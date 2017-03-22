Annonce

Presentation

Lausanne (Dorigny Campus, CH) welcomes the closing event of the Erasmus+ strategic partenariat #dariahTeach (seven countries, eight partners institutions).

Launch of the project: 23rd of March at 5.30pm, in streaming. All information on dariah.eu/teach

#dariahTeach Open Education Workshop, 22-23 March 2017

#dariahTeach Open Resources Conference, 23-24 March 2017

Dorigny Campus, Lausanne, Amphimax Building 414

dariah.eu/teach

Open Education Workshop Schedule

Program

Wednesday 22 March 2017 #dariahteach

9:15 - 9:30 Welcome and Introductions

9:30 - 10:15 Introduction to #dariahTeach, Susan Schreibman, Maynooth University (IE), Toma Tasovac (Belgrade Centre for Digital Humanities (RS), Costas Papadopoulos, Maynooth University (IE)

10:15-11:15 Keynote speaker: Rikke Toft Nørgård, Aarhus University (DK), “New (infra)structures for the future university: beyond digitized higher education?”

11:15 - 11:40 Break

11:40 - 12:20 Presentations:

Carmen Sophia Cadenas , European Documentation Center (IT), “The digital librarian as ethnographic researcher: going undercover in the classroom to collect data on the use of digital resources in language learning”

, European Documentation Center (IT), “The digital librarian as ethnographic researcher: going undercover in the classroom to collect data on the use of digital resources in language learning” Vinayak Das Gupta, Maynooth University (IE), “Developing electronic teaching resources for Indian universities”

12:20 - 12:35 Exercise to determine breakout sessions I

12:35 - 13:15 Lunch

13:15 - 14:15 Breakout Session I

14:15 - 15:15 Keynote speaker: Darja Fišer, University of Ljubljana (SI) & CLARIN, “Integrating CLARIN language resources into the classroom environment”

15:15 - 15:45 Break

15:45 -16:25 Presentations:

Gábor Palkó , Petőfi Literary Museum, Budapest (HU), Gábor Tamás Molnár , Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest (HU), “Active text apprehension and teaching literature through/in the medium of the information and communications technology (ICT)”

, Petőfi Literary Museum, Budapest (HU), , Eötvös Loránd University, Budapest (HU), “Active text apprehension and teaching literature through/in the medium of the information and communications technology (ICT)” Kassahun Tilahun, Debre Berhan University (Ethiopia), “Addressing diversity in distance learning: theoretical foundations and practical approaches of using open educational resources in higher education institutions of Ethiopia”

16:25 - 16:40 Exercise to determine breakout sessions II

16:40 - 17:30 Breakout Session II

19:30 Dinner at the restaurant of the University of Lausanne, Dorigny Campus

Thursday 23 March 2017

9:30 - 10:30 Keynote speaker: Mark Brown, Dublin City University (IE), “Shaping the future of Digital Humanities: off the rails and other critical tales”

10:30 - 11:10 Presentations:

Karen O’Donnell , Durham University (UK), “False binaries: digital education and the challenge of training priests online”

, Durham University (UK), “False binaries: digital education and the challenge of training priests online” Sasha Rudan, Oslo University (SE), “Holistic education – DH toolset and methodologies for sustainable and frictionless science-art-society cycle”

11:10 - 11:40 Break

11:40 - 12:10 #dariahTeach: Lessons Learned

12:10 - 12:30 Final Wrap Up

12:30 - 13:30 Lunch

#dariahTeach Open Resource Conference Schedule

Thursday 23 March #dariahteach

14:00 - 14:15 Welcome and Introductions

14:15 - 15:00 Keynote speaker: Susan Schreibman, Maynooth University (IE), “#dariahTeach Community-based Online Education”

15.00-16.00 Papers:

Adam Crymble , University of Hertfordshire (UK), “White, Male, North American – Challenges of diversifying the Programming Historian”

, University of Hertfordshire (UK), “White, Male, North American – Challenges of diversifying the Programming Historian” Michael Piotrowski , University of Lausanne (CH), “History is the Future of Online Learning”

, University of Lausanne (CH), “History is the Future of Online Learning” Neale Rooney and Susan Schreibman , Maynooth University (IE), “The digital in the Classroom: a detailed study of the 1916 in transition project”

, Maynooth University (IE), “The digital in the Classroom: a detailed study of the 1916 in transition project” Frédéric Kaplan and Isabella di Lenardo, EPFL (CH), “Optimized scripting in Massive Open Online Courses”

16:00 - 16:30 Break

16:30 - 17:15 Keynote speaker: Susan McKenney, University of Twente (NL), “Curriculum materials that support teachers and their learning”

17:30 - 18:10 #dariahTeach Launch

François Bussy , Vice-rector research, UNIL (CH)

, Vice-rector research, UNIL (CH) Ioannis Xenarios , Vital-IT Director, SIB (CH)

, Vital-IT Director, SIB (CH) Laurent Romary , DARIAH board director (FR)

, DARIAH board director (FR) Beat Immenhauser , SAHSS vice-secretary (CH)

, SAHSS vice-secretary (CH) Susan Schreibman, #dariahTeach PI, Maynooth University (IE)

From 18:30 Reception

Friday 24 March

9:30 - 10:15 Keynote speaker: Jeremy Knox, Edinburgh University (UK), “Teaching in the open: developing a critical practice”

10:15 - 10:45 Break

10:45 - 12:00 Papers:

Monica Berti , Universität Leipzig (DE), “SunoikisisDC. An International Consortium of Digital Classics Programs”

, Universität Leipzig (DE), “SunoikisisDC. An International Consortium of Digital Classics Programs” Michael Bourgatte and Laurent Tessier , Catholic University of Paris (FR), “Video resources and open education: challenges and perspectives”

, Catholic University of Paris (FR), “Video resources and open education: challenges and perspectives” Marco Büchler, Greta Franzini, Emily Franzini and Maria Moritz , University of Goettingen (DE), “From Written Manuscripts to Big Humanities Data”

, University of Goettingen (DE), “From Written Manuscripts to Big Humanities Data” Elena González-Blanco, LINHD-UNED (ES), Susanna Allés Torrent, University of Miami (USA) and Gimena del Rio Riande, Secrit-Conicet (Argentina), “DH Training in Spanish: Digital Humanities as an e-learning platform to teach between Spain and Latin America”

12:00 - 13:00 Lunch with a poster session:

Jean-Luc Gilles and Salvatore Tinnirello , HEP Vaud (CH) & Assess Group SA (BE), “DOCIMO: an Online Platform”

, HEP Vaud (CH) & Assess Group SA (BE), “DOCIMO: an Online Platform” Péter Király , Goettingen GWDG (DE), “Measuring metadata quality. A quick overview”

, Goettingen GWDG (DE), “Measuring metadata quality. A quick overview” Moshe Lavee , The University of Haifa (IL), “Back and Forth: A Case Study in Classical Rabbinic Literature as a Model for Digital Humanities”

, The University of Haifa (IL), “Back and Forth: A Case Study in Classical Rabbinic Literature as a Model for Digital Humanities” Daniela Vaj, University of Lausanne (CH), “A new digital Wunderkammer for education”

13:00 - 13:45 Papers: parallel session

Room Amphimax 414

Greta Franzini, Emily Franzini, Elisa Cugliana, Nicoletta Guido and Marco Büchler , University of Goettingen (DE) & Università Ca’ Foscari (IT), “Teaching Data Science – An Experience Report from Six International TRACER Tutorials and Workshops with Mixed Classes”

, University of Goettingen (DE) & Università Ca’ Foscari (IT), “Teaching Data Science – An Experience Report from Six International TRACER Tutorials and Workshops with Mixed Classes” Michail Maiatsky and Ekaterina Velmezova , University of Lausanne (CH), Natalia Boyarskaya and Alexey Boyarsky , EPFL (CH), “How to explore and to teach a cultural epoch through an interactive library (VicoGlossia)”

, University of Lausanne (CH), , EPFL (CH), “How to explore and to teach a cultural epoch through an interactive library (VicoGlossia)” Maryam Foradi and Gregory Crane, University of Leipzig (DE) & Tufts University (USA), “Online Vocabulary Learning through Generating Manual Translation Alignment Data in the Context of Citizen Science Project”

Room Amphipole 340.1

Nicole Durisch Gauthier and Lyonel Kaufmann , HEP Vaud (CH), “Digitally enhanced teaching and learning as an answer to the challenge of large classes? An exploratory study”

, HEP Vaud (CH), “Digitally enhanced teaching and learning as an answer to the challenge of large classes? An exploratory study” Ivan Madjarov , Aix Marseille Univ, Université de Toulon (FR), “Towards a responsive m-Learning design. Service-based Framework for Multi-Device Learning Content Adaptation” (in French)

, Aix Marseille Univ, Université de Toulon (FR), “Towards a responsive m-Learning design. Service-based Framework for Multi-Device Learning Content Adaptation” (in French) Philippe Ruffieux, HEP Vaud (CH), “Sqily : collective validation of skills” (in French)

13:45 - 14:45 Final roundtable

Conference attendance is free; it is appreciated if you announce your presence by emailing: claire.clivaz@sib.swiss.

