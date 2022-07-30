Around the Archive: Productions, Itineraries, and Social Practices

Announcement

Comme chaque année, des doctorant.es et masterant.es du CETOBaC organisent une journée d’étude pluridisciplinaire sur des aires géographiques allant des Balkans jusqu’à l’Asie Centrale en passant par les anciens territoires de l’Empire ottoman. Cette journée portera sur les enjeux de production, d’usage et de circulation des sources de nos terrains de recherche. Elle donnera l'occasion à chacun et chacune de présenter ses travaux, mais aussi de réfléchir collectivement et de discuter sur les façons dont nous nous emparons de nos sources, les classifions, nous interrogeons sur leur interprétation et produisons également nos propres archives. Il s’agira aussi d’interroger les processus d’archivage et les dynamiques de protection, de patrimonialisation, mais aussi de destruction des archives comme enjeux politiques et sociaux. En profitant de la diversité des aires culturelles étudiées, nous pourrons, ensemble, penser la transmission et la circulation des sources dans leur ancrage temporel et spatial. Cette journée s’adresse à tous les masterant.es et doctorant.es en sciences sociales, tant en histoire, qu’en géographie, sociologie, anthropologie, sciences politiques, linguistique, histoire de l’art, littérature et archéologie.

The 7th Graduate Student Workshop of the CETOBaC will take place at Campus Condorcet (Aubervilliers), Centre des colloques, salle 100, on November 29, 2022.

Presentation

As in previous years, doctoral and master’s students of the CETOBaC organize a multidisciplinary workshop on geographical areas ranging from the Balkans to Central Asia, including the former territories of the Ottoman Empire. This day will focus on the issues of production, use, and circulation of primary sources in our research areas. It will allow each participant to present their work, reflect collectively, discuss how we collect, produce, and classify our archives, and deal with their interpretation. It will also question the processes of archiving and the dynamics of conservation, patrimonialization, and destruction of archives as sociopolitical issues. Finally, by taking advantage of the diversity of the cultural areas studied, we will reflect on the transmission and circulation of sources in their temporal and spatial backgrounds. This workshop is open to all master’s and doctoral students in the social sciences specializing in history, geography, sociology, anthropology, political science, linguistics, art history, literature, or archaeology.

Whether we take as our object of investigation the transformations of contemporary or past societies, we rely on textual, visual, or audio sources to explore the overlapping discourses, notions, and practices. During this workshop, we will discuss the challenges and difficulties of source analysis according to several questions. Beyond proposing collective reflections on our relationship to our sources, attention will be paid to the archive’s itinerary, either institutional, private or constituted on the field.

1. Production and the Materiality of the Sources

While working on primary sources, how do we consider both the production and previous life of the document? How do we consider the material aspects of archives, and how does it lead us to rethink the methodological conventions of textual analysis? How may social networks, images, and audiovisual sources influence our work? Finally, how do we deal with the challenges of dematerialization and digitalization?

2. Conservation and Destruction

The organization of archives, decisions on access and restriction, classification, or declassification may direct, influence, and even constrain our research. How can we consider the effects of archiving procedures to address the sources we use in our research? How do we deal with the documentary “void” caused by the intentional or unintentional destruction of archives caused by wars and regime changes in our work?

3. Circulations

How can we examine the circulation of sources through the ideas they develop, their displacement, changes of ownership, and linguistic and intersemiotic translations? In our areas of study, what echoes have the debates regarding the return of archives in post-colonies? Finally, how to approach diaspora sources that do not conform to national historiographies?

4. Social Uses of Archives

Researchers can mobilize their primary sources in ways that make visible or invisible events or their various aspects. This diversity in the scholarly use of the sources points out the power relations between political or associative actors. Therefore, it calls us to question our research methods: how do we navigate these different uses? How should we make choices knowing it might impact their visibility? What to think about our participation in the process of production and transmission of documentary heritage?

5. Research and Its Archives

As researchers, we leave behind us traces and sets of materials (field diaries, recordings, and interview notes) which also constitute a research archive. How do we consider our own archives’ setting up in a reflexive approach, and how do we look at them from the perspective of future research? How do we reflect on the work on the archives of researchers who preceded us in our field?

6. Transmission of Our Research

In our research, we rely on relationships we establish with individuals, communities, or institutions that entrust us with their experiences, trajectories, and archives. How and on what media do we ensure that our research work is transmitted? How do we deal with documents our interlocutors offered us?

Submission guidelines

We invite all interested master's and doctoral students to send us 400-word paper abstracts

by July 30th.

In addition, a short sample of a source (archive, sound document, visual) or a field journal extract can be provided as an appendix to your proposal.

This workshop will attempt to follow tracks of reflection and discussions about primary sources. Regarding foreign-language sources, please do not hesitate to send us short translations. To make this workshop a space and a moment of collaborative research, we invite all interested graduate students to send us proposals showing ongoing thoughts and questions they wish to submit to a collective discussion.

Proposals should be sent to the following address: cetobac.journee7@gmail.com

Scientific and organizing committee