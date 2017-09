Résumé

The wide variety of these projects, their objects, and their contributing “crowds” is striking: “Transcribe Bentham”, “Zooniverse”, etc. not forgetting Wikipedia. Facing this fact, it seems interesting to allow researchers from various disciplinary origins to gather and question crowdsourcing together. A large number of questions are at stake, from a scientific point of view, but also sociologically and ethically: are there common practices to these projects that are so different in their objects, objectives, data, and contributors? We thus wish, during this international and interdisciplinary conference, to confront theories, reflexions and sharing out of experiences on this subject.