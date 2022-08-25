Metropolitan and suburban cities: Past, present and future

Announcement

With the urban development that the world has witnessed since the late nineteenth century in parallel with the industrial development, and the increase in the movement of migration and displacement towards the major industrial cities around the world, the latter became crowded with population and expanded form contemporary metropolises, absorbing most of the jobs and major administrative, social and economic spaces. This caused a serious economic, social and development confusion for the countries experiencing the phenomenon, and a clear regional disparity between its depths and peripheries and between its cities and countryside. Its homogeneous balance was disturbed, and it turned into a sweeping polar cities because of the small cities and villages around it, with its acquired social and economic weight, thus affecting the local, regional and even the international geopolitical and geo-economics balances. This result suburban cities and villages to lose their urban and civilized identity and even their existence, thus becoming hostage to those metropolises in their growth and setback, and part of their sweeping architectural and urban expansion, and residential neighborhoods that live on their pulses under the pressure of the displaced and immigrant population, lacking most of the economic components, lacking social and cultural values, and alienated from Its architectural and urban character is due to the mixing of the newcomer and the passerby with the resident, and their intellectual and cultural values are in conflict.

In this context, the city of "Megrine" in the southern suburb of Greater Tunis - like other Tunisian suburban and regional cities, the subject of this scientific symposium, on the margins of metropolitan cities - lives on the pulses of the city of Tunis, which acquired its character and name long ago. These suburban cities, especially the city of Muqrin, were about to lose their social, economic and environmental components, a special character, and turned into an industrial and residential suburb of the city of Tunis, abandoning its inherited architectural and urban character, especially as it is on the verge of major changes under the influence of the great momentum that will be caused by the project to prepare the banks of the lake. The southern city of Tunis, which has never been seen before, locally and regionally, with its dangerous social, economic and development repercussions, both locally and regionally. To what extent will the city of "Megrine" and similar suburban cities maintain their identity and identity? To what extent will these cities be able to control their vital space without losing their privacy and independence as an architectural and urban center, despite their rotation in the orbit of the metropolis of Tunis, the stimulating metropolis?

In this context and in cooperation with the municipality of the city of “Megrine” in accordance with the agreement concluded between it and the National School of Architecture and Urbanism in Tunis, the Urban Studies Laboratory: Governance, Atmosphere and Urban Planning at the University of Carthage - Tunisia, in partnership with the Urban and Ocean Technologies Laboratory - University of Mohamed Boudiaf in Msila - Algeria, Organizing a scientific forum on the topic: “Urban and Suburban Cities: Past, Present and Future” in the city of “Megrine” in the southern suburb of Tunis, on September 27 and 28, 2022, according to the following themes:

1- The homogeneous development of suburban cities and the multiple obstacles under the dominance of metropolitan areas.

2- The water bodies of suburban cities are an aid or a hindrance to their development: the city of Muqrin as a model.

3- Urban projects in suburban cities, investments and governance challenges.

4- Public groups and the path of reconstruction between communication and estrangement in light of urban expansion.

Those wishing to participate in this scientific forum, which will deal with the study of the development process, past, present and future, of suburban cities in light of the dominance of Arab and international metropolises, should submit their scientific participation according to the following timetable and via the electronic address: metropoles22@gmail.com

Timetable

Thursday, August 25, 2022, last date for submitting a research summary (one page at the latest)

Saturday 06 Sep. 2022 announcing the acceptance of scientific posts

Thursday, Sep. 22, 2022 Submission of the final papers for the interventions (12 to 15 p.m.)

Mon. 27 and Tue. 28 Sep. 2022 Presentation of scientific interventions

Wednesday, September 29, domestic flight (conditions to be determined later)

Participation Terms

The scientific papers (the abstract and the final intervention) or the request to attend only this forum for participation, evaluation and final registration shall be sent to the following email address: metropoles22@gmail.com

The language used for the forum: Arabic or French (Arabic font size 14 / English font size 12 / French font size 12)

The location of the accommodation according to the desire of the participant, who bears the expenses of accommodation, transport and subsistence for the duration of the forum, provided that the organizing committee provides you with the addresses close to the venue of the forum and the price of accommodation to make the necessary reservations by the participant, or by the organizers when necessary.

The forum’s managing body undertakes to publish scientific interventions that meet the scientific conditions in a joint book according to the notes of the forum’s scientific committee.

