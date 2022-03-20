HomeTransforming and appropriating space in the Iberian empires of the 15th to 17th centuries
Call for papersEarly modern
Transforming and appropriating space in the Iberian empires of the 15th to 17th centuries
Transformer et s’approprier l’espace dans les empires ibériques du XVe au XVIIe siècle
Transformación y apropiación del espacio en los imperios ibéricos de los siglos XV al XVII
Journée doctorale Campus Condorcet
Published on Monday, February 07, 2022 by Sarah Zingraff
Summary
The appropriation and transformation of landscapes and territories are at the core of the colonial processes in the Iberian empires. By focusing on the modalities of space transformation, this workshop will interrogate the specificity of the tools and practices developed in the Iberian Empires to control space and exploit territories, between the 15th and 17th centuries.
Announcement
Presentation
The appropriation and transformation of landscapes and territories are at the core of the colonial processes in the Iberian empires. By focusing on the modalities of space transformation, this workshop will interrogate the specificity of the tools and practices developed in the Iberian Empires to control space and exploit territories, between the 15th and 17th centuries.
The workshop will address the diversity of landscapes and lived spaces in Iberian societies by bringing together examples from the Portuguese and the Spanish empires (including Peninsular territories). The transformation of spaces and the appropriation of territories will be examined in a long-term perspective, covering the 15th through 17th century. Moreover, the diversity of populations which characterize the Iberian empires is a key element of the workshop. We will devote special care to inquire the strategies of indigenous groups, populations brought with the slave trade, or of the variety of migrating groups and diasporas that shaped the Iberian empires. This approach aims to tackle the problems of power dynamics and domination processes inherent to the control of space in a colonial context, but also to consider the disruption, reformulation or revitalization processes that enlighten the complexity and variability of colonial landscapes. We seek to examine how the multiplicity of actors and strategies to inhabit and appropriate space shaped multi-layered landscapes, that is of porous surfaces evolving constantly, upon which various generations have successively inscribed their own values and concerns without erasing their ancestors’.
Topic Proposals
Discussions will be organized in four thematic groups :
- Agriculture, soils exploitation and land tenure
- Inhabiting/Populating and controlling space
- Knowing and representing the empire’s territories
- The Christianisation and occidentalisation of spaces
How to apply
We welcome young researchers in Social sciences and Humanities to apply and present their current research, from Master’s degree students to postdocs. Communications can be given in French and Spanish, but also in English or Portuguese provided the speakers send to the moderators a written version of their paper a week before the workshop. The workshop will be held in Hybrid form to remain accessible to a larger audience. Nevertheless, we have a moderate budget to be used to help pay the transportation fees of some of the speakers. Should you wish to benefit from such aid, please, specify your situation as well as your travel route in the attached formulary.
Applications must contain :
- A presentation of your research, under 300 words, in which you should specify the thematic group you wish to contribute to.
- A short bibliography
- The attached formulary duly completed
Please, send your application file before the 20th of March 2022, 20h (Paris time), to the following address : transformer.approprier.espace@gmail.com
The doctoral workshop will take place at Campus Condorcet (Aubervilliers, France) on the 1st of June 2022 and will be held in hybrid form (on site and online).
Scientific Committee
- Antoine Duranton, doctorant, EHESS – Centre de recherches historiques
- Elfie Guyau, ATER, Université Paris Nanterre – ESNA Mondes américains, doctorant European University Institute – History and Civilisation department
Contact
Should you have any questions, please, contact Elfie Guyau (e.guyau@parisnanterre.fr) Or Antoine Duranton (antoine.duranton@ehess.fr)
Subjects
- Early modern (Main subject)
- Society > History > Economic history
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural history
- Society > History > Rural history
- Society > History > Urban history
- Society > History > Social history
- Society > Geography > Nature, landscape and environment
- Zones and regions > Europe > Iberian Peninsula
Places
- 8 Cr des Humanités
Aubervilliers, France (93)
Event format
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Sunday, March 20, 2022
Attached files
Keywords
- empire, ibérique, espace, territoire, paysage, colonisation, époque moderne
Contact(s)
- Antoine Duranton
courriel : antoine [dot] duranton [at] ehess [dot] fr
- Elfie Guyau
courriel : e [dot] guyau [at] parisnanterre [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Elfie Guyau
courriel : e [dot] guyau [at] parisnanterre [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Transforming and appropriating space in the Iberian empires of the 15th to 17th centuries », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Monday, February 07, 2022, https://calenda.org/961388