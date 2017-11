IJews of Portugal and the Spanish-Portuguese Jewish diaspora

Annonce

Dates and location

On Wednesday-Thursday, 27-28 June 2018 to be held at the University of Lisbon

Monday, 2nd July 2018 at the University of Porto, Portugal

Subjects

Among the subjects to be discussed:

Jews and Judaism in art

Literary and spiritual work

Identity and ethnic struggles

International networks and globalization

Gender

Demographics

Sociology

Economy

Hebrew Law and Canonical Law

Philosemitism and Antisemitism

History

Submission guidelines

Final date for submission of proposals is Monday, 29 January 2018 (13 Shvat 5778).

Researchers specializing in any of these topics are invited to submit a proposal for a paper, accompanied by a one-page (250 words) abstract and a brief biography.

The Academic Committee will also consider proposals on related topics that are not listed above.

Proposals/abstracts should be sent to: Dahan.Center@mail.biu.ac.il

Dahan Center, Bar-Ilan University, Ramat Gan 5290002, ISRAEL

Papers presented at the Conference will subsequently be published, following academic review, in a volume of conference proceedings.

Papers may be presented at the conference in English, Portuguese, Spanish, or Hebrew.

We look forward to welcoming you among the Conference participants.

Academic Committee