We are pleased to announce the fourth KISMIF Conference (KISMIF Conference 2018) which will take place in Porto, Portugal, between 3 July and 7 July 2018.

This initiative follows the great success of the three past editions and brings together an international community of researchers focusing on underground music scenes and do-it-yourself culture.

The 4th edition of KISMIF will focus on ‘Gender, differences, identities and DIY cultures’, directing its attention on gender issues relating to underground scenes and DIY cultures, and their manifestation at local, translocal and virtual levels.

In 2018, the scientific programme of KISMIF will once again be accompanied by a diverse social and cultural programme.

The conference will be preceded by a summer school entitled ‘What difference do DIY cultures make?’ on 3 July 2018 in Faculty of Arts and Humanities of University of Porto. The summer school will offer an opportunity for all interested persons, including those participating in the conference, to attend workshops led by specialists in these fields.

Topics

The conference convenors welcome proposals (paper/ panel/ workshop/ performance proposals) pertaining to the following topics, taking into account the KISMIF 2018 themes – gender, differences, identities and its relations with DIY cultures:

The role/importance of gendered spaces/places/territories in underground music scenes and DIY cultures at the local, translocal and virtual level.

Gender, migrations, diasporas, refugees and artistic and musical movements.

Cities, space and contemporary countercultural resistance, social and artistic practices.

Music scenes, new actors, new equalities: gender, queer, LGBT.

New artistic and musical productions and intermediations in favor of spatial justice and gender equality.

The role of gender in local, translocal and virtual mechanisms of production, intermediation and musical consumption.

Developments in social theory around the gendered art worlds, musical fields, artistic fields, local/translocal/virtual music scenes.

Gender, memory, historicity, genealogy and diachrony of music/artistic scenes.

Subcultures, post-subcultures, tribes, neo-tribes and gender.

Heritage, retromania and local/translocal/virtual DIY archives.

Theoretical and methodological challenges/dilemmas in the research of artistic differences.

Urban micro-economies, DIY careers and gender: alternative forms of musical, artistic and cultural entrepreneurship.

Pedagogies and interventions based on artistic/musical DIY and social justice.

Music scenes and (sub)cultures, ageing, ethnicity and development.

City and aesthetics: musical and artistic styles and aesthetic transformations.

Urban spaces and new dynamics of social inclusion through music and underground artistic practices and DIY.

Spaces, places and the festivalization of culture, music, underground and DIY practices.

Ethnicities, creative, musical and artistic roots and hybridity.

Post-colonialism, transglobal artistic and musical scenes and citizenship.

Confirmed Keynote Speakers

Adriana Amaral,

Ana da Silva,

Anthony Fung,

Gina Birch,

Helen Reddington,

Jodie Taylor,

John Robb,

Jordan Mooney,

Lucy O’Brien,

Michael MacDonald,

Motti Regev,

Rosa Reitsamer,

Sara Cohen,

The Raincoats.

Warm Up: 2 July 2018

KISMIF Summer School: 3 July 2018

KISMIF Conference: 4-7 July 2018

Proposals submission: from 01 October 2017 to 10 February 2018

Opening of Registration: 31 October 2017

Notification of proposals approval: 28 February 2018

Deadline for early registration: 31 March 2018

Deadline for registration of conference presenters: 15 April 2018

Deadline for registration of all other delegates: 07 July 2018

Submission of abstracts

The submission of abstracts for this conference is open (click here) to academic researchers working in all areas of sociology, anthropology, history, cultural economics, geography, urban planning, media and cultural studies and cognate disciplines, such as design, illustration, popular music, cinema, visual and performing arts.

The conference will feature:

Keynote Lectures;

Parallel Sessions;

Creative Workshops;

Creative Performances;

Gigs;

DJ Sets;

Documentaries;

Exhibitions;

Book Launches.

The language of the conference is English.

Paper presentations may also be in Portuguese, but all the materials submitted must be written in English.

General Instructions

The KISMIF Conference 2018 welcomes the submission of proposals for papers’ presentations, panels’ discussion, creative workshops and creative performances.

All proposals must be written in English and submitted no later than 10 February 2018, in the KISMIF Conference website: www.kismifconference.com.

Each author cannot submit more than one proposal as first author

Specific instructions for paper proposal submissions:

Paper proposal abstracts should be approximately 250 words in length.

The information requested with abstract submissions includes:

the name(s) of the author(s), the area of expertise (sociology, economy, etc.), the institutional affiliation (department, university, country), and email(s); title of the proposed presentation; abstract with approximately 250 words; between 3-5 keywords.

Specific instructions for panel proposal submissions:

Proposals for panels based on traditional academic-conference formats should be submitted by a group of at least 3 contributors and a maximum of 5 contributors.

The information requested with panel proposal submissions include:

the name(s) of the author(s), the area of expertise (sociology, economy, etc.), the institutional affiliation (department, university, country), and email(s);

title of the proposed panel;

title of the proposed papers;

and for each proposed paper: an abstract with approximately 250 words and 3-5 keywords.

Specific instructions for creative workshops’ proposals submission:

In relation to the main thematic focus of the conference, we welcome proposals for creative workshops.

The formats include presentations with interactive and practical exercises/activities.

We especially encourage creative workshop proposals that make use of diverse media and that approach the inter and transdisciplinary crossings of sociological and artistic/arts-based research.

Creative workshops must have a maximum duration of 70 minutes. Proposals should reflect this requirement.

The information requested with proposal submissions include:

the name(s) of the moderator(s), the area of expertise (sociology, economy, etc.), the institutional affiliation (department, university, country), and email(s);

title of the proposed workshop;

a description of the proposed workshop with 500-600 words and 3-5 keywords. The description should mention the role of each moderator, a description of the activities and the equipment necessary (note, please, that we are based in a University; we do not have access to a lot or very advanced equipment/technology. So please, Keep it Simple, Make it Fast![i]).

duration of the proposed workshop.

Specific instructions for performance-based proposal submissions:

In relation to the conference’s main thematic focus — gender, differences, identities and its relationship to DIY cultures —, the conference will also include some time for participative creative sharing, around the practice of DIY music, improvisation and exchange.

In this context, the KISMIF Conference 2018 invites all conference presenters and all visitors with a creative background (whether amateur, semi-professional or professional), to either host/coordinate or participate in one of the daytime creative performances during the conference.

We ask potential participants to submit a proposal for creative performance. The performances can be related to any artistic fields (music, dance, poetry, etc.). They should not exceed 20 minutes.

The information requested with proposal submissions includes:

the name(s) of the performer(s), the area of expertise (sociology, economy, etc.), the institutional affiliation (department, university, country), and email(s);

title of the proposed performance;

type of performance (music, dance, etc.);

a short description of the proposed performance with a maximum of 250 words and 3-5 keywords.

duration of the proposed performance;

(description of the equipment necessary (note, please, that we are based in a University; we do not have access to a lot or very advanced equipment/technology. So please, Keep it Simple, Make it Fast![i]).

possibility of bringing own equipment and technology to the conference.

[i] All the technical requirements will be well discussed in advance of the conference so that necessary arrangements can be made.

KISMIF Convenors

Andy Bennett and Paula Guerra.

KISMIF Scientific Committee

Alastair Gordon,

Andy Bennett,

Augusto Santos Silva,

Carles Feixa,

Dick Hebdige,

George McKay,

Gina Arnold,

Guilherme Blanc,

Heitor Alvelos,

João Queirós,

José Machado Pais,

Júlio Dolbeth,

Manuel Loff,

Mark Percival,

Matthew Worley,

Mike Dines,

Nick Crossley,

Paul Hodkinson,

Paula Abreu,

Paula Guerra,

Pedro Costa,

Ross Haenfler,

Samantha Bennett

Will Straw.

KISMIF Organising Committee

Ana Oliveira,

Esgar Acelerado,

Catherine Strong,

Celeste Reis,

Giacomo Botta,

Gil Fesch, Hélder Ferreira,

João Queirós, Lisa Nikulinsky,

Mary Fogarty,

Matt Worley,

Paula Abreu,

Paula Guerra,

Pauwke Berkers,

Pedro Costa,

Pedro Quintela,

Raphaël A. Nowak,

Robin Kuchar,

Samantha Bennett,

Susana Januário

Tânia Moreira.

KISMIF Dissemination Committee