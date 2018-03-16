Les testaments dans l'Europe médiévale (XIIIe-XVe siècle)

Résumé

This innovative bilingual study day, co-organised by Benoît Grévin (LaMOP-CNRS) and Melissa Barry (LaMOP- Panthéon-Sorbonne University), combines a series of conference papers with a special session of Benoît Grévin’s seminar of Middle-Latin translation. It aims to draw up a comparative historical assessment of the textual practices applied to wills and testaments in Late-Medieval Europe from a socio-historical, a linguistic, a philological, and a literary/rhetorical perspective.