and politics. Authors respond to the call, which each time will focus on a different theme. The articles – in French, English or Italian, in Word format and between 20,000 and 50,000 characters long, including footnotes and spaces – will be sent to redazione@suitefrancaise.it and submitted for review by two anonymous scholars. The character used is Baskerville: 12 pt for the text and 10 pt for footnotes.

The essays, broken down into paragraphs, must be accompanied by five keywords and a short abstract in a language different from the one of the text.

Citations in the text are placed between guillemets: « », while terms to be highlighted are italicised or else placed between neutral quotation marks: “ ”.

Long citations are to be placed inside the body of the text without any quotation market, as self-standing indented 11 pt paragraphs. Any omitted part of the text inside the quotation must be indicated as follows: […].

Notes, which must be limited to the essential ones both in number and in extension, are numbered with Arabic numerals and are footnotes.

a) citations from books

First citation: D. Williams, Japan and the Enemies of Open Political Science, London and New York, Routledge, 1996, p. 34.

Further citations: Williams, Japan cit., p. 56.

In the case of miscellaneous volumes: D. Felice (ed.), Dispotismo. Genesi e sviluppi di un concetto filosofico-politico, Napoli, Liguori, 2001, vol. 1, p. xvi, if there is only one editor, (eds.) if there are more than one.

In case of more than two co-authors: H. Williams-D. Sullivan-G. Matthews, Francis Fukuyama and the end of history, Cardiff, University of Wales Press, 1997; or H. Williams et al., Francis Fukuyama and the end of history, Cardiff, University of Wales Press, 1997. The same rule applies in case of publication in more than two places.

b) citation of an essay from a book

First citation: Th. Casadei, Dal dispotismo al totalitarismo : Hannah Arendt, in D. Felice (ed.), Dispotismo. Genesi e sviluppi di un concetto filosofico-politico, Napoli, Liguori, 2001, vol. 2, pp. 625-673, p. 628.

Further citations: Casadei, Dal dispotismo al totalitarismo cit., p. 630.

Otherwise, the guidelines under item a) apply.

In case of another essay in the same volume, with a later citation : N. Urbinati, Figure del dispotismo in John Stuart Mill,in Felice (ed.), Dispotismo cit., vol. 2, pp. 545-574, p. 562.

c) citation of an essay from a magazine

First citation: A. Fabris, “Verità” e “tempo”, in «Teoria», XX (2000), n. 1, pp. 69-83, p. 75.

For further citations, the guidelines under item a) and item b) apply.

In case of another essay in the same issue, the citation must be repeated in full, to prevent confusion: A.G. Gargani, La grammatica del tempo, in «Teoria», XX (2000), n. 1, pp. 3-29, p. 25.

d) abbreviations

= page; pp. = pages; ivi, p. = when citing from the same work as cited in the previous note, but from a different page; ibidem = when the citation is also from the same page number; infra = referring to following pages of one’s own work; supra = referring to previous pages of one’s own work; ss. = following; cfr. = compare; vol. = volume; voll. = volumes; t. = tome; tt. = tomes.

