Open Education Workshop / Open Resource Conference
#dariahTeach
Publié le mardi 07 mars 2017 par João Fernandes
Lausanne (Dorigny Campus, CH) welcomes the closing event of the Erasmus+ strategic partenariat #dariahTeach (seven countries, eight partners institutions). Its goal is to strengthen alliances and foster innovative teaching and learning practices among members of the DARIAH network.
Presentation
Lausanne (Dorigny Campus, CH) welcomes the closing event of the Erasmus+ strategic partenariat #dariahTeach (seven countries, eight partners institutions).
Launch of the project: 23rd of March at 5.30pm, in streaming. All information on dariah.eu/teach
Eric Pitteloud ©UNIL
#dariahTeach Open Education Workshop, 22-23 March 2017
#dariahTeach Open Resources Conference, 23-24 March 2017
Dorigny Campus, Lausanne, Amphimax Building 414
dariah.eu/teach
Open Education Workshop Schedule
Program
Wednesday 22 March 2017 #dariahteach
9:15 - 9:30 Welcome and Introductions
9:30 - 10:15 Introduction to #dariahTeach, Susan Schreibman, Maynooth University (IE), Toma Tasovac (Belgrade Centre for Digital Humanities (RS), Costas Papadopoulos, Maynooth University (IE)
10:15-11:15 Keynote speaker: Rikke Toft Nørgård, Aarhus University (DK), “New (infra)structures for the future university: beyond digitized higher education?”
11:15 - 11:40 Break
11:40 - 12:20 Presentations:
- Carmen Sophia Cadenas, European Documentation Center (IT), “The digital librarian as ethnographic researcher: going undercover in the classroom to collect data on the use of digital resources in language learning”
- Vinayak Das Gupta, Maynooth University (IE), “Developing electronic teaching resources for Indian universities”
12:20 - 12:35 Exercise to determine breakout sessions I
12:35 - 13:15 Lunch
13:15 - 14:15 Breakout Session I
- 14:15 - 15:15 Keynote speaker: Darja Fišer, University of Ljubljana (SI) & CLARIN, “Integrating CLARIN language resources into the classroom environment”
15:15 - 15:45 Break
15:45 -16:25 Presentations:
- Gábor Palkó, Petőfi Literary Museum, Budapest (HU), Gábor Tamás Molnár, Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest (HU), “Active text apprehension and teaching literature through/in the medium of the information and communications technology (ICT)”
- Kassahun Tilahun, Debre Berhan University (Ethiopia), “Addressing diversity in distance learning: theoretical foundations and practical approaches of using open educational resources in higher education institutions of Ethiopia”
16:25 - 16:40 Exercise to determine breakout sessions II
16:40 - 17:30 Breakout Session II
19:30 Dinner at the restaurant of the University of Lausanne, Dorigny Campus
Thursday 23 March 2017
9:30 - 10:30 Keynote speaker: Mark Brown, Dublin City University (IE), “Shaping the future of Digital Humanities: off the rails and other critical tales”
10:30 - 11:10 Presentations:
- Karen O’Donnell, Durham University (UK), “False binaries: digital education and the challenge of training priests online”
- Sasha Rudan, Oslo University (SE), “Holistic education – DH toolset and methodologies for sustainable and frictionless science-art-society cycle”
11:10 - 11:40 Break
11:40 - 12:10 #dariahTeach: Lessons Learned
12:10 - 12:30 Final Wrap Up
12:30 - 13:30 Lunch
#dariahTeach Open Resource Conference Schedule
Thursday 23 March #dariahteach
14:00 - 14:15 Welcome and Introductions
- 14:15 - 15:00 Keynote speaker: Susan Schreibman, Maynooth University (IE), “#dariahTeach Community-based Online Education”
15.00-16.00 Papers:
- Adam Crymble, University of Hertfordshire (UK), “White, Male, North American – Challenges of diversifying the Programming Historian”
- Michael Piotrowski, University of Lausanne (CH), “History is the Future of Online Learning”
- Neale Rooney and Susan Schreibman, Maynooth University (IE), “The digital in the Classroom: a detailed study of the 1916 in transition project”
- Frédéric Kaplan and Isabella di Lenardo, EPFL (CH), “Optimized scripting in Massive Open Online Courses”
16:00 - 16:30 Break
- 16:30 - 17:15 Keynote speaker: Susan McKenney, University of Twente (NL), “Curriculum materials that support teachers and their learning”
17:30 - 18:10 #dariahTeach Launch
- François Bussy, Vice-rector research, UNIL (CH)
- Ioannis Xenarios, Vital-IT Director, SIB (CH)
- Laurent Romary, DARIAH board director (FR)
- Beat Immenhauser, SAHSS vice-secretary (CH)
- Susan Schreibman, #dariahTeach PI, Maynooth University (IE)
From 18:30 Reception
Friday 24 March
- 9:30 - 10:15 Keynote speaker: Jeremy Knox, Edinburgh University (UK), “Teaching in the open: developing a critical practice”
10:15 - 10:45 Break
10:45 - 12:00 Papers:
- Monica Berti, Universität Leipzig (DE), “SunoikisisDC. An International Consortium of Digital Classics Programs”
- Michael Bourgatte and Laurent Tessier, Catholic University of Paris (FR), “Video resources and open education: challenges and perspectives”
- Marco Büchler, Greta Franzini, Emily Franzini and Maria Moritz, University of Goettingen (DE), “From Written Manuscripts to Big Humanities Data”
- Elena González-Blanco, LINHD-UNED (ES), Susanna Allés Torrent, University of Miami (USA) and Gimena del Rio Riande, Secrit-Conicet (Argentina), “DH Training in Spanish: Digital Humanities as an e-learning platform to teach between Spain and Latin America”
12:00 - 13:00 Lunch with a poster session:
- Jean-Luc Gilles and Salvatore Tinnirello, HEP Vaud (CH) & Assess Group SA (BE), “DOCIMO: an Online Platform”
- Péter Király, Goettingen GWDG (DE), “Measuring metadata quality. A quick overview”
- Moshe Lavee, The University of Haifa (IL), “Back and Forth: A Case Study in Classical Rabbinic Literature as a Model for Digital Humanities”
- Daniela Vaj, University of Lausanne (CH), “A new digital Wunderkammer for education”
13:00 - 13:45 Papers: parallel session
Room Amphimax 414
- Greta Franzini, Emily Franzini, Elisa Cugliana, Nicoletta Guido and Marco Büchler, University of Goettingen (DE) & Università Ca’ Foscari (IT), “Teaching Data Science – An Experience Report from Six International TRACER Tutorials and Workshops with Mixed Classes”
- Michail Maiatsky and Ekaterina Velmezova, University of Lausanne (CH), Natalia Boyarskaya and Alexey Boyarsky, EPFL (CH), “How to explore and to teach a cultural epoch through an interactive library (VicoGlossia)”
- Maryam Foradi and Gregory Crane, University of Leipzig (DE) & Tufts University (USA), “Online Vocabulary Learning through Generating Manual Translation Alignment Data in the Context of Citizen Science Project”
Room Amphipole 340.1
- Nicole Durisch Gauthier and Lyonel Kaufmann, HEP Vaud (CH), “Digitally enhanced teaching and learning as an answer to the challenge of large classes? An exploratory study”
- Ivan Madjarov, Aix Marseille Univ, Université de Toulon (FR), “Towards a responsive m-Learning design. Service-based Framework for Multi-Device Learning Content Adaptation” (in French)
- Philippe Ruffieux, HEP Vaud (CH), “Sqily : collective validation of skills” (in French)
13:45 - 14:45 Final roundtable
Workshop participation is by invitation only. Conference attendance is free; it is appreciated if you announce your presence by emailing: claire.clivaz@sib.swiss.
Funded and organized by:
#dariahTeach workshop partners:
The workshop and the conference are endorsed by ADHO, EADH and Humanistica:
Program committee
- Susan Schreibman,
- Agiati Benardou,
- Claire Clivaz,
- Marianne Huang
- Toma Tasovac
