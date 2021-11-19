Venice, a Mediterranean regional power

Announcement

Argument

The Mediterranean has always been at the heart of Venice’s interests during the Early Modern Period. A main source of its prosperity, the Inner Sea maintained its vital role even after the “northern invasions”, the battle of Lepanto and the “downturn” of the 17th century.

This seminar aims to explore the relationship between Venice and the Mediterranean between the loss of Crete, the last major dominion of Venetian maritime empire in 1669, and the end of the Republic in 1797. Through the analysis of economic and commercial exchanges, naval activities and diplomatic / military relations of the Serenissima in the Mediterranean, we aim to discuss the dynamics of transformation and adjustment of the Republic’s new status as a regional power faced with the challenges of an Inner Sea crossed and populated by more powerful and richer competitors.

Program

Vendredi 19 novembre 2021

13.30-13.45 Accueil des participants

13.45-14.00 Présentation des journées

Conférence Inaugurale

14.00-15.00 David Laven, University of Nottingham, « Remembering Venice as a Mediterranean power in the decades after Campoformido : the ‘decline’ of the Serenissima in the work of historians, 1797-1820 »

15.00-15.30 Pause-café

Session 1 – Approches économiques

Présidente : Maria Fusaro, University of Exeter

15.30-15.55 Isabella Cecchini , Istituto di Storia dell’Europa Mediterranea (Roma), « Smoothing the affairs : the Piazza di Rialto and the role of government after 1669 »

15.55-16.20 Magnus Ressel, Frankfurt University, Gerda Henkel Foundation, « The 'backbone' of the Serenissima : Venice and the trade with the German Empire in the 18th century »

16.20-16.50 Discussion

16.50-17.00 Pause-café

17.00-17.25 Marco Romio , Scuola Superiore di Studi Storici di San Marino, « “I Signori Impiegati Perastini”. Inimicizie locali e politica mediterranea fra Albania Veneta e Albania Ottomana (1669- 1797) »

17.25-17.50 Pierre Niccolò Sofia, Université Côte d'Azur, « Entre Levant et Ponant : le commerce mondial des perles de verre vénitiennes au XVIIIe siècle »

17.50-18.20 Discussion

Samedi 20 novembre 2021

Session 2 – Approches navales et maritimes

Président : Walter Panciera, Università degli Studi di Padova

9.10-9.35 Giorgio Toso , Università degli Studi di Genova « La bandiera veneziana sulle rotte dal Levante e dalla Barberia nella documentazione genovese del secondo Settecento »

9.35-10.00 Paolo Calcagno, Università degli Studi di Genova, « Rotta a ponente : la navigazione veneziana in Atlantico e il commercio dei generi coloniali nel XVIII secolo »

10.00-10.30 Discussion

10.30-11.00 Pause-café

Session 3 – Approches politiques

Président : Pierre Niccolò Sofia, Université Côte d’Azur

11.00-11.25 Enrico Orsingher , École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales de Paris, « Les captifs turcs dans la lagune vénitienne : un indice résiduel de puissance ? »

11.25-11.50 Umberto Signori, Haifa Center for Mediterranean History, University of Haifa, « Beyond the Stato da Mar. Protected people in the early modern Eastern Mediterranean (1670-1715) »

11.50-12.20 Discussion

12.20-12.40 Conclusions – Maria Fusaro, University of Exeter, Walter Panciera, Università degli Studi di Padova

Organisateur scientifique

Pierre Niccolò Sofia (CMMC, Université Côte d’Azur)

Comité scientifique

Maria Fusaro (Exeter University)

Walter Panciera (Università degli Studi di Padova)

Pierre Niccolò Sofia (CMMC, Université Côte d’Azur)

Informations pratiques

Campus Carlone, 98 Bd Edouard Herriot – Batiment H, Salle 106