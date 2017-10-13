Annonce

Argument

What challenges confront 21st- century research libraries in Europe and North America? How can libraries more deeply engage and support scholars throughout the full life cycle of learning, digital scholarship, and interdisciplinary research partnerships? How can libraries maintain excellence in both services and collections across a multiplicity of formats? How might regional or transnational institutional and professional alliances forge agile, sustainable collaborations to aid in this work?

These questions will be addressed at a Symposium, New Directions for Libraries, Scholars, and Partnerships, to take place on Friday, October 13, 2017, at the German National Library during the Frankfurt Book Fair. Anticipated session topics include: collections and collaboration; digital scholarship; the publishing revolution; new dimensions of service to scholars and students; and new strategies for services and partnerships.

Since France will be the Guest of Honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2017, this is a unique opportunity for librarians and information professionals from France, Germany, North America and beyond to come together, share perspectives, and learn from leaders and colleagues. Symposium organizers are planning other activities in collaboration with local cultural institutions, universities, and libraries. In coordination with the Book Fair (October 11-15) there will be many additional events in Frankfurt celebrating France, French culture, and publishing.

The Symposium is sponsored by the Collaborative Initiative for French Language Collections (CIFNAL) and the German-North American Resources Partnership (GNARP), both working projects of the Center for Research Libraries (Chicago, USA), with support from the German National Library and other French, German, and international partners.

German National Library, Adickesallee 1, Frankfurt am Main

Program

Friday, October 13, 2017

Please arrive at 9:00 for registration; the program begins promptly at 9:30.

The closing reception will be held at the Library.

Welcome

Welcome by Symposium Organizers and Partners

Session 1: Engaging Scholars and Students

Dr. Doris Grüter, Universitäts- und Landesbibliothek Bonn: Fachinformationsdienst Romanistik - Specialized Services for Scholars in Romance Philology.

Fachinformationsdienst Romanistik - Specialized Services for Scholars in Romance Philology. Dr. Dorothea Sommer, Bayerische Staatsbibliothek: Establishing Partnerships with the Research Community: the Specialized Information Services at the Bavarian State Library.

Establishing Partnerships with the Research Community: the Specialized Information Services at the Bavarian State Library. Emmanuelle Bermès, Bibliothèque nationale de France: The CORPUS Project at the Bibliothèque nationale de France: New Services for Researchers in a Digital World.

Question and Answer Period

Break

Session 2: Strategies for Collections and Partnerships

Michele Casalini, Casalini Libri Library Services: Collection Development in the Humanities and Social Sciences: Past, Present and Future.

Collection Development in the Humanities and Social Sciences: Past, Present and Future. Claude Potts, University of California, Berkeley: CIFNAL: Ten Years of Collaboration.

CIFNAL: Ten Years of Collaboration. Dr. Kizer Walker, Cornell University: Cornell University Library’s Collections Partnerships in Transatlantic Context.

Cornell University Library’s Collections Partnerships in Transatlantic Context. Dr. Lidia Uziel, Harvard University: Charlie Hebdo Archive at the Harvard Library.

Lunch and Poster Session

Session 3: 21st-Century Scholarship: Mining the Past

Dr. Valérie Beaudouin, Télécom ParisTech: Use and Users of Gallica, the Digital Library of the Bibliothèque nationale de France: a Collaborative Research Project and its Results.

Use and Users of Gallica, the Digital Library of the Bibliothèque nationale de France: a Collaborative Research Project and its Results. Jennifer Dalzin, The Newberry Library: Voices of The Revolution: Digitizing 30,000 French Pamphlets from the Newberry Library.

Voices of The Revolution: Digitizing 30,000 French Pamphlets from the Newberry Library. Dr. Vera Faßhauer, Goethe-Universität Frankfurt: Edition and Content Analysis of Historical Manuscript Collections

Break

Session 4: 21st-Century Scholarship: Forging the Future

Silvia Gutiérrez de la Torre, El Colegio de México: Humanidades Digitales in the Library.

Humanidades Digitales in the Library. Ariane Bouchard, Bibliothèque Nationale de France: Building a Path Through Web Archives.

Building a Path Through Web Archives. Robert G. Murdoch, Brigham Young University: German Women’s Literature Online: How Sophie is Bringing Scholars, Students, Librarians, Vendors and the Reading Public Together.

Reflection

James Simon, Center for Research Libraries

Center for Research Libraries Dr. Heiner Schnelling, Goethe-Universität Frankfurt, Universitätsbibliothek J.C. Senckenberg

Goethe-Universität Frankfurt, Universitätsbibliothek J.C. Senckenberg Professor Dr. Michael Seadle, Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin

Reception

Remarks:

Knut Dorn, Otto Harrassowitz , Library Services, Booksellers & Subscription Agents

, Library Services, Booksellers & Subscription Agents James G. Neal , President, American Library Association

, President, American Library Association Sarah How, Cornell University Library

