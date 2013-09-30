Annonce

Argument

In order to publish the 4th volume of Res Antiquitatis. Journal of Ancient History during the current year of 2013, the Centro de História de Além-Mar is accepting proposals of papers. According to the journal scientific objectives, all works submitted must concern to Antiquity as general area of research, with two focal perspectives: specific studies on Ancient History, and works regarding its reception in all later periods.

Submission guidelines

Works submitted to Res Antiquitatis. Journal of Ancient History must be relevant to the journal’s general field of research and purposes. Res Antiquitatis is also available to publish short notes’ studies (e.g., archaeological reports) and reviews.

Languages: The journal’s working languages are English and French. Only works written in one of these languages will be considered for publication.

Word limits and formatting: All manuscripts proposed should not exceed a maximum of 10.000 words (ca. 25 pages). For editorial reasons, however, papers surpassing that limit can be accepted by the Editors. Text formatting must be kept to a minimum in manuscript files. Preferably, basic formatting rules should be the following:

Font: Times New Roman ; Font size: 12 ; Spacing: 1,5 points

Abstracts and keywords: All articles must be accompanied with an abstract (max. 150 words) in English, describing it summarily. It is also required from the authors to provide, along with the abstract, no more than 5 keywords that suitably synthesize the article’s scope. A Portuguese translation of both the abstract and the keywords will be provided by the Editors.

Citation and reference styles: Source citations should be given in footnotes using the author-date system of the Chicago University Press style. Hence, all works submitted must contain a full reference list with the bibliographical apparatus used by the authors. Here is a basic example:

Citation notes:

3 Wheatley 2002.

4 Lalouette 1991.

Corresponding entries in reference list:

Lalouette, Claire. 1991. Pharaons. Au royaume d’Égypte. Le temps des rois- dieux. Paris: Fayard.

Wheatley, Pat. 2002. “Antigonus Monophthalmus in Babylonia, 310-308 B. C.”Journal of Near Eastern Studies 61 (1): 39-47.

Although not used in a rigid way, this model of citations and references can be consulted in The Chicago Manual of Style, 16th edition. Chicago and London: The University of Chicago Press, 2010.

Abbreviations: Because of the journal’s wide scientific field of studies, authors can use those abbreviations most common, conventional and recognizable in their own areas of research. However, the meaning of all abbreviations must be conveyed.

Special Fonts: In cases where articles contain special fonts or special diacritics (e.g. Sanskrit, Hebrew, Aramaic, Cuneiform, Egyptian hieroglyphic, etc.) the authors must provide, along with the text file, its respective font files. The editors assume their right not to publish articles presenting special fonts not technically adequate for further printing.

Images and other graphics: Images should be sent, preferably, in separate files (e.g. JPEG, BMP, TIFF) along with the manuscript file. They must have enough quality in order to guarantee a good printing. The Editors assume their right to ask for better images when they don’t conform to high quality and resolution standards. Tables made in MS Word can be included in the text body. However, the Editors may adequate them to fit better the page layout (size, columns, cells, etc.) without harming or altering the data and information therein.

Copyright of images: It is required to the authors to be assured of having all permissions necessary to publish images, such as photographs or illustrations. The respect of copyright laws for reproducing pictorial material in all manuscripts is the authors’ responsibility.

Contacts and information: All authors must provide contacts (e-mail and address) for all necessary further communication. When not independent scholars, authors should also indicate their affiliation to an institution (University, Foundation, R&D institution, etc.).

Submission of manuscripts should be made by e-mail, as an attachment in MS Word format, to: res.antiquitatis@fcsh.unl.pt. The Editors remind that the deadlines established in the call for papers for their reception should be respected.

The deadline for the reception of papers is the 30th of September, 2013.

Journal editors e-mail: res.antiquitatis@fcsh.unl.pt

Peer review process

All papers received will be submitted to a peer review process. The Editors may discard some manuscripts from the outright due to notorious low quality or disadjustment with the journal’s scope.



Taking in consideration its subjects, the papers passing this preliminary screening will be remitted to a panel of referees involved in those research areas. They can be either external or members of the Advisory Board, though always chosen by their recognized expertise. Each paper will be reviewed by two referees.



After evaluation, the referees will produce reports about the works reviewed, by which the papers can be a) accepted with modifications or corrections; b) approved as they are or c) rejected from the start. In case that the papers proposed are accepted but in need of modifications or corrections, the Editors will return the manuscripts to the authors, together with the referee’s reports and all the suggestions, recommendations and comments therein.



To secure impartiality during the review process, all papers, as remitted to the referees, will be anonymous. Moreover, the referees’ identities will not be known, neither by the rest of the evaluation panel, nor by the authors.



The final decision concerning the publication of papers belongs to the Editorial Board, having the referees a consultative role.

Editorial board

