HomeLes savoirs scientifiques, technologiques, et médicaux dans l’histoire de la France et du monde francophone
Call for papersHistory
Subjects
Les savoirs scientifiques, technologiques, et médicaux dans l’histoire de la France et du monde francophone
« French Historical Studies » – Special Issue, 2025
« French Historical Studies » – Numéro spécial, 2025
Published on Wednesday, August 03, 2022 by Sarah Zingraff
Summary
The editors of French Historical Studies seek articles for a special issue on the histories of science, technology, and medicine to appear in 2025. Topics may range chronologically from the medieval period forward; they may focus on France or move beyond the hexagon, exploring colonial, imperial, transnational, or global dimensions.
Announcement
Presentation
The editors of French Historical Studies seek articles for a special issue on the histories of science, technology, and medicine to appear in 2025. Topics may range chronologically from the medieval period forward; they may focus on France or move beyond the hexagon, exploring colonial, imperial, transnational, or global dimensions.
Ideally, the articles selected for this special issue will suggest the richness of scholarship on these topics in French and francophone contexts, reflect current concerns and approaches, and indicate productive future directions.
Topic proposals
We are particularly interested in papers that address the following themes, though authors are by no means limited to these:
- Materials, materialism, and materiality
- Epistemology and ontology
- Data and archives
- Affect, emotion, and sensory history
- Circulation and mobilities
How to apply
To submit an article, visit www.editorialmanager.com/fhs/default.aspx.
After registering, follow the submission instructions under “Instructions for Authors” on the website.
Deadline for submission of papers to FHS is August 21, 2023.
Articles may be either in English or in French but must in either case conform to French Historical Studies style and must be accompanied by 150-word abstracts in both French and English. Manuscripts may be between 8,000 words and 12,000 words. For illustrations, stills, or film clips, authors must obtain written permission for both print and online publication from the relevant rights-holding persons or individuals.
French Historical Studies selects papers following a double-blind peer review. Members of the journal’s editorial board are listed here.
Guest editors
Scholars with questions about whether their research would fit into the special issue are encouraged to contact the guest editors:
- April Shelford (shelfor@american.edu) and
- Peter Soppelsa (soppelsa@ou.edu).
Editors
- Kathryn A. Edwards, University of South Carolina
- Carol E. Harrison, University of South Carolina
Managing Editor
- Laura Foxworth
- Editorial Board:
- Micah Alpaugh
- Arthur Asseraf
- Hilary Bernstein
- Claire Cage
- Charly Coleman
- Ian Coller
- Nicolas Delalande
- Paul Edison
- Sarah Fishman
- Félix Germain
- Boris Gobille
- Christian Grosse
- Hazel Hahn
- Jean-Pierre V. M. Hérubel
- Susan Hiner
- Janet Horne
- Samuel Kalman
- Raymond Mentzer
- Sarah Sussman
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Society > Science studies > History of science
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
Date(s)
- Monday, August 21, 2023
Keywords
- histoire des sciences, France, francophonie
Contact(s)
- April Shelford
courriel : shelfor [at] american [dot] edu
- Peter Soppelsa
courriel : peter [dot] soppelsa [at] ou [dot] edu
Reference Urls
Information source
- Carol Harrison
courriel : ceharris [at] mailbox [dot] sc [dot] edu
To cite this announcement
« Les savoirs scientifiques, technologiques, et médicaux dans l’histoire de la France et du monde francophone », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, August 03, 2022, https://calenda.org/1011500