The animal in the Asian imagination : alter or alter ego ?

Un franchissement de plus en plus fréquent de cette frontière physique homme / animal, se produit, notamment par le braconnage, posant des dangers sanitaires graves pour l’humanité dont la pandémie de la Covid a apporté la preuve. Dans ce contexte, il nous paraît utile d’explorer ce rapport tangentiel et les enjeux de cette mise à distance ou au contraire de cette coexistence avec l’animal sauvage — ainsi que potentiellement avec l’animal domestique dans sa dimension d’altérité (par exemple, la vache sacrée dans l’hindouisme). On postule que l’animal — ours, singe, tigre, renard, serpent — est investi d’une altérité radicale, nécessaire. Sa totale domestication ou anthropomorphisation représenterait un danger, une perte de sens. On fait donc deux hypothèses emboîtées : que les représentations animalières dans les cultures traditionnelles insistent sur l’altérité de l’animal et que cela a la fonction d’un avertissement : qu’à trop vouloir domestiquer le sauvage, l’humanité perdra une source d’altérité, essentielle à sa survie physiologique, mais aussi spirituelle.

Cette fonction d’alter ego se manifeste, par exemple, pour le tigre dont l’homme s’approprie la puissance dans la danse du « lion » (舞狮 / 舞獅 ; wǔshī), dans la médecine traditionnelle qui prise ses os, et dans le zodiaque chinois pour lequel il est l’un des signes les plus fort. On la trouve aussi dans sa présence comme double animal du soldat dans l’œuvre du cinéaste thaï Apichatpong Weerasethakul « Oncle Boonmee », ou encore comme animal protecteur d’un Dalit dans le roman Le tigre blanc de l’Indien Aravind Adiga. On pense aussi au serpent Nāga, à la fois symbole — chtonien et aquatique —, conservant les attributs réels, naturalistes de l’animal dans ses différentes représentations. Il nous semble que si l’homme acquiert symboliquement la puissance de l’animal, c’est à condition qu’il reste au-delà d’une frontière homme / animal réelle ou métaphorique.

This alter function is manifested, for example, in the tiger, whose power is appropriated by man in the "lion" dance (舞狮 / 舞獅; wǔshī), in traditional medicine that takes its bones, and in the Chinese zodiac for which it is one of the strongest signs. It is also found in its presence as the soldier's animal double in Thai filmmaker Apichatpong Weerasethakul's "Uncle Boonmee", or as the protective animal of a Dalit in the novel The White Tiger by Indian Aravind Adiga. One also thinks of the Nāga snake, both a symbol - chtonian and aquatic -, retaining the real, naturalistic attributes of the animal in its various representations. It seems to us that if man symbolically acquires the power of the animal, it is on condition that he remains beyond a real or metaphorical man/animal boundary.

This physical boundary between man and animal is being crossed more and more frequently, notably through poaching, posing serious health risks for humanity, as demonstrated by the Covid pandemic. In this context, it seems useful to us to explore this tangential relationship and the stakes of this distancing or, on the contrary, of this coexistence with the wild animal - as well as potentially with the domestic animal in its dimension of otherness (for example, the sacred cow in Hinduism). It is postulated that the animal - bear, monkey, tiger, fox, snake - is invested with a radical, necessary otherness. Its total domestication or anthropomorphization would represent a danger, a loss of meaning. Faced with the disappearance of primary spaces and non-modernised peoples, the wild animal seems to be the ultimate reservoir of the anti-modern, of that which escapes the Anthropocene, that which is not "for" humanity. We therefore make two interlocking hypotheses: that animal representations in traditional cultures insist on the otherness of the animal, and that this has the function of a warning: that by trying too hard to domesticate the wild, humanity will lose a source of otherness that is essential to its physiological, but also spiritual survival.

This exploration will use literary, religious, ethnographic, artistic (all mediums), naturalistic, symbolic or fantastic representations: their modalities, ambiguïtés, dynamics.

Fields: history of representations of the animal in Asia from the Antiquity to the present day, in art (all media), in archaeology, in classical, folk and religious literature and all forms of ethnographic or popular representations, including commercials...

Submission guidelines

Send a proposal in the form of a 300-500 word abstract with keywords and a short bibliography (APA format) and a short biography of the author (three lines), with institutional affiliation if applicable to christine.vialkayser@asie-sorbonne.fr and secretariat@asie-sorbonne.fr

The conference is open to institutional and independent researchers, doctoral students, artists and authors.

Language : communications can be in French or English

Timeline

Deadline for receipt of abstracts 30 September 2022.

Response to participants October 30.

This international Conference is organised by the Asie-Sorbonne Association and will take place on 13th and 14th January 2023.

The symposium will be followed by a publication on the review of the final texts by 2023.

Scientific committee

Christine Vial Kayser, HDR, presidente d'Asie-Sorbonne, Art contemporain asiatique

Edith Parlier-Renault, Professeur, directrice de Creops-Paris Sorbonne Université, indologue

Marie Laureillard, HDR, Maiître de conférences à Lyon 2, études chinoises

Karine Ladrech, membre du Creops, MCF à Paris Sorbonne Université, indologue

