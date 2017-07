Annonce

9th-10th February 2018

Trinity College Dublin

Argument

In recent years, the medieval and early modern Waldensians have enjoyed a renewed scholarly interest giving rise to a number of new publications. Moreover, 2017 marks the anniversary of Reformation which resulted in a number of scholarly events. There are, however, significant gaps in scholarship on the Waldensians, most notably a lack of critical editions as well as studies around topics such as intertextuality and the circulation of texts. Such research would allow scholars in the field to gain a better knowledge of Waldensian text production and the place of that movement within the medieval and early modern religious space in Europe.

The Trinity Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies will be hosting a conference on the Waldensians on the 9th to 10th February 2018 in Trinity College Dublin. The purpose of this conference will be to advance this discussion of the movement and to foster international collaboration in Waldensian studies. It is anticipated that the papers will be published (subject to peer review).

To that end we welcome abstracts of 200 words on a topic related to, but not limited to, any of the following areas with reference to the Waldensians:

Manuscripts and library collections

Editorial practices for establishing critical editions

Circulation of texts

Forms of texts and intertextuality

Controversial, precarious and marginal texts/objects

The impact of digital humanities or new technologies on the study of Waldensians

Waldensians and heresies in the international context

The legacy of the Waldensians

Instructions for submission

Please send abstracts (200 words), together with a brief bio/CV, to Joanna Poetz (poetzj@tcd.ie). Abstracts in languages other than English are also welcome, contact us for more information.

Deadline: 16th October 2017

Organisers

Dr Sarah Alyn-Stacey, French Department of Trinity College Dublin, Director of the Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, FTCD, Académie de Savoie

Joanna Poetz, PhD Candidate, Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, Trinity College Dublin

Dr Gregory Hulsman, Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies, Trinity College Dublin

Partners and Institutions

The Trinity Centre for Medieval and Renaissance Studies

The School of Languages, Literatures and Cultural Studies

Trinity Long Room Hub Arts and Humanities Research Institute

https://www.waldensianstcd.wordpress.com