Announcement

Cette journée d’étude souhaite étudier la diversité des paysages et des espaces vécus dans les sociétés ibériques en confrontant les exemples issus des empires portugais et espagnol (territoires de la Péninsule inclus). Il s’agit également d’examiner la transformation des espaces et des processus d’appropriation des territoires sur le temps long, entre les XV e et XVII e siècles. Ensuite, il s’agit de prendre en compte la diversité des populations dans les empires ibériques. Une attention particulière sera ainsi portée aux stratégies développées par les populations indigènes, par les populations issues de la traite ainsi qu’aux différentes diasporas et populations migrantes dans les empires ibériques. Il faudra alors interroger les rapports de domination à l’œuvre dans l’appropriation et la maîtrise de l’espace et envisager les phénomènes de ruptures, de reformulation ou de revitalisation qui permettent de comprendre la diversité et la complexité des paysages coloniaux. Il s’agit d’analyser comment la multiplicité des acteurs et leurs différentes stratégies pour habiter et s’approprier l’espace façonnent des paysages en « millefeuilles » (multilayered), envisagés comme des surfaces évolutives sur lesquelles différentes générations inscrivent leurs valeurs et leurs préoccupations sans pouvoir effacer celles des précédents occupants.

Presentation

The appropriation and transformation of landscapes and territories are at the core of the colonial processes in the Iberian empires. By focusing on the modalities of space transformation, this workshop will interrogate the specificity of the tools and practices developed in the Iberian Empires to control space and exploit territories, between the 15th and 17th centuries.

The workshop will address the diversity of landscapes and lived spaces in Iberian societies by bringing together examples from the Portuguese and the Spanish empires (including Peninsular territories). The transformation of spaces and the appropriation of territories will be examined in a long-term perspective, covering the 15th through 17th century. Moreover, the diversity of populations which characterize the Iberian empires is a key element of the workshop. We will devote special care to inquire the strategies of indigenous groups, populations brought with the slave trade, or of the variety of migrating groups and diasporas that shaped the Iberian empires. This approach aims to tackle the problems of power dynamics and domination processes inherent to the control of space in a colonial context, but also to consider the disruption, reformulation or revitalization processes that enlighten the complexity and variability of colonial landscapes. We seek to examine how the multiplicity of actors and strategies to inhabit and appropriate space shaped multi-layered landscapes, that is of porous surfaces evolving constantly, upon which various generations have successively inscribed their own values and concerns without erasing their ancestors’.

Topic Proposals

Discussions will be organized in four thematic groups :

Agriculture, soils exploitation and land tenure Inhabiting/Populating and controlling space Knowing and representing the empire’s territories The Christianisation and occidentalisation of spaces

How to apply

We welcome young researchers in Social sciences and Humanities to apply and present their current research, from Master’s degree students to postdocs. Communications can be given in French and Spanish, but also in English or Portuguese provided the speakers send to the moderators a written version of their paper a week before the workshop. The workshop will be held in Hybrid form to remain accessible to a larger audience. Nevertheless, we have a moderate budget to be used to help pay the transportation fees of some of the speakers. Should you wish to benefit from such aid, please, specify your situation as well as your travel route in the attached formulary.

Applications must contain :

A presentation of your research, under 300 words , in which you should specify the thematic group you wish to contribute to.

, in which you should specify the thematic group you wish to contribute to. A short bibliography

The attached formulary duly completed

Please, send your application file before the 20th of March 2022, 20h (Paris time), to the following address : transformer.approprier.espace@gmail.com

The doctoral workshop will take place at Campus Condorcet (Aubervilliers, France) on the 1st of June 2022 and will be held in hybrid form (on site and online).

Scientific Committee

Antoine Duranton, doctorant, EHESS – Centre de recherches historiques

Elfie Guyau, ATER, Université Paris Nanterre – ESNA Mondes américains, doctorant European University Institute – History and Civilisation department

Contact

Should you have any questions, please, contact Elfie Guyau (e.guyau@parisnanterre.fr) Or Antoine Duranton (antoine.duranton@ehess.fr)