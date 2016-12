Annonce

Cependant, l'irrationnel est aussi porteur d'un savoir spécifique échappant souvent au contrôle logique, d'une certaine vision du monde et de la réalité alternative, ainsi que d'une série des connaissances spirituelles, non maîtrisables et à mi-chemin entre le monde du sensible et de l'inconscient: l'affectivité, les sens, le rêve, la magie , la divination, la prophétie, la superstition, le miracle, l'au-delà, l'extase, le mysticisme, l'amour, l'hallucination, l'imaginaire, etc.

Description

If rationality denotes what complies with the mind, irrationality, by contrast, deals with all that, at first sight, can't be explained and controlled by the ʿaql. In other words, irrationality is a negatively defined notion marked by lack or loss (ʿadam-, ġayr-ou lā-ʿaql), distance (ibʿād)or deviation (inḥirāf) from the intellect, or even it is the result of reduced rationality (qillat al-ʿaql).

An irrational behaviour is considered rather strange, abnormal, and sometimes contrary to sound norms and moral principals. Consequently, this is the case of liminal states or of more or less voluntary marginal conducts: the insane and the mental ill, the drunk or the intoxicated, the silly, the foolish, the madly in love with beloved or with God, etc.

In other cases, irrationality can be defined either by the temporary loss of self-control (anger, violent attack, fear, etc.), or by the lack of moderation and the inability to abstain from the pleasures of the flesh (uncontrolled appetite, a more or less licit sexual pleasure, etc.).

However, irrationality also bears a specific knowledge, which is beyond the control of the logic, a vision of an alternative world and a different reality along with a set of spiritual insights that cannot be controlled and that are between the sensitive world and the unconscious: emotions, gratification of the senses, dreams, the world of magic and sorcery, divination, prophecy, superstition, miracle, the hereafter, ecstasy, mysticism, love, hallucination, imaginary, etc.

Propositions aimed at analysing all the historical periods of the Middle East and Islām and involving different areas (philosophy, theology, literature, social sciences, anthropology, Islamic law, history, medicine, sciences, mysticism, arts, etc.) are invited to participate.

Panel information

This panel will take place Friday the 7th of July 2017 from 1:00 to 3:30 pm, room 3.26 at Institut National des Langues et Civilisations Orientales (INALCO), Pôle des Langues et Civilisations, 65, rue des Grands Moulins, 75214 Paris.

Participation

Candidates who wish to participate are kindly requested to send an abstract (300 words, including a provisional title) and a CV (200 words), in French or English, to Danilo Marino (danilo.marino@inalco.fr)

by Sunday the 30th of October 2017.

Registration Fees

The registration to the Congress will open in January 2017 through AGIS (Association des Amis du GIS). The cost of registration is 20 euros per person except for PhD and post-doctoral students without employment contract. The registration fee authorises access to the Congress panels, round-tables and shows (except the concert).

Expenses for travel or stay will be at participants’ charges

Panel organizer