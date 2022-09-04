HomeThe Hieronymite Musical and Liturgical Tradition within the European Context (14th-16th c.)
Call for papersHistory
Subjects
Published on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 by Lucie Choupaut
Summary
This conference will focus on the music and liturgy of the Iberian Order of the Hieronymites, along with its relationships and the concerns of its time. A special focus will be given to musical and liturgical books, whether manuscripts or prints, being Hieronymite or not.
Announcement
Presentation
Inspired by Franciscan spirituality, the Order of Saint Jerome was founded in the fourteenth century and settled in Castile and Portugal. During the fifteenth century, the number of Hieronymite houses increased thanks to the patronage of ecclesiastical and temporal authorities. This conference will focus on the music and liturgy of this Iberian Order, along with its relationships and the concerns of its time. A special focus will be given to musical and liturgical books, whether manuscripts or prints, being Hieronymite or not.
Susan Boynton (Columbia University) will give a Keynote paper.
Papers may address, but are not limited to, the following topics:
- Choir books and printed books: production, uses, hybridizations.
- Late pre-Trent plainchant.
- Mensural notation of plainchant: notation and performance issues.
- Decoration and codicological aspects of the liturgical books.
- Relationships of the Hieronymite Order with the Iberian Crowns and the Holy See.
- Spiritual, artistic, musical or political influences on the Hieronymite Order in time and space.
Papers can be read in Portuguese, Spanish, French, English and German.
Publication of the conference proceedings is planned.
Deadlines
The conference will take place on 9-10 February 2023 at the Universidade Nova de Lisboa, Colégio Almada Negreiros, Campus de Campolide (room A224), Lisbon, Portugal.
- Proposals for papers (title and abstract: c. 300 words) to musicbelem@fcsh.unl.pt
By 4 September 2022
- Notification of acceptance: 30 September 2022
- Conference: 9-10 February 2023
- Handing in of final texts of papers for peer-reviewing and publication: 31 March 2023
Practicalities
Conference fees: 50 euros (20 euros for students and independent researchers).
Coffee breaks, lunches and conference dinner will be offered to speakers.
Scientific committee
- João Pedro d’Alvarenga (CESEM-FCSH/NOVA, Lisbon)
- David Andrés Fernández (Universidad Complutense de Madrid)
- Océane Boudeau (CESEM-FCSH/NOVA, Lisbon; EPHE/SAPRAT, Paris)
- Vera Inácio (CESEM-FCSH/NOVA, Lisbon)
- Cristiana Vicente (CESEM-FCSH/NOVA, Lisbon)
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Religion
- Periods > Middle Ages
- Periods > Early modern
- Zones and regions > Europe > Iberian Peninsula
Places
- Lisbon, Portugal
Date(s)
- Sunday, September 04, 2022
Attached files
Keywords
- Hiéronymite, manuscrit, liturgie, décoration, notation musicale, plain-chant
Contact(s)
- Océane Boudeau
courriel : oceaneboudeau [at] yahoo [dot] fr
Information source
- Océane Boudeau
courriel : oceaneboudeau [at] yahoo [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« The Hieronymite Musical and Liturgical Tradition within the European Context (14th-16th c.) », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, https://calenda.org/1002075