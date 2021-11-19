HomeVenice, a Mediterranean regional power
Venice, a Mediterranean regional power
Economic, maritime and political perspectives, 1669 – 1797
Published on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 by Lucie Choupaut
Summary
The Mediterranean has always been at the heart of Venice’s interests during the Early Modern Period. A main source of its prosperity, the Inner Sea maintained its vital role even after the “northern invasions”, the battle of Lepanto and the “downturn” of the 17th century. This seminar aims to explore the relationship between Venice and the Mediterranean between the loss of Crete, the last major dominion of Venetian maritime empire in 1669, and the end of the Republic in 1797.
Announcement
Argument
This seminar aims to explore the relationship between Venice and the Mediterranean between the loss of Crete, the last major dominion of Venetian maritime empire in 1669, and the end of the Republic in 1797. Through the analysis of economic and commercial exchanges, naval activities and diplomatic / military relations of the Serenissima in the Mediterranean, we aim to discuss the dynamics of transformation and adjustment of the Republic’s new status as a regional power faced with the challenges of an Inner Sea crossed and populated by more powerful and richer competitors.
Program
Vendredi 19 novembre 2021
13.30-13.45 Accueil des participants
13.45-14.00 Présentation des journées
Conférence Inaugurale
- 14.00-15.00 David Laven, University of Nottingham, « Remembering Venice as a Mediterranean power in the decades after Campoformido : the ‘decline’ of the Serenissima in the work of historians, 1797-1820 »
15.00-15.30 Pause-café
Session 1 – Approches économiques
Présidente : Maria Fusaro, University of Exeter
- 15.30-15.55 Isabella Cecchini, Istituto di Storia dell’Europa Mediterranea (Roma), « Smoothing the affairs : the Piazza di Rialto and the role of government after 1669 »
- 15.55-16.20 Magnus Ressel, Frankfurt University, Gerda Henkel Foundation, « The ‘backbone’ of the Serenissima : Venice and the trade with the German Empire in the 18th century »
16.20-16.50 Discussion
16.50-17.00 Pause-café
- 17.00-17.25 Marco Romio, Scuola Superiore di Studi Storici di San Marino, « “I Signori Impiegati Perastini”. Inimicizie locali e politica mediterranea fra Albania Veneta e Albania Ottomana (1669- 1797) »
- 17.25-17.50 Pierre Niccolò Sofia, Université Côte d’Azur, « Entre Levant et Ponant : le commerce mondial des perles de verre vénitiennes au XVIIIe siècle »
17.50-18.20 Discussion
Samedi 20 novembre 2021
Session 2 – Approches navales et maritimes
Président : Walter Panciera, Università degli Studi di Padova
- 9.10-9.35 Giorgio Toso, Università degli Studi di Genova « La bandiera veneziana sulle rotte dal Levante e dalla Barberia nella documentazione genovese del secondo Settecento »
- 9.35-10.00 Paolo Calcagno, Università degli Studi di Genova, « Rotta a ponente : la navigazione veneziana in Atlantico e il commercio dei generi coloniali nel XVIII secolo »
10.00-10.30 Discussion
10.30-11.00 Pause-café
Session 3 – Approches politiques
Président : Pierre Niccolò Sofia, Université Côte d’Azur
- 11.00-11.25 Enrico Orsingher, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales de Paris, « Les captifs turcs dans la lagune vénitienne : un indice résiduel de puissance ? »
- 11.25-11.50 Umberto Signori, Haifa Center for Mediterranean History, University of Haifa, « Beyond the Stato da Mar. Protected people in the early modern Eastern Mediterranean (1670-1715) »
11.50-12.20 Discussion
12.20-12.40 Conclusions – Maria Fusaro, University of Exeter, Walter Panciera, Università degli Studi di Padova
Organisateur scientifique
Pierre Niccolò Sofia (CMMC, Université Côte d’Azur)
Comité scientifique
- Maria Fusaro (Exeter University)
- Walter Panciera (Università degli Studi di Padova)
- Pierre Niccolò Sofia (CMMC, Université Côte d’Azur)
Informations pratiques
Campus Carlone, 98 Bd Edouard Herriot – Batiment H, Salle 106
- Participer à distance : il est possible de participer aux journées d’études en forme dématérialisée à travers le lien Zoom
- Renseignements : Pierre-Niccolo.SOFIA@unice.fr
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Society > History > Economic history
- Society > Political studies > Political history
- Periods > Early modern > Seventeenth century
- Periods > Early modern > Eighteenth century
- Zones and regions > Europe > Italy
- Society > History > Social history
- Zones and regions > Europe > Mediterranean regions
Places
- Batiment H, Salle 106 - Campus Carlone, 98 Bd Edouard Herriot
Nice, France (06)
Event format
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Friday, November 19, 2021
- Saturday, November 20, 2021
Keywords
- Venice, mediterranean, early modern period, economic, social, history naval history, maritime history
Reference Urls
