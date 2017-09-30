Annonce
Argumentaire
L'Idéo organise en janvier 2018 son second colloque au Caire, consacré au ḥadīṯ et à son influence croissante dans tous les domaines des connaissances entre le 4ᵉ/10ᵉ et le 8ᵉ/14ᵉ siècle. Invités d’honneur : Walid Saleh (Université de Toronto) ; Scott Lucas (Université d’Arizona) ; Aisha Geissinger (Université de Carleton).
Une des questions soulevées aujourd’hui par certaines autorités religieuses en Égypte est celle de la licéité et de la pertinence du recours à des outils intellectuels exogènes à la tradition musulmane pour lire et interpréter le Coran et les textes du patrimoine classique. Est-il permis et pertinent d’avoir recours aux sciences humaines contemporaines pour étudier les textes du patrimoine arabo-musulman, ou bien faut-il se limiter au ḥadīṯ ? L’Idéo voudrait contribuer à ce débat en étudiant l’émergence du ḥadīṯ comme autorité du savoir dans les sciences musulmanes entre le 4ᵉ/10ᵉ et le 8ᵉ/14ᵉ siècles.
Comme l’a démontré Jonathan Brown (2007), le processus de canonisation des corpus de ḥadīṯs au 4e/10e siècle répond aux nouveaux besoins de la communauté musulmane. Et comme le rappelle Aisha Musa (2008: 17–29), cette canonisation ne s’est pas faite sans protestation de la part de ceux qui voyaient dans le ḥadīṯ un concurrent du texte coranique. Dans ses deux composantes, le matn et l’isnād, le ḥadīṯ permet à la fois de transmettre des connaissances théologiques, juridiques et spirituelles et de rattacher ces connaissances à l’autorité du Prophète (Brown 2010: 166‒168). Or, depuis le 2e/8e siècle, les savants musulmans sont confrontés au paradoxe suivant : comment interpréter une source certaine, le Coran, à travers un prisme à la fiabilité historique discutable—et discutée, le ḥadīṯ ? La raison humaine n’est-elle pas plus sûre que le ḥadīṯ ? La voie moyenne de l’ašʿarisme, entre le littéralisme théologique et le rationalisme muʿtazilite, a permis une certaine fusion entre la science du ḥadīṯ et les outils rationnels muʿtazilites (Brown 2010: 178). Mais l’ašʿarisme n’a jamais fait taire des courants plus traditionalistes pour qui le ḥadīṯ demeure l’autorité ultime du savoir.
Plusieurs travaux ont étudié les influences réciproques du ḥadīṯ sur le fiqh, l’exégèse, la théologie et le soufisme. Nous voudrions prolonger cette recherche en étudiant les autres domaines de la connaissance, dans lesquels on assiste aussi, à partir du 4e/10e siècle, à un recours de plus en plus fréquent au ḥadīṯ : grammaire, philosophie, médecine… Toutes les sciences sont-elles concernées ? Et même dans les sciences religieuses (fiqh, exégèse, kalām, soufisme…), les auteurs ont-ils recours au ḥadīṯ de manière unique ? Dans leur pratique effective, les auteurs traitent-ils différemment les ḥadīts qui remontent au Prophète ou à Dieu lui-même dans le cas des aḥādīṯ qudsiyya, et les āṯār, qui remontent aux compagnons ? Le matn et l’isnād sont-ils tous les deux invoqués ? Le ḥadīṯ est-il utilisé comme simple marqueur identitaire ? Pour illustrer un point particulier ? Pour conférer une autorité prophétique aux connaissances exposées ? Pourquoi les ḥadīṯs jugés faibles continuent-ils d’être utilisés ? Quelles sont les résistances à ce mouvement ? Comment les auteurs chiites traitent-ils le ḥadīṯ ? Comment et dans quelle mesure le ḥadīṯ est-il aussi devenu une source d’autorité du savoir dans des domaines où on l’attendrait le moins ?
De manière plus fondamentale, et au-delà des fonctions du ḥadīṯ dans les sciences en Islam, quelle est l’épistémologie qui justifie ou rend nécessaire le recours au ḥadīṯ ? La même « herméneutique radicale » décrite par Walid Saleh (2010) est-elle à l’œuvre chez tous les auteurs ? Pourquoi faut-il fonder dans la parole du Prophète l’origine des savoirs humains ? La raison humaine peut-elle accéder à certaines vérités sans l’aide d’une révélation prophétique ?
Les actes de ce colloque seront publiés dans le MIDÉO, la revue de l’institut, numéro 34 (mai 2019), sous réserve d’acceptation par le comité de lecture.
Modalités de soumission
Informations pratiques :
Les colloques de l’Idéo veulent soutenir les jeunes chercheurs (doctorants et post-doctorants) en leur proposant un espace de débat et de rencontre. Pour assister au colloque, merci de vous inscrire à l’adresse suivante : secretariat@ideo-cairo.org.
Inscription libre de frais.
Si vous souhaitez proposer une contribution, merci d’envoyer un résumé de 300 à 500 mots, en français, anglais ou arabe, ainsi qu’un CV à la même adresse, secretariat@ideo-cairo.org..
Date limite : 30 septembre 2017.
Nous sélectionnerons entre six et dix contributions.
Le colloque se déroulera au Caire les 11, 12 et 13 janvier 2018.
Comité scientifique
- Jean Druel, directeur de l’Idéo
- Rémi Chéno, secrétaire général de l’Idéo
- Adrien Candiard, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Ahmad Chleilat, chercheur à l’Idéo
- René-Vincent Guérin du Grandlaunay, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Amir Jajé, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Emmanuel Pisani, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Emilio Platti, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Guillaume de Vaulx, chercheur à l’Idéo
Références et bibliographie
Brown, Jonathan A. C. 2007. The canonization of al-Bukhārī and Muslim. Leiden‒Boston: Brill.
—. 2010. Hadith. Oxford: Oneworld.
—. 2011. The canonization of Ibn Mâjah: Authenticity vs. Utility in the formation of the Sunni Ḥadîth canon. Revue des mondes musulmans et de la Méditerranée 129. 169–181.
Ḥanafī, Ḥasan 2013. Min al-naql ilā al-ʿaql. Al-ǧuzʾ al-ṯānī: ʿulūm al-ḥadīṯ, min naqd al-sanad ilā naqd al-matn. Al-Qāhira: Madbūlī.
Musa, Aisha Y. 2008. Ḥadīth as scripture. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.
Saleh, Walid A. 2010. “Ibn Taymiyya and the Rise of Radical Hermeneutics,” in Ibn Taymiyya and His Time, edited by Yossef Rapoport & Shahab Ahmed. Karachi: Oxford University Press. 123‒162.
Presentation
International conference with Walid Saleh (University of Toronto), Scott Lucas (University of Arizona) and Aisha Geissinger (University of Carleton), in Cairo, 11–13 January 2018
One of the questions raised today by some Egyptian religious authorities is on the lawfulness and relevance of using intellectual tools foreign to the Islamic tradition to read and interpret the Qurʾān and texts of the classic Islamic heritage. Is it permissible and appropriate to use contemporary human sciences to study the texts of the Arab-Islamic patrimony or should it be limited to the Ḥadīṯ? IDEO would like to contribute to this debate by studying the emergence of the Ḥadīṯ as the authority of knowledge in the Islamic sciences between the 4ᵗʰ/10ᵗʰ and the 8ᵗʰ/14ᵗʰ century.
As demonstrated by Jonathan Brown (2007), the process of canonization of the body of Ḥadīṯ in the 4th/10th century primarily answered the new needs of the Islamic community. And as noted by Aisha Musa (2008: 17–29), this canonization did not occur without the protest of those who saw the Ḥadīṯ as a rival to the Qurʾānic text. In its two constitutive parts, matn and isnād, the Ḥadīṯ enables scholars to transmit juridical, theological and spiritual knowledge as well as to connect this knowledge to the authority of the Prophet (Brown 2010: 166‒168). Since the 2nd/8th century, Muslim scholars have been confronted with the following paradox: how does one interpret a source that is certain (the Qurʾān) through the lens of texts whose historical reliability is doubtful and subject to criticism (the Ḥadīṯ)? Isn’t human reason more reliable than the Ḥadīṯ? The middle way of Ašʿarism (between a strict theological literalism and Muʿtazilī rationalism) enabled a kind of fusion between the science of Ḥadīṯ and the rational Muʿtazilī tools (Brown 2010: 178). However, Ašʿarism never silenced more traditionalist voices for whom Ḥadīṯ was the ultimate source of knowledge.
Many scholars have studied the mutual influence of the Ḥadīṯ on Fiqh, exegesis, theology and Sufism. We would like to further this research by studying other fields of knowledge in which the recourse to the Ḥadīṯ has also been increasing since the 4th/10th century, such as grammar, philosophy, medicine… Are all sciences influenced by this movement? And even in the religious sciences (Fiqh, exegesis, Kalām, Sufism, etc.), do authors turn to the Ḥadīṯ in the same way? Practically, do they treat the ḥadīts, which go back to the Prophet, differently from those which go back to God, as is the case with the aḥādīṯ qudsiyya, and from the āṯār, which trace back to the Companions? Are both matn and isnād used in the discussions? Are ḥadīṯs merely used as an identity marker? As an illustration? As a means to confer Prophetic authority to knowledge? Why would weak ḥadīṯs still be used? Is there resistance to this movement? How would Shia authors deal with the Ḥadīṯ? How and to what extent did the Ḥadīṯ also become a source of authority in fields where one would least expect?
In a more fundamental way, and beyond the functions of the Ḥadīṯ in Islamic sciences, what is the epistemology that justifies or necessitates recourse to the Ḥadīṯ? Is the same ‘radical hermeneutics’ described by Walid Saleh (2010) to be found in all authors? Why must the origin of human knowledge be based in the Prophet’s sayings? Can human reason have access to certain truths without the help of a prophetic revelation?
The proceedings of this conference will be published in MIDEO, the journal of the Institute, issue 34 (May 2019) – contingent on the approval of the reading committee.
Submission guidelines
Practical information:
The conferences of IDEO aim at supporting young scholars (PhD students and post-PhDs) by providing as space for encounter and debate. To attend the conference, please register by email at the following address: secretariat@ideo-cairo.org. Registration and attendance is free of charge. The deadline to register for attendance is December 31, 2017.
If you wish to submit a proposal, please send an abstract of 300 to 500 words in English, French or Arabic, as well as your CV to the same address, secretariat@ideo-cairo.org. The deadline for submitting a proposal is September 30, 2017. We will select between six and ten proposals.
Scientific committee
- Jean Druel, directeur de l’Idéo
- Rémi Chéno, secrétaire général de l’Idéo
- Adrien Candiard, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Ahmad Chleilat, chercheur à l’Idéo
- René-Vincent Guérin du Grandlaunay, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Amir Jajé, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Emmanuel Pisani, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Emilio Platti, chercheur à l’Idéo
- Guillaume de Vaulx, chercheur à l’Idéo
References and bibliography
Brown, Jonathan A. C. 2007. The Canonization of al-Bukhārī and Muslim. Leiden‒Boston: Brill.
—. 2010. Hadith. Oxford: Oneworld.
—. 2011. “The canonization of Ibn Mâjah: Authenticity vs. Utility in the formation of the Sunni Ḥadîth canon,” in Revue des mondes musulmans et de la Méditerranée 129: 169–181.
Ḥanafī, Ḥasan 2013. Min al-naql ilā al-ʿaql. Al-ǧuzʾ al-ṯānī: ʿulūm al-ḥadīṯ, min naqd al-sanad ilā naqd al-matn. Al-Qāhira: Madbūlī.
Musa, Aisha Y. 2008. Ḥadīth As Scripture. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.
Saleh, Walid A. 2010. “Ibn Taymiyya and the rise of radical hermeneutics,” in Ibn Taymiyya and His Time, edited by Yossef Rapoport & Shahab Ahmed. Karachi: Oxford University Press. 123‒162.
ظهور الحديث النبويّ كمرجعيّة علميّة
ندوة دوليّة بالقاهرة بحضور وليد صالح (جامعة تورونتو) وسكوت لوكا (جامعة أريزونا) وعائشة جايسنجر (جامعة كارليتون)، أيّام ١١١، ١٢ و١٣ يناير ٢٠١۸
تعدّ قضيّة الاعتماد على المناهج المعرفيّة الحديثة—الّتي لا تستند بشكلٍ مباشر على أصول إسلاميّة—في قراءة القرآن والسنّة ونصوص التراث وإعادة تأويلها من أهمّ القضايا المطروحة للنقاش مؤخّرًا، سواءٌ من قبل الاتّجاه الدينيّ التقليديّ الرافض لها أو من الاتّجاه الحداثيّ الداعم لها. هل للعلوم الإنسانيّة ومناهج التأويل الحديثة دورٌ في تأويل القرآن وتفسيره؟ وهل هو أمرٌ مناسب ومسموح به أن يُعتمد على مناهج العلوم الإنسانيّة في جملة ما يُعتمد عليه في عمليّة تفسير القرآن؟ أم أن ينبغي الاكتفاء بمناهج التأويل والتفسير التقليديّة بلا إضافة شيءٍ جديد عليها؟
يأمل المعهد الدومنيكيّ أن يساهم في هذا الجدال المعاصر من خلال دراسة قضيّة الاعتماد على الحديث النبويّ كمرجعيّة علميّة في العلوم الإسلاميّة، وأحد أهمّ أدوات تفسير القرآن، وذلك خلال الفترة ما بين القرن الرابع والقرن الثامن الهجريّين.
وكما أثبت چوناثان بروان (٢٠۰٧)، فإنّ عمليّة قدسيّة الحديث النبويّ واعتباره مرجعيّةً في القرن الرابع الهجريّ/العاشر الميلاديّ تلبّي الاحتياجات الجديدة للمجتمع الإسلاميّ. وكما ذكّرتْنا عائشة موسى (٢٠۰٨: ۱٧-٢٩٩)، فإنّ هذا التقديس لم يتمّ دون معارضة أولئك الّذين خافوا من أن يصبح الحديث منافسًا للنصّ القرآنيّ نفسه.
يسمح الحديث النبويّ بتناقل المعارف العقائديّة والشرعيّة والصوفيّة وربط هذه المعارف بسلطة النبيّ (براون ٢۰١۰: ۱٦٦-١٦٨). ومع ذلك، فمنذ القرن الثاني الهجريّ/الثامن الميلاديّ يواجه العلماء المسلمون المفارقة التالية: كيفيّة تفسير مصدرٍ قطعيّ الثبوت وهو القرآن الكريم من خلال مجموعة نصوص مصداقيتها قابلة للنقاش—بل تمّتْ مناقشتها بالفعل—وهي الحديث؟ ألا يُعدّ العقل البشريّ أقوى ثبوتًا وقطعيّةً من الحديث النبويّ فيكون الاعتماد عليها في تفسير القرآن من أولويّات المفسِّر بإزاء الاعتماد على الحديث النبويّ؟ وهل يمكن الاكتفاء بالعقل كمرجعيّةٍ في التفسير دون الاعتماد على الحديث رأسًا؟
لقد سمحتْ وسطيّة الأشعريّة، بين ظاهريّة أهل الحديث وعقلانيّة المعتزلة، بشيءٍ من الدمج بين علوم الحديث والأساليب العقلانيّة للمعتزلة (براون ٢٠١۰: ١٧٨). لكنّ الأشعريّة لم تستطع القضاء على التيارات الأكثر تقليدًا والّتي يمثّل الحديث النبويّ لها المرجعيّة النهائيّة.
وقد تناولتْ العديد من الأبحاث العلميّة التأثيرات المتبادلة بين الحديث والفقه والتفسير وعلم الكلام والتصوّف، لذا فإنّنا نرغب في التوسّع في هذا البحث من خلال دراسة المجالات الأخرى من المعرفة الّتي فيها نجد، منذ القرن الرابع الهجريّ/العاشر الميلاديّ، اعتمادًا على الحديث أكثر فأكثر مثل النحو والفلسفة والطبّ… هل كانتْ هناك تأثيراتٌ متبادلة بين الحديث والعلوم الأخرى؟ وهل اعتمد العلماء على الحديث النبويّ اعتمادًا متساويًا في العلوم الدينيّة مثل الفقه والتفسير والكلام والتصوّف؟ وهل تناول العلماء في ممارساتهم الفعليّة الأحاديث النبويّة والأحاديث القدسيّة والآثار بشكلٍ مختلف؟ وهل اهتمّ هؤلاء العلماء الّذين اعتمدوا على الحديث كمرجعيّةٍ علميّة بالمتن والإسناد على حدٍّ سواء؟ وهل يُستخدم الحديث لمجرّد إعطاء طابعٍ إسلاميّ للعلوم والمعارف؟ أو لتوضيح نقطةٍ محدّدة؟ أو لمنح مرجعيّة نبويّة للمعارف المطروحة؟ ولم استمرّ الاعتماد على الأحاديث الضعيفة بعد ثبوت ضعفها؟ وما هي أشكال معارضة الاعتماد على الحديث قديمًا وحديثًا؟ وكيف تناول علماء الشيعة الحديث؟ وكيف وإلى أيّ مدى أصبح الحديث مرجعيّة علميّة في المجالات البعيدة عن العلوم الدينيّة المحضة كالاستشهاد بالحديث في اللغة أو في بعض العلوم الأخرى كالطبّ والفلسفة؟
والأهمّ من ذلك، وبعيدًا عن وظائف الحديث النبويّ في العلوم الإسلاميّة المتنوّعة، ما هي النظريّة الّتي تبرّر أو تجعل من الضروريّ الاعتماد على الحديث النبويّ؟ وهل استخدم كلّ العلماء «التأويل الأصوليّ» ذاته بحسب وصف وليد صالح (۲۰۱۰۰)؟ ولماذا يجب أن تكون أقوال النبيّ هي مرجع العلوم الإنسانيّة أساسًا؟ وهل يمكن للعقل البشريّ يستقلّ بإدراك بعض الحقائق دون الرجوع إلى الوحي النبويّ؟
هذه هي جملة الأسئلة المطروحة للنقاش والبحث في هذه الندوة، وسيتمّ نشر أعمال هذه الندوة في مجلّة المعهد عدد ۳٤ (مايو ۲٠١٩)، بشرط قبولها من قبل اللجنة العلميّة.
للحضور والمشاركة:
تهدف ندوات المعهد إلى دعم الباحثين الشباب (طلّاب الدكتوراه وحاملي الدكتوراه) من خلال فتح مجال للنقاش واللقاء. لحضور الندوة يتمّ التسجيل مجّانًا عبر البريد الإلكترونيّ التالي: gro.oriac-oedi@tairaterces. الحضور مفتوحٌ للجميع دون أيّ شرط. آخر موعد للتسجيل للحضور: ۳١ ديسمبر ٢۰١٧.
على من يرغب في تقديم ورقةٍ بحثيّة إرسالُ ملخّص مداخلته، ما بين ۳۰۰ و٥۰۰ كلمةٍ بالعربيّة أو الفرنسيّة أو الإنجليزيّة، وسيرته الذاتيّة على البريد الإلكترونيّ عينه: gro.oriac-oedi@tairaterces. وسنقوم باختيار ما بين ستّ إلى عشر مداخلات. نشجّع مشاركة شباب الباحثين والباحثات في مرحلة الدكتوراه وما بعدها.
كما نرجو تحديد موضوع المداخلة في حقبة زمنيّة محدّدة، أو اختيار مؤلّفٍ أو مؤلّفين تراثيّين بعينهما، أو في أحد الأسئلة المطروحة أعلاه أو سؤالين على الأكثر، لكي تتركّز النتائج والمداخلات على موضوعات معيّنة بعيدًا عن التعميم غير المفيد.
آخر موعد لإرسال الملخّص: يوم ٣٠ سبتمبر ٢٠١٧.
المراجع والمصادر
Brown, Jonathan A. C. 2007. The canonization of al-Bukhārī and Muslim. Leiden‒Boston: Brill.
—. 2010. Hadith. Oxford: Oneworld.
—. 2011. The canonization of Ibn Mâjah: Authenticity vs. Utility in the formation of the Sunni Ḥadîth canon. Revue des mondes musulmans et de la Méditerranée 129. 169–181.
Ḥanafī, Ḥasan 2013. Min al-naql ilā al-ʿaql. Al-ǧuzʾ al-ṯānī: ʿulūm al-ḥadīṯ, min naqd al-sanad ilā naqd al-matn. Al-Qāhira: Madbūlī.
Musa, Aisha Y. 2008. Ḥadīth as scripture. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.
Saleh, Walid A. 2010. “Ibn Taymiyya and the Rise of Radical Hermeneutics,” in Ibn Taymiyya and His Time, edited by Yossef Rapoport & Shahab Ahmed. Karachi: Oxford University Press. 123‒162.