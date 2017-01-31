Annonce

2nd International Conference on African Urban Planning, Lisbon, September 7-8, 2017

Themes

The 2nd International Conference on African Urban Planning, organized by the Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning - University of Lisbon, in collaboration with the International Planning History Society (IPHS), will be held in Lisbon, on September 7-8, 2017.

It will be a forum for the discussion of the state-of-the-art of research on African Urban Planning, four years after the first conference in 2013.

The Conference will bring together researchers and planners from academia, public and private sectors, and non-governmental organizations, in an effort to present and debate their research on African Urban Planning and to share knowledge, viewpoints, methods, research outcomes and policy ideas.

It is organized around four main themes:

Theme 1 - The History of African Urban Planning

Theme 2 - Learning from African Urban Planning

Theme 3 - Localizing Goal 11 of the SDGs and The New Urban Agenda

Theme 4 - Social and economic challenges and changes in African cities

In each of these themes we welcome country and cross-country approaches, studies of individual cities, and the comparison of African cities or countries with one another, and with those elsewhere, in particular in the Global South.

We invite researchers in the broad area of African urban studies - Planning, Geography, Architecture, History, Anthropology, Archaeology, other Social Sciences, Arts and Humanities - planners, planning consultants, and postgraduate students to present and discuss new evidence and innovative perspectives on African Urban Planning.

Conference website: https://sites.google.com/site/cpcup2017conference/home

Participation and selection criteria

Participation in the conference requires the presentation of a paper (oral presentation: 20 minutes).

The conference is organized in panels according to topics and issues. Each panel has 5 papers.

All submissions will be double-blind peer-reviewed by the Scientific Committee for content and appropriateness to this conference.

The working language of the conference will be English. We are open to consider panels in French, Portuguese and Spanish. Translation services will not be provided. For more details, contact us.

Abstracts

All colleagues interested in participating in the conference are invited to submit, by e-mail, an abstract (aprox. 250 words), by no later than 31 January 2017, to:

Carlos Nunes Silva

Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning

University of Lisbon, Portugal

E-mail: urbanplanningafrica2017@gmail.com

If necessary, contact us to discuss any ideas that you might have for a paper on the proposed themes and issues or on other related topics.

Successful applicants will be informed by 15 March 2017.

Publication

A selection of these papers will be published in academic journals and in other publication formats.

Full papers will be submitted after the conference for possible publication (deadline to be announced during the Conference).

More information on this is available in the conference website. Detailed information on the final publication plan will be provided during the conference.

Networking

The conference is an opportunity for researchers to meet and to discuss future joint research initiatives. More information on this is available in the conference website.

Registration & Fee

Conference fee: 100 Euros (includes participation in the conference, program and abstracts in digital format & coffee-breaks)

Registration and payment: 1 - 15 April 2017

Information about the registration procedure will be provided at the end of March 2017 (see conference website).

Important Dates

Submission deadline for abstracts: 31 January 2017

Notification of abstract acceptance: 15 March 2017

Registration and payment: 1 - 15 April 2017

PowerPoint Presentation (PowerPoint file): during the conference

Full paper for publication: date to be announced during the conference

Conference Convenor & Organization

Carlos Nunes Silva

Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning

University of Lisbon

Lisbon, Portugal

E-mail: cs [at] campus.ul.pt

Web: https://sites.google.com/a/campus.ul.pt/cns/

Conference Venue

Institute of Geography and Spatial Planning

University of Lisbon

Cidade Universitária (University of Lisbon main campus)

Lisbon

Portugal

Conference e-mail & website

Conference e-mail:

urbanplanningafrica2017@gmail.com

Scientific Committee