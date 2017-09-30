AccueilL’émergence du ḥadīṯ comme autorité du savoir, 4e/10e ‒ 8e/14e siècles

L’émergence du ḥadīṯ comme autorité du savoir, 4e/10e ‒ 8e/14e siècles

The emergence of the Ḥadīṯ as the authority of knowledge, 4th/10th and the 8th/14th century

ظهور الحديث النبويّ كمرجعيّة علميّة

2ᵉ Colloque de l'Idéo au Caire

Une des questions soulevées aujourd’hui par certaines autorités religieuses en Égypte est celle de la licéité et de la pertinence du recours à des outils intellectuels exogènes à la tradition musulmane pour lire et interpréter le Coran et les textes du patrimoine classique. Est-il permis et pertinent d’avoir recours aux sciences humaines contemporaines pour étudier les textes du patrimoine arabo-musulman, ou bien faut-il se limiter au ḥadīṯ ? L’Idéo voudrait contribuer à ce débat en étudiant l’émergence du ḥadīṯ comme autorité du savoir dans les sciences musulmanes entre le 4ᵉ/10ᵉ et le 8ᵉ/14ᵉ siècles.

Argumentaire

L'Idéo organise en janvier 2018 son second colloque au Caire, consacré au ḥadīṯ et à son influence croissante dans tous les domaines des connaissances entre le 4ᵉ/10ᵉ et le 8ᵉ/14ᵉ siècle. Invités d’honneur : Walid Saleh (Université de Toronto) ; Scott Lucas (Université d’Arizona) ; Aisha Geissinger (Université de Carleton).

Comme l’a démontré Jonathan Brown (2007), le processus de canonisation des corpus de ḥadīṯs au 4e/10e siècle répond aux nouveaux besoins de la communauté musulmane. Et comme le rappelle Aisha Musa (2008: 17–29), cette canonisation ne s’est pas faite sans protestation de la part de ceux qui voyaient dans le ḥadīṯ un concurrent du texte coranique. Dans ses deux composantes, le matn et l’isnād, le ḥadīṯ permet à la fois de transmettre des connaissances théologiques, juridiques et spirituelles et de rattacher ces connaissances à l’autorité du Prophète (Brown 2010: 166‒168). Or, depuis le 2e/8e siècle, les savants musulmans sont confrontés au paradoxe suivant : comment interpréter une source certaine, le Coran, à travers un prisme à la fiabilité historique discutable—et discutée, le ḥadīṯ ? La raison humaine n’est-elle pas plus sûre que le ḥadīṯ ? La voie moyenne de l’ašʿarisme, entre le littéralisme théologique et le rationalisme muʿtazilite, a permis une certaine fusion entre la science du ḥadīṯ et les outils rationnels muʿtazilites (Brown 2010: 178). Mais l’ašʿarisme n’a jamais fait taire des courants plus traditionalistes pour qui le ḥadīṯ demeure l’autorité ultime du savoir.

Plusieurs travaux ont étudié les influences réciproques du ḥadīṯ sur le fiqh, l’exégèse, la théologie et le soufisme. Nous voudrions prolonger cette recherche en étudiant les autres domaines de la connaissance, dans lesquels on assiste aussi, à partir du 4e/10e siècle, à un recours de plus en plus fréquent au ḥadīṯ : grammaire, philosophie, médecine… Toutes les sciences sont-elles concernées ? Et même dans les sciences religieuses (fiqh, exégèse, kalām, soufisme…), les auteurs ont-ils recours au ḥadīṯ de manière unique ? Dans leur pratique effective, les auteurs traitent-ils différemment les ḥadīts qui remontent au Prophète ou à Dieu lui-même dans le cas des aḥādīṯ qudsiyya, et les āṯār, qui remontent aux compagnons ? Le matn et l’isnād sont-ils tous les deux invoqués ? Le ḥadīṯ est-il utilisé comme simple marqueur identitaire ? Pour illustrer un point particulier ? Pour conférer une autorité prophétique aux connaissances exposées ? Pourquoi les ḥadīṯs jugés faibles continuent-ils d’être utilisés ? Quelles sont les résistances à ce mouvement ? Comment les auteurs chiites traitent-ils le ḥadīṯ ? Comment et dans quelle mesure le ḥadīṯ est-il aussi devenu une source d’autorité du savoir dans des domaines où on l’attendrait le moins ?

De manière plus fondamentale, et au-delà des fonctions du ḥadīṯ dans les sciences en Islam, quelle est l’épistémologie qui justifie ou rend nécessaire le recours au ḥadīṯ ? La même « herméneutique radicale » décrite par Walid Saleh (2010) est-elle à l’œuvre chez tous les auteurs ? Pourquoi faut-il fonder dans la parole du Prophète l’origine des savoirs humains ? La raison humaine peut-elle accéder à certaines vérités sans l’aide d’une révélation prophétique ?

Les actes de ce colloque seront publiés dans le MIDÉO, la revue de l’institut, numéro 34 (mai 2019), sous réserve d’acceptation par le comité de lecture.

Modalités de soumission

Informations pratiques :

Les colloques de l’Idéo veulent soutenir les jeunes chercheurs (doctorants et post-doctorants) en leur proposant un espace de débat et de rencontre. Pour assister au colloque, merci de vous inscrire à l’adresse suivante : secretariat@ideo-cairo.org.

Inscription libre de frais.

Si vous souhaitez proposer une contribution, merci d’envoyer un résumé de 300 à 500 mots, en français, anglais ou arabe, ainsi qu’un CV à la même adresse, secretariat@ideo-cairo.org..

Date limite : 30 septembre 2017.

Nous sélectionnerons entre six et dix contributions.

Le colloque se déroulera au Caire les 11, 12 et 13 janvier 2018.

Comité scientifique

  • Jean Druel, directeur de l’Idéo
  • Rémi Chéno, secrétaire général de l’Idéo
  • Adrien Candiard, chercheur à l’Idéo
  • Ahmad Chleilat, chercheur à l’Idéo
  • René-Vincent Guérin du Grandlaunay, chercheur à l’Idéo
  • Amir Jajé, chercheur à l’Idéo
  • Emmanuel Pisani, chercheur à l’Idéo
  • Emilio Platti, chercheur à l’Idéo
  • Guillaume de Vaulx, chercheur à l’Idéo

Références et bibliographie

Brown, Jonathan A. C. 2007. The canonization of al-Bukhārī and Muslim. Leiden‒Boston: Brill.

—. 2010. Hadith. Oxford: Oneworld.

—. 2011. The canonization of Ibn Mâjah: Authenticity vs. Utility in the formation of the Sunni Ḥadîth canonRevue des mondes musulmans et de la Méditerranée 129. 169–181.

Ḥanafī, Ḥasan 2013. Min al-naql ilā al-ʿaql. Al-ǧuzʾ al-ṯānī: ʿulūm al-ḥadīṯ, min naqd al-sanad ilā naqd al-matn. Al-Qāhira: Madbūlī.

Musa, Aisha Y. 2008. Ḥadīth as scripture. New York: Palgrave Macmillan.

Saleh, Walid A. 2010. “Ibn Taymiyya and the Rise of Radical Hermeneutics,” in Ibn Taymiyya and His Time, edited by Yossef Rapoport & Shahab Ahmed. Karachi: Oxford University Press. 123‒162.

Lieux

  • Le Caire, Égypte

Dates

  • samedi 30 septembre 2017

Mots-clés

  • Islam, ḥadīṯ, sciences islamiques, épistémologie

Contacts

  • Iman Milad
    courriel : secretariat [at] ideo-cairo [dot] org

Source de l'information

  • Iman Milad
    courriel : secretariat [at] ideo-cairo [dot] org

Pour citer cette annonce

« L’émergence du ḥadīṯ comme autorité du savoir, 4e/10e ‒ 8e/14e siècles », Appel à contribution, Calenda, Publié le lundi 26 juin 2017, http://calenda.org/410110

