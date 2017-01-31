AccueilAfrican urban planning
The 2nd International Conference on African Urban Planning, will be a forum for the discussion of the state-of-the-art of research on African Urban Planning, four years after the first conference in 2013. The Conference will bring together researchers and planners from academia, public and private sectors, and non-governmental organizations, in an effort to present and debate their research on African Urban Planning and to share knowledge, viewpoints, methods, research outcomes and policy ideas.
Annonce
Themes
The 2nd International Conference on African Urban Planning, organized by the Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning - University of Lisbon, in collaboration with the International Planning History Society (IPHS), will be held in Lisbon, on September 7-8, 2017.
It will be a forum for the discussion of the state-of-the-art of research on African Urban Planning, four years after the first conference in 2013.
The Conference will bring together researchers and planners from academia, public and private sectors, and non-governmental organizations, in an effort to present and debate their research on African Urban Planning and to share knowledge, viewpoints, methods, research outcomes and policy ideas.
It is organized around four main themes:
- Theme 1 - The History of African Urban Planning
- Theme 2 - Learning from African Urban Planning
- Theme 3 - Localizing Goal 11 of the SDGs and The New Urban Agenda
- Theme 4 - Social and economic challenges and changes in African cities
In each of these themes we welcome country and cross-country approaches, studies of individual cities, and the comparison of African cities or countries with one another, and with those elsewhere, in particular in the Global South.
We invite researchers in the broad area of African urban studies - Planning, Geography, Architecture, History, Anthropology, Archaeology, other Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities - planners, planning consultants, and postgraduate students to present and discuss new evidence and innovative perspectives on African Urban Planning.
Conference website: https://sites.google.com/site/cpcup2017conference/home
Participation and selection criteria
- Participation in the conference requires the presentation of a paper (oral presentation: 20 minutes).
- The conference is organized in panels according to topics and issues. Each panel has 5 papers.
- All submissions will be double-blind peer-reviewed by the Scientific Committee for content and appropriateness to this conference.
- The working language of the conference will be English. We are open to consider panels in French, Portuguese and Spanish. Translation services will not be provided. For more details, contact us.
Abstracts
All colleagues interested in participating in the conference are invited to submit, by e-mail, an abstract (aprox. 250 words), by no later than 31 January 2017, to:
Carlos Nunes Silva
Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning
University of Lisbon, Portugal
E-mail: urbanplanningafrica2017@gmail.com
- If necessary, contact us to discuss any ideas that you might have for a paper on the proposed themes and issues or on other related topics.
- Successful applicants will be informed by 15 March 2017.
Publication
A selection of these papers will be published in academic journals and in other publication formats.
Full papers will be submitted after the conference for possible publication (deadline to be announced during the Conference).
More information on this is available in the conference website. Detailed information on the final publication plan will be provided during the conference.
Networking
The conference is an opportunity for researchers to meet and to discuss future joint research initiatives. More information on this is available in the conference website.
Registration & Fee
Conference fee: 100 Euros (includes participation in the conference, program and abstracts in digital format & coffee-breaks)
Registration and payment: 1 - 15 April 2017
Information about the registration procedure will be provided at the end of March 2017 (see conference website).
Important Dates
Submission deadline for abstracts: 31 January 2017
- Notification of abstract acceptance: 15 March 2017
- Registration and payment: 1 - 15 April 2017
- PowerPoint Presentation (PowerPoint file): during the conference
- Full paper for publication: date to be announced during the conference
Conference Convenor & Organization
Carlos Nunes SilvaInstitute of Geography and Spatial Planning University of Lisbon Lisbon, Portugal E-mail: cs [at] campus.ul.pt Web: https://sites.google.com/a/campus.ul.pt/cns/
Conference VenueInstitute of Geography and Spatial Planning University of Lisbon Cidade Universitária (University of Lisbon main campus) Lisbon Portugal
Conference e-mail & website
Conference e-mail:
urbanplanningafrica2017@gmail.com
Scientific Committee
- Alan Mabin, University of Pretoria, South Africa
- A. C. Mosha, Department of Architecture and Planning, University of Botswana, Botswana
- Alison Todes, School of Architecture and Planning, University of the Witwatersrand, South Africa
- Ambe J. Njoh, School of Geosciences, University of South Florida, USA
- Amin Y. Kamete, School of Social and Political Sciences, University of Glasgow, United Kingdom
- Babatunde Samuel Agbola, Department of Urban and Regional Planning, University of Ibadan, Nigeria
- Carlos Nunes Silva, Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning, University of Lisbon, Portugal
- Daniel K.B. Inkoom, College of Art and Built Environment, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science & Technology, Ghana
- Ellen Bassett, Department of Urban and Environmental Planning, University of Virginia, USA
- Eric Ross, School of Humanities and Social Sciences, Al Akhawayn University, Morocco
- Garth A. Myers, Trinity College Connecticut, USA
- Liora Bigon, The Institute of Western Cultures, The Hebrew University of Jerusalém & HIT, Israel
- Nancy Odendaal, School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
- Nadia Chabi, Faculty of Architecture and Urbanism, University Constantine 3, Algeria
- Nora Lafi, Zentrum Moderner Orient, Germany
- Pascale Philifert, Department of Geography and Planning, University Paris Ouest, France
- Remy Sietchiping, United Nations Human Settlements Programme (UN-Habitat), Kenya
- Robert Home, Anglia Law School, Anglia Ruskin University, United Kingdom
- Vanessa Watson, School of Architecture, Planning and Geomatics, University of Cape Town, South Africa
- Vittoria Capresi, Technical University of Berlin, Germany
- mardi 31 janvier 2017
