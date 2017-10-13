AccueilNouvelles orientations pour les bibliothèques, les chercheurs et les partenariats
Nouvelles orientations pour les bibliothèques, les chercheurs et les partenariats
New Directions for Libraries, Scholars, and Partnerships
Un symposium international
An International Symposium
Publié le mercredi 30 août 2017 par João Fernandes
Résumé
Un symposium, New Directions for Libraries, Scholars, and Partnerships aura lieu le vendredi 13 octobre 2017 à la Bibliothèque nationale allemande lors de la Salon du livre de Francfort. Le symposium est organisé par le Collaboratif international des fonds documentaires en langue française (CIFNAL) et le partenariat germano-nord-américain sur les ressources (GNARP), deux projets de travail du Centre for Research Libraries (Chicago, États-Unis), avec le soutien de la Bibliothèque nationale allemande et autres partenaires français, allemands et internationaux. Les sujets de session comprennent : les collections et la collaboration ; érudition numérique ; la révolution de l'édition ; nouvelles dimensions du service aux étudiants et étudiants ; et de nouvelles stratégies pour les services et les partenariats.
Annonce
Argument
What challenges confront 21st- century research libraries in Europe and North America? How can libraries more deeply engage and support scholars throughout the full life cycle of learning, digital scholarship, and interdisciplinary research partnerships? How can libraries maintain excellence in both services and collections across a multiplicity of formats? How might regional or transnational institutional and professional alliances forge agile, sustainable collaborations to aid in this work?
These questions will be addressed at a Symposium, New Directions for Libraries, Scholars, and Partnerships, to take place on Friday, October 13, 2017, at the German National Library during the Frankfurt Book Fair. Anticipated session topics include: collections and collaboration; digital scholarship; the publishing revolution; new dimensions of service to scholars and students; and new strategies for services and partnerships.
Since France will be the Guest of Honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2017, this is a unique opportunity for librarians and information professionals from France, Germany, North America and beyond to come together, share perspectives, and learn from leaders and colleagues. Symposium organizers are planning other activities in collaboration with local cultural institutions, universities, and libraries. In coordination with the Book Fair (October 11-15) there will be many additional events in Frankfurt celebrating France, French culture, and publishing.
The Symposium is sponsored by the Collaborative Initiative for French Language Collections (CIFNAL) and the German-North American Resources Partnership (GNARP), both working projects of the Center for Research Libraries (Chicago, USA), with support from the German National Library and other French, German, and international partners.
Bibliothek & Information Deutschland(link is external) (BII) offers travel grants to non-German conference participants who apply(link is external). More information on eligibility is here
German National Library, Adickesallee 1, Frankfurt am Main
Program
Friday, October 13, 2017
Please arrive at 9:00 for registration; the program begins promptly at 9:30.
The closing reception will be held at the Library.
This provisional program (printable version) is subject to change.
Registration
Welcome
Welcome by Symposium Organizers and Partners
Session 1: Engaging Scholars and Students
- Dr. Doris Grüter, Universitäts- und Landesbibliothek Bonn: Fachinformationsdienst Romanistik - Specialized Services for Scholars in Romance Philology.
- Dr. Dorothea Sommer, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek: Establishing Partnerships with the Research Community: the Specialized Information Services at the Bavarian State Library.
- Emmanuelle Bermès, Bibliothèque nationale de France: The CORPUS Project at the Bibliothèque nationale de France: New Services for Researchers in a Digital World.
Question and Answer Period
Break
Session 2: Strategies for Collections and Partnerships
- Michele Casalini, Casalini Libri Library Services: Collection Development in the Humanities and Social Sciences: Past, Present and Future.
- Claude Potts, University of California, Berkeley: CIFNAL: Ten Years of Collaboration.
- Dr. Kizer Walker, Cornell University: Cornell University Library’s Collections Partnerships in Transatlantic Context.
- Dr. Lidia Uziel, Harvard University: Charlie Hebdo Archive at the Harvard Library.
Lunch and Poster Session
See Poster Listing Below
Session 3: 21st-Century Scholarship: Mining the Past
- Dr. Valérie Beaudouin, Télécom ParisTech: Use and Users of Gallica, the Digital Library of the Bibliothèque nationale de France: a Collaborative Research Project and its Results.
- Jennifer Dalzin, The Newberry Library: Voices of The Revolution: Digitizing 30,000 French Pamphlets from the Newberry Library.
- Dr. Vera Faßhauer, Goethe-Universität Frankfurt: Edition and Content Analysis of Historical Manuscript Collections
Break
Session 4: 21st-Century Scholarship: Forging the Future
- Silvia Gutiérrez de la Torre, El Colegio de México: Humanidades Digitales in the Library.
- Ariane Bouchard, Bibliothèque Nationale de France: Building a Path Through Web Archives.
- Robert G. Murdoch, Brigham Young University: German Women’s Literature Online: How Sophie is Bringing Scholars, Students, Librarians, Vendors and the Reading Public Together.
Reflection
- James Simon, Center for Research Libraries
- Dr. Heiner Schnelling, Goethe-Universität Frankfurt, Universitätsbibliothek J.C. Senckenberg
- Professor Dr. Michael Seadle, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin
Reception
Remarks:
- Knut Dorn, Otto Harrassowitz, Library Services, Booksellers & Subscription Agents
- James G. Neal, President, American Library Association
- Sarah How, Cornell University Library
Posters
- A Quixotic Project? Toward A Model of Partnerships Using Rare Books. Kristen Totleben (University of Rochester), Dr. Ryan Prendergast (University of Rochester)
- Challeging bilingualism: issues and solutions in an interdisciplinary community. Dr. Donatus Düsterhaus (Universität Freiburg)
- Citizen Science and Libraries. Eva Bunge (Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin)
- Collaboration on an International Scale: Building a Digital Library of Hebrew Journals. Anne Ray (JSTOR)
- Combative Literature: Shedding Light on the French Pre-Revolutionary Era Pamphlet Collection at UNC-Chapel Hill. Joanneke Elliott (University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill)
- Copyright and Creative Commons Licensing: Important Implications for Humanist Scholars. Rick Anderson (University of Utah)
- Creative Cities, Creative Partnerships: Collaborations Between Libraries and Writers in UNESCO Cities of Literature. Dr. Timothy Shipe (University of Iowa)
- Digital Engagements of Subject Librarians in European Studies: A Tale of Two Librarians. Barbara Alvarez (University of Michigan)
- Digital Scholarly Cycle Disruptions and the Academic Library: Challenges and Opportunities. Norma Palomino (Syracuse University)
- Exchanging Expertise, Not Books: A Different Collaborative “Collection Development” Model. Gordon Anderson (University of Minnesota), Sarah G. Wenzel (University of Chicago)
- Facilitating Digital Scholarship: Humanities Librarians as Relationship Managers.Katie Gibson (Miami University, Ohio)
- First year information literacy instruction: a blended learning project at the intersection of faculty-librarian collaboration. Ann Hemingway (University of Ottawa)
- From Papyri to Penguins: A Collaborative Approach to Teaching the Transmission of Texts through Time. Colin McCaffrey (Yale University)
- Ivy Plus Libraries: Partnering for Collaborative, Collective, Collections Management.Galadriel Chilton (Ivy Plus Libraries)
- Librarian Engagement on Intensive University Program on the Holocaust. Brian Vetruba (Washington University St. Louis)
- Make Hir Space: Women's History Month and Inclusive Library Programming. Erin Vonnahme (Miami University)
- Mentoring the Next Generation of Librarians: UW Libraries’ Comprehensive Graduate Student Assistant Training Program. Deb Raftus (University of Washington)
- Midnight Librarian: Facilitating Online Learning and Research from PST to CET. Lauren Ray (University of Washington)
- OERs and Social Justice: Teaching a course to get students engaged. Stefanie Buck (Oregon State University)
- Promoting Digital Scholarship at the University of Colorado Boulder. Dr. Thea Lindquist (University of Colorado Boulder)
- Promoting European Studies and New Forms of Scholarship: Collaboration and Innovation at Cornell University. Sarah How (Cornell University)
- Relink or Relinquish: Regenerating Online Bibliographic Access to Digitized Texts.Patrick J. Stevens (Cornell University)
- Reorganizing Digital Learning Objects for Student Use and Discovery. Melissa Rassibi (California State Library CSU Northridge)
- Scaling up with Scalar: New Partnership Opportunities. Jane Nichols (Oregon State University)
- Subject-Specific Outreach in the Changing Academic Library Environment. Dr. Kathleen Smith (Stanford University)
- Surveying Priorities of Scholars and Libraries for Maximizing the Impact of Scholarly Communication in the Humanities. Dr. Lara Kelingos (Cornell University)
- Transcription Space: Saving Researchers' Time and Minds through Digital Collaboration. Amanda Eisemann (University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign)
- Visualization and Making Services for the Digital Humanities. Markus Wust (North Carolina State University)
