Metropolitan and suburban cities: Past, present and future

ملتقى علميحولالحواضر ومدن الضواحي:الماضي والحاضر والمستقبلتقديم الملتقى:مع التطور العمراني الذي يشهده العالم منذ أواخر القرن التاسع عشر بالتوازي مع التطور الصناعي وازدياد حركة الهجرة والنزوح نحو المدنالصناعية الكبرى حول العالم، إزدحمت هذه األخيرة بالسكان وتوسع بنيانها لتشكل حواضرا معاصرة متستوعبة بذلك جل الوظائف والفضاءاتاإلدارية واإلجتماعية واإلقتصادية الكبرى. الشيء الذي أحدث إرباكا إقتصاديا واجتماعيا وتنمويا خطيرا للبلدان التي تعيش الظاهرة، وتفاوتا جهوياواضحا بين أعماقها وأطرافها وبين مدنها وأريافها، كما أحدث طفرة معمارية وعمرانية وثورة مجالية غير مسبوقة غيرت وجه المدن التقليدية منحيث نسيجها المعماري والعمراني ومحيطها اإلجتماعي واإلقتصادي، فتفككت بذلك أوصال هذه المدن واختل توازنها المتجانس، لتتحول إلى مدنقطبية جارفة لما حولها من المدن والقرى الصغرى التي بجوارها، بثقلها اإلجتماعي واإلقتصادي المكتسب، مؤثرة بذلك على التوازنات الجيو سياسيةوالجيو إقتصادية المحلية والجهوية وحتى الدولية. الشيء الذي أفقد مدن وقرى الضواحي هويتها الحضرية والحضارية وحتى كينونة وجودها لتصبحبذلك رهينة لهذه الحواضر في نموها وانتكاستها وجزءا من توسعها المعماري والعمراني الجارف، وأحياء سكنية تعيش على نبضاتها تحت وطأةالضغط السكاني النازح والمهاجر، تفتقر إلى جل المقومات اإلقتصادية وفاقدة للقيم اإلجتماعية والثقافية ومنسلخة عن طابعها المعماري والعمرانيإلختالط الوافد والعابر بالمقيم وتعارض قيمهم الفكرية والثقافية.في هذا اإلطار تعيش مدينة "مقرين" بالضاحية الجنوبية لمدينة تونس الكبرى - كغيرها من مدن الضواحي التونسية واإلقليمية، موضوع هذه الندوةالعلمية، على هامش المدن الحواضر- على نبضات مدينة تونس التي إكتسبت الصفة واإلسم منذ زمن بعيد. فأوشكت هذه المدن الضواحي وخاصةمنها مدينة "مقرين" على فقدان مقوماتها اإلجتماعية واإلقتصادية والبيئية يصفة خاصة وتحولت إلى ضاحية صناعية وسكنية لمدينة تونس، متخليةبذلك عن طابعها المعماري والعمراني الموروث، خاصة وأنها مقبلة على تغيرات كبرى تحت تأثير الزخم الكبير الذي سيحدثه مشروع تهيئة ضفافالبحيرة الجنوبية لمدينة تونس، والذي لم يسبق له مثيال محليا وإقليميا، بما سيحدثه من إرتدادات اجتماعية واقتصادية وتنموية، محلية وإقليمية خطيرة.فإلى أي حد ستحافظ مدينة "مقرين" والمدن الضواحي الشبيهة بها على كينونيتها وهويتها ؟ وإلى أي حد ستتمكن هذه المدن من السيطرة على مجالهاالحيوي دون أن تفقد خصوصيتها واستقالليتها كمركز معماري وعمراني رغم دورانها في فلك مدينة تونس الحاضرة المتحفزة؟في هذا اإلطار وبالتعاون مع بلدية مدينة "مقرين" وفق اإلتفاق المبرم بينها وبين المدرسة الوطنية للهندسة المعمارية والتعمير بتونس، يقوم مخبرالدراسات العمرانية: الحوكمة، األجواء وتهيئة المدن بجامعة قرطاج – تونس، باإلشتراك مع مخبرالتقنيات الحضرية والمحيط - جامعة محمدبوضياف بالمسيلة –الجزائر، بتنظيم ملتقى علمي موضوعه: "الحواضر ومدن الضواحي: الماضي والحاضر والمستقبل" بمدينة "مقرين" بالضاحيةالجنوبية لمدينة تونس وذلك يومي 27 و28 سبتمر 2022 وفق المحاور التالية:1 -التطور المتجانس لمدن الضواحي والعوائق المتعددة في ظل هيمنة الحواضر.2 -المسطحات المائية لمدن الضواحي عامل مساعد أو معيق لتطورها: مدينة "مقرين" نموذجا.3 -المشاريع العمرانية بمدن الضواحي اإلستثمارات وتحديات الحوكمة.4 -الجماعات العمومية ومسار التعمير بين التواصل والقطيعة في ظل التمدد العمراني للحواضر.فعلى الراغبين بالمشاركة في هذا الملتقى العلمي الذي سيتناول بالدراسة صيرورة التطور، ماضيا وحاضرا ومستقبال، لمدن الضواحيفي ظل هيمنة الحواضر العربية والعالمية، أن يتقدموا بمشاركتهم العلمية وفق البرنامج الزمني التالي وعبر العنوان اإللكتروني:metropoles22@gmail.comالجدول الزمني: - الخميس 25 أوت 2022 أخر أجل لتقديم ملخص البحث )صفحة على أقصى تقدير( - السبت 06 سبتمبر 2022 اإلعالن على قبول المشاركات العلمية - الخميس 22 سبتمبر 2022 تقديم الورقات النهائية للمداخالت )من 12 إلى 15 ص. كحد أقصى( - اإلثنين 27 والثالثاء 28 سبتمبر 2022 عرض المداخالت العلمية - اإلربعاء 29 سبتمبر رحلة داخلية )ستحدد بشروطها الحقا(شروط المشاركة: 1 -ترسل الورقات العلمية ) الملخص والمداخلة النهائية( أو مطلب الرغبة في الحضور فقط لهذا الملتقى للمشاركة والتقييموالتسجيل النهائي إلى العنوان اإللكتروني التالي:metropoles22@gmail.com2 - اللغة المستعملة للملتقى: عربية وأنقليزية وافرنسية ) الخط العربي حجم 14 / الخط اإلنقليزي والفرنسي حجم 12 )3 - موقع اإلقامة بحسب رغبة المشارك الذي يتحمل مصاريف اإلقامة والنقل واإلعاشة طيلة مدة الملتقى على أن توافيكماللجنة المنظمة بالعناوين القريبة من مكان الملتقى وسعر اإلقامة للقيام بالحجوزات الالزمة من طرف المشارك، أو منطرف المنظمين عند اإلقتضاء.4 - تتعهد الهيئة المديرة للملتقى بنشر المداخالت العلمية التي تتوفر فيها الشروط العلمية في كتاب مشترك وفق مالحظاتاللجنة العلمية للملتقى.الهيئة المنظمة للملتقى:الرئيس الشرفي للملتقى: الدكتور صفوان الفاسي - رئيس بلدية مقرينرئيس الملتقى: األستاذ الدكتور عبيد السبيعي - مدير مخبر الدراسات العمرانية: الحوكمة، األجواء وتهيئة المدن بجامعة قرطاجل، تونسرئيس اللجنة العلمية: األستاذ الدكتور بوجمعة خلف هللا - مدير مخبر مخبرالتقنيات الحضرية والمحيط - جامعة محمدبوضياف بالمسيلة – الجزائر بجامعة مسيلة، الجزائرأعضاء اللجنة العلمية: - األستاذ الدكتور عبيد السبيعي- األستاذ الدكتور هشام رجب- األستاذ الدكتور عمر الزعفوري- األستاذ الدكتور مراد بن جلون- اإلستاذ الدكتور أحمد محيسن- الدكتور نبيل الكردي- الدكتورة أوزير مليكة- الدكتورة عمروش توميةاللجنة التنظيمية- السيدة ريم السالمي مهندسة معمارية عامة ومديرة التهيئة العمرانية واألشغال ببلديةمقرين )مشرفة عامة(- الدكتور إسماعيل حدداد أستاذ مساعد بالمدرسة الوطنية للهندسة المعمارية والتعمير- الدكتورة إيمان الوسالتي أستاذة مساعدة بالمدرسة الوطنية للهندسة المعمارية والتعمير- الدكتور دهيلمي سليم جامعة مسيلة – الجزائر- الدكتور حاجي عبد القادر جامعة مسيلة – الجزائر- الدكتورة ساسي فريدة جامعة مسيلة – الجزائر- السيد محمد الشريف العابدي مكلف باإلعالمية ببلدية مقرين- السيدة هزار الخروبي رئيس مصلحة اإلعالم واإلتصال والعالقة مع المواطن- السيد محمد قرفال عضو المجلس البلدي بمدينة مقرين- السيد وليد بالالغة عضو المجلس البلدي بمدينة مقرين- السيد عبد العزيز السبيعي مدير بالصندوق الوطني للتأمين على المرض ومواطن بمدينةمقرين )ناشط بالمجتمع المدني(- السيدة أسماء السعداوي مهندسة عمرانية بالوكالة العقارية للصناعة- األنسة زينب مغيث طالبة دكتوراه بالمدرسة الوطنية للهندسة المعمارية والتعمير- األنسة يثرب فرضي طالبة دكتوراه بالمدرسة الوطنية للهندسة المعمارية والتعمير- السيدة سمية بن رمضان طالبة دكتوراه بالمدرسة الوطنية للهندسة المعمارية والتعميرمالحظة: لمزيد االستفسار الرجاء اإلتصال بالعنوان االلكتروني التالي:metropoles22@gmail.comاوعلى ارقام الهواتف التالية:تونس: األستاذ الدكتور عبيد السبيعي 10 30 40 98) 216((216) 29 33 35 02 السالمي ريم السيدةالجزائر: األستاذ الدكتور بوجمعة خلف هللا 0 37 00 02 79) 213(ع / الهيئة المنظمة للملتقى األستاذ الدكتور عبيد السبيعيمدير مخبر الدراسات العمرانية: الحوكمة، األجواء وتهيئة المدن
Le 27 et le 28 septembre 2022 à « Mégrine », Tunisie.
Présentation
Avec le développement urbain que le monde a connu depuis la fin du XIXe siècle, et parallèlement à l’essor industriel et aux mouvements d’exode et de migration massives vers les zones industrielles à travers le monde, la Ville Historique a connu des extensions non contrôlées, provoquant la naissance de phénomène de Métropole contemporain qui a absorbé la plupart des grandes fonctions : administrative, sociale et économique, mais aussi un déséquilibre régional grave entre les différentes zones géographiques et économiques des pays concernés par ce phénomène et une disparité entre la Ville et son milieu rural.
Une révolution spatiale sans précédent s’est déclenchée favorisant ainsi la modification identitaire de cette Ville Historique, en termes de son tissu urbain et de son fonctionnement environnemental, pour se transformée en ville polaire balayant toutes les petites villes limitrophes et causant des conflits géopolitiques et géoéconomiques locaux, régionaux, voire même internationaux.
Parallèlement à la genèse de ce phénomène de métropole à travers le monde, les villes et les villages qui y sont proches et limitrophes ont perdu leur identité spatiale et civilisationnelle, voire même leur existence en tant qu’entité urbaine indépendante, pour se transformer en quartiers résidentielles ou zones d’extensions industrielles et touristiques, otage d’une croissance urbaine et spatiale anarchique, sous la pression d’une population massive, dépourvue de ses valeurs sociales, économiques, urbaines et culturelles.
Dans ce contexte, la ville de « Mégrine », objet de ce Colloque scientifique, située à la banlieue sud du Grand-Tunis vivait sous l’influence écrasante de la ville métropole de Tunis - qui a acquis ce nom et ses caractéristiques depuis longtemps – à l’instar de toutes les autres villes périphériques des villes métropolitaines, nationales et internationales.
« Mégrine », ville périphérique du Grand-Tunis, était sur le point de perdre son identité sociale, économique, environnementale. Ses caractéristiques architecturales et urbaines héritées subissent des altérations profondes, et risquent de s’éclipser sous l’effet de l’inertie spatiale et socio-économique éventuelle du projet d'aménagement des berges du Lac-sud de la ville de Tunis, qui passe par-delà le niveau métropolitain locale. A cet effet interrogé la ville périphérique dans son contexte métropolitain permet de redéfinir la place et le rôle de ces villes par rapport au centre métropolitain.
Dans cette optique, ce Colloque se propose de débattre les questions méthodologiques suivantes :
Dans quelle mesure la ville de « Mégrine » et les villes des banlieues similaires conserveront-elles leur entité et leur identité ?
Dans quelle mesure ces villes pourront-elles maîtriser leur espace vital sans perdre leur fonction, leur identité et leur indépendance par rapport aux villes métropolitaines ?
A ce sujet et dans le cadre de la convention bilatérale signée conjointement par le maire de la ville de « Mégrine » et le directeur de l’École nationale d'architecture et d’urbanisme de Tunis, le laboratoire des études et des recherches urbaines - GADEV de l’université de Carthage en Tunisie organise avec la participation scientifique du laboratoire des techniques urbaines et environnement de l’université Med Boudiaf de Msila en Algérie un Colloque international sous le thème: « Métropoles et Villes périphériques: Le passé, le présent et le futur » le 27 et le 28 septembre 2022, à «Mégrine», ville périphérique de la banlieue sud de Tunis, selon les thématiques suivantes :
- Le développement harmonieux des villes périphériques et les contraintes multiples sous la pression des Villes métropoles.
- Les plans d’eau, un atout ou une contrainte pour le développement de la ville de « Mégrine » et de ses similaires.
- Projets urbains dans les villes périphériques: enjeux de mise en œuvre et de financement
- Collectivités locales et processus d’urbanisation métropolitaine: Continuité et rupture.
Modalités de contribution
Les participants intéressés (chercheurs, enseignants, étudiants, membres d’associations ...) par ce Colloque, qui traitera le processus de développement, passé, présent et futur des villes périphériques sous les influences de l’urbanisation métropolitaine locale et internationale, doivent soumettre leur participation scientifique à l’adresse suivante : metropoles22@gmail.com pour être évaluées, validées et acceptées définitivement par les organisateurs de ce colloque.
Conformément au calendrier suivant :
-
Jeudi 25 août 2022: Date limite de dépôt des résumés d’une page max. (problématique, objet et objectifs)
- Samedi 06 septembre 2022 : Notification de l'acceptation.
- Jeudi 22 septembre 2022 : Envoie finale des communications (12-15 p. max).
- Lundi 27 – Mardi 28 septembre 2022 : Présentation plénière des communications et des posters.
Langues utilisées :
- Arabe (taille 14)
- Anglais (taille 12)
- Français (taille 12)
Prise en charge
Le participant se prend en charge pour l’hébergement, la nourriture et le transport.
Publication
Les organisateurs du Colloque s’engagent à publier les communications scientifiques dans un ouvrage commun répondant aux normes scientifiques et aux observations du Comité scientifique.
Excursion
Une excursion sera programmée le mercredi 29 septembre 2022. (Les conditions de participation et les lieux de destinations seront communiqués ultérieurement).
Organisateurs
- Président d’honneur du Colloque: Dr. Safwan El-Fassi - Maire de la municipalité de Mégrine.
- Président du Colloque: Prof. Abid Sebei - Directeur du Laboratoire des études et de recherches urbaines: G.A.D.E.V. – Uni. de Carthage, Tunisie.
- Président du Comité Scientifique : Prof. Boudjemaa Khalafallah - Directeur du Lab.Tech. urb. et environnement à l’Uni.de Msila, Algérie.
Comité scientifique
- Prof. Abid Sebei
- Prof. Hichem Rejeb
- Prof. Omar Al-Zafouri
- Prof. Mourad Ben Jelloul
- Prof. Ahmed Muhaisen, Université de Gaza
- Dr. OUZIR Malika : LTUE Msila
- Dr. AMROUCHE Toumia : LTUE Msila
- Dr. Nabeel al Kurdi, Université d’Amman
Comité d'organisation
- Mme Rym Sellemi, architecte générale et directrice du développement urbain et des travaux de la municipalité de Mégrine (superviseure générale)
- Dr. Ismail Haddad, maître assistant à l’ENAU
- Dr. Iman Oueslati, maître assistante à l’ENAU
- Dr DEHIIMI Salim : LTUE Msila
- Dr. HADJI Abdelkader : LTUE Msila
- Dr. Sassi Farida : LTUE Msila
- M. Mohamed Sharif Al-Abedy : responsable des médias de la municipalité de Mégrine
- Mme Hazar Al-Kharroubi : Chef du Département des médias, de la communication et des relations avec les citoyens - municipalité de Mégrine
- M. Mohamed Guerfal, membre du Conseil municipal de Mégrine
- M. Sebei Abdelaziz : Directeur à la C.N.A.M. et citoyen de la ville de « Mégrine » (Société civile)
- Asma Saadaoui, Urbaniste à l’A.F.I. et doctorante au territoire et paysage
- Mghaieth Zaineb, doctorante à l’ENAU
- Fardhi Yathreb, doctorante à l’ENAU
- Ben Romdhane Soumaya, doctorante à l’ENAU
Contacts
Pour toutes informations supplémentaires veuillez contacter les organisateurs du colloque par l’E-mail suivant : metropoles22@gmail.com
Ou par téléphones :
- Tunisie : Prof. Sebei Abid (216) 98 40 30 10
- Mme Rym Sellemi (216) 29 33 35 02
- Algérie : Prof. Khalfallah Boujemaa (213) 79 02 00 37 0
Argument
With the urban development that the world has witnessed since the late nineteenth century in parallel with the industrial development, and the increase in the movement of migration and displacement towards the major industrial cities around the world, the latter became crowded with population and expanded form contemporary metropolises, absorbing most of the jobs and major administrative, social and economic spaces. This caused a serious economic, social and development confusion for the countries experiencing the phenomenon, and a clear regional disparity between its depths and peripheries and between its cities and countryside. Its homogeneous balance was disturbed, and it turned into a sweeping polar cities because of the small cities and villages around it, with its acquired social and economic weight, thus affecting the local, regional and even the international geopolitical and geo-economics balances. This result suburban cities and villages to lose their urban and civilized identity and even their existence, thus becoming hostage to those metropolises in their growth and setback, and part of their sweeping architectural and urban expansion, and residential neighborhoods that live on their pulses under the pressure of the displaced and immigrant population, lacking most of the economic components, lacking social and cultural values, and alienated from Its architectural and urban character is due to the mixing of the newcomer and the passerby with the resident, and their intellectual and cultural values are in conflict.
In this context, the city of "Megrine" in the southern suburb of Greater Tunis - like other Tunisian suburban and regional cities, the subject of this scientific symposium, on the margins of metropolitan cities - lives on the pulses of the city of Tunis, which acquired its character and name long ago. These suburban cities, especially the city of Muqrin, were about to lose their social, economic and environmental components, a special character, and turned into an industrial and residential suburb of the city of Tunis, abandoning its inherited architectural and urban character, especially as it is on the verge of major changes under the influence of the great momentum that will be caused by the project to prepare the banks of the lake. The southern city of Tunis, which has never been seen before, locally and regionally, with its dangerous social, economic and development repercussions, both locally and regionally. To what extent will the city of "Megrine" and similar suburban cities maintain their identity and identity? To what extent will these cities be able to control their vital space without losing their privacy and independence as an architectural and urban center, despite their rotation in the orbit of the metropolis of Tunis, the stimulating metropolis?
In this context and in cooperation with the municipality of the city of “Megrine” in accordance with the agreement concluded between it and the National School of Architecture and Urbanism in Tunis, the Urban Studies Laboratory: Governance, Atmosphere and Urban Planning at the University of Carthage - Tunisia, in partnership with the Urban and Ocean Technologies Laboratory - University of Mohamed Boudiaf in Msila - Algeria, Organizing a scientific forum on the topic: “Urban and Suburban Cities: Past, Present and Future” in the city of “Megrine” in the southern suburb of Tunis, on September 27 and 28, 2022, according to the following themes:
1- The homogeneous development of suburban cities and the multiple obstacles under the dominance of metropolitan areas.
2- The water bodies of suburban cities are an aid or a hindrance to their development: the city of Muqrin as a model.
3- Urban projects in suburban cities, investments and governance challenges.
4- Public groups and the path of reconstruction between communication and estrangement in light of urban expansion.
Those wishing to participate in this scientific forum, which will deal with the study of the development process, past, present and future, of suburban cities in light of the dominance of Arab and international metropolises, should submit their scientific participation according to the following timetable and via the electronic address: metropoles22@gmail.com
Timetable
-
Thursday, August 25, 2022, last date for submitting a research summary (one page at the latest)
- Saturday 06 Sep. 2022 announcing the acceptance of scientific posts
- Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 Submission of the final papers for the interventions (12 to 15 p.m.)
- Mon. 27 and Tue. 28 Sep. 2022 Presentation of scientific interventions
- Wednesday, September 29, domestic flight (conditions to be determined later)
Participation Terms
The scientific papers (the abstract and the final intervention) or the request to attend only this forum for participation, evaluation and final registration shall be sent to the following email address: metropoles22@gmail.com
The language used for the forum: Arabic or French (Arabic font size 14 / English font size 12 / French font size 12)
The location of the accommodation according to the desire of the participant, who bears the expenses of accommodation, transport and subsistence for the duration of the forum, provided that the organizing committee provides you with the addresses close to the venue of the forum and the price of accommodation to make the necessary reservations by the participant, or by the organizers when necessary.
The forum’s managing body undertakes to publish scientific interventions that meet the scientific conditions in a joint book according to the notes of the forum’s scientific committee.
Organizing Board of the Forum
- Honorary President of the Forum: Dr. Safwan El-Fassi - Mayor of Muqrin Municipality
- Forum President: Prof. Dr. Obaid Al-Subaie - Director of the Urban Studies Laboratory: Governance, Atmosphere and Urban Development at the University of Carthage, Tunisia
- Head of the Scientific Committee: Prof. Dr. Boudjemaa Khalafallah - Director of Urban and Ocean Technologies Laboratory - Mohammed University Boudiaf in M'sila - Algeria at the University of M'sila
Scientific Committee:
- Prof. Dr. Obaid Al-Subaie
- Prof. Dr. Hisham Ragab
- Prof. Dr. Omar Al-Zafouri
- Prof. Dr. Mourad Ben Jelloun
- Prof. Dr. Ahmed Muhaisen
- Dr. Nabil Al-Kurdi
- Dr. Ozir Malika
- Dr. Amroush Toumieh
Organizing Committee
- Mrs. Reem Al-Salami is a general architect and director of urban development and works in the municipality Muqrin (General Supervisor)
- Dr. Ismail Haddad, assistant professor at the National School of Architecture and Construction
- Dr. Iman Oueslati is an assistant professor at the National School of Architecture and Urbanism
- Dr. Dhilmi Slim, University of M'sila - Algeria
- Dr. Haji Abdelkader, University of Msila - Algeria
- Dr. Sassi Farida, University of Msila - Algeria
- Mr. Muhammad Sharif Al-Abedy is in charge of the media in the municipality of Muqrin
- Ms. Hazar Al-Kharroubi, head Information, Communication & Citizen Relations Department
- Mr. Mohamed Qirfal, a member of the Municipal Council of the city of Muqrin
- Mr. Walid Balagha, a member of the Municipal Council in the city of Muqrin
- Mr. Abdulaziz Al-Subaie, director of the National Fund for Disease Insurance and a citizen of the city of Muqrin (civil society activist)
- Ms. Asmaa Al-Saadawi, an urban engineer at the Real Estate Agency for Industry
- Ms. Zainab Mughith is a PhD student at the National School of Architecture and Construction
- Ms. Yathrib Fardhi is a PhD student at the National School of Architecture and Construction
- Mrs. Somaya Ben Ramadan is a PhD student at the National School of Architecture and Construction
Contact
Note: For further inquiries, please contact the following e-mail address: metropoles22@gmail.com
Or at the following phone numbers:
- Tunisia: Prof. Dr. Obeid Sbaie (216) 98 40 30 10
- Mrs. Reem Al-Salami (216) 29 33 35 02
- Algeria: Prof. Dr. Boudjemaa Khalafallah (213) 790200370