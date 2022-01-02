The Linguistic Reality in Algeria

Announcement

Argument

Conference main theme and special focus

Bilingualism is a prevailing sociolinguistic condition worldwide. “Something like 5,000 languages exist in a world divided into only 200 states” (Edwards, 1994, p. 44). Crystal (1997) estimates that about two-thirds of the world’s children grow up in a bilingual environment. Cortés (2013) argues that more than half of the world’s population is bilingual. The existence of more than one language within one nation state is worth considering, especially when there is contact between the different linguistic groups. In fact, bilingualism is known to introduce a variety of phenomena, including lingua francas, pidgins and creoles, code-switching and borrowing. It may also lead to language death as it can create cases of conflict. As such, multilingual countries are required to take the language question at the highest regard. Of course, language planning becomes an activity of prime importance. In fact, language planning may target pure linguistic ends as it may be motivated by non-linguistic objectives. The rise of independence waves, ethnic conflicts, mass immigration, high numbers of war refugees, nationalism ideologies, minority communities’ activism, high rates of illiteracy and school dropout, international integration, etc are all strong factors that urge a nation state to seriously consider its language policy. Therefore, language planning agents, being macro, meso or micro, should make problem-solving, instead of problem-generating, a first priority. This builds on the slogan that “to plan language is to plan society (Cooper 1989, p. 182)

As for Algeria, the country counts a number of codes that, to varying degrees, compete one another. Alegria is ‘de jure’ bilingual as Arabic and Berber are official languages. It is, however, a ‘de facto’ multilingual speech community in the sense that other languages are also present, namely French and, to a lesser (yet growing) extent, English. Traces of other languages, like Spanish and Turkish also still exist. Such reality makes Algeria, borrowing Bourdieu’s term, a linguistic market (marché linguistique) where language contact is obviously dominant. This direct contact has, through the years, introduced a variety of sociolinguistic phenomena. The aim of the present conference is to circle the various phenomena from different perspectives, sociolinguistic, pedagogic, cultural, political, etc.

Call for papers

The First Online National Conference in Sociolinguistics on “The Linguistic Reality in Algeria : Language, Identity and Ideology”, calls for ORIGINAL contributions (abstracts of no more than 250 words) addressing one of the main tracks that fall within the main conference theme and special focus. In this respect, participants are invited to submit abstracts following the academic requirements and standards. The conference encourages the submission of studies/investigations that report theoretical studies, as well as practices related to the main theme.

Tracks

With reference to the Algerian context, researchers are required to submit papers that go in line with the following tracks :

Issues in language planning and education (language education policy) Linguistic coexistence in a multilingual context Language ecology and ethnolinguistic vitality Language conflict, identity and ideology Dynamics of language contact Language Maintenance and Attrition Internationalisation necessity, linguistic hegemony, and national identity Multilingualism and the Job Market

Important dates and information

Abstract submission deadline : 02 January 2022

Abstract decision notification : 16 January 2022

Full paper submission deadline : 23 January 2022

Conference : 9-10 February 2022

Conference Language : English only.

The full conference programme along with the webinar link will be shared following the abstract decision notification.

For any inquiries and/or questions, please contact : a2la.sociolinguistics.2022@gmail.com

Bibliography

The scientific / reading committee

President : Dr. Ahmed Chaouki Hoadjli | University of Biskra, Algeria

Co-Presidents :

Dr. Salim Kerboua | University of Biskra, Algeria

Dr. Ramdane Mehiri | University of Biskra, Algeria

Members / Affiliation

Dr. Taoufik Djennane University of Tlemcen, Algeria

Prof. Nadia Ahouari-Idri University of Bejaia, Algeria

Prof. Ghania Ouahmiche University of Oran2, Algeria

Dr. Moukhtar Hamadouche University of Oum El Bouaghi, Algeria

Prof. Bachir Bouhania University of Adrar, Algeria

Prof. Hacene Hamadaens Constantine, Algeria

Prof. Naima Hamlaoui University of Annaba, Algeria

Prof. Mohamed Melouk University of Sidi Bel-Abbes, Algeria

Prof. Amor Ghouar University of Batna2, Algeria

Prof. Saliha Chelli University of Biskra, Algeria

Prof. Nadir Kaouli University of Batna2, Algeria

Prof. Sarah Merrouche University of Oum El Bouaghi, Algeria

Prof. Habib Yehiaoui University of Mascara, Algeria

Dr. Walid Kefali University of Khenchela, Algeria

Dr. Hanane Saihi University of Biskra, Algeria

Dr. Rachid Mehdi University of Bejaia, Algeria

Dr. Mohamed Naoua University of El Oued, Algeria

Dr. Barkat Turki University of Biskra, Algeria

Dr. Sabrina Beghzou University of Khenchela, Algeria

Dr. Tarek Asssassi University of Biskra, Algeria

Dr. Mohamed Boukkazoula University of Jijel, Algeria

Dr. Mourad Touati University of M’sila, Algeria

Organising committee

President : Mr. Aimen Islam Kecheroud | University of Biskra, Algeria

Co-President : Ms. Omayma Saihi | University of Biskra, Algeria

Members Affiliation