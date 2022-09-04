Announcement

Presentation

Inspired by Franciscan spirituality, the Order of Saint Jerome was founded in the fourteenth century and settled in Castile and Portugal. During the fifteenth century, the number of Hieronymite houses increased thanks to the patronage of ecclesiastical and temporal authorities. This conference will focus on the music and liturgy of this Iberian Order, along with its relationships and the concerns of its time. A special focus will be given to musical and liturgical books, whether manuscripts or prints, being Hieronymite or not.

Susan Boynton (Columbia University) will give a Keynote paper.

Papers may address, but are not limited to, the following topics:

Choir books and printed books: production, uses, hybridizations.

Late pre-Trent plainchant.

Mensural notation of plainchant: notation and performance issues.

Decoration and codicological aspects of the liturgical books.

Relationships of the Hieronymite Order with the Iberian Crowns and the Holy See.

Spiritual, artistic, musical or political influences on the Hieronymite Order in time and space.

Papers can be read in Portuguese, Spanish, French, English and German.

Publication of the conference proceedings is planned.

Deadlines

The conference will take place on 9-10 February 2023 at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Colégio Almada Negreiros, Campus de Campolide (room A224), Lisbon, Portugal.

- Proposals for papers (title and abstract: c. 300 words) to musicbelem@fcsh.unl.pt

By 4 September 2022

- Notification of acceptance: 30 September 2022

- Conference: 9-10 February 2023

- Handing in of final texts of papers for peer-reviewing and publication: 31 March 2023

Practicalities

Conference fees: 50 euros (20 euros for students and independent researchers).

Coffee breaks, lunches and conference dinner will be offered to speakers.

Scientific committee