Announcement

Presentation

The editors of French Historical Studies seek articles for a special issue on the histories of science, technology, and medicine to appear in 2025. Topics may range chronologically from the medieval period forward; they may focus on France or move beyond the hexagon, exploring colonial, imperial, transnational, or global dimensions.

Ideally, the articles selected for this special issue will suggest the richness of scholarship on these topics in French and francophone contexts, reflect current concerns and approaches, and indicate productive future directions.

Topic proposals

We are particularly interested in papers that address the following themes, though authors are by no means limited to these:

Materials, materialism, and materiality

Epistemology and ontology

Data and archives

Affect, emotion, and sensory history

Circulation and mobilities

How to apply

To submit an article, visit www.editorialmanager.com/fhs/default.aspx.

After registering, follow the submission instructions under “Instructions for Authors” on the website.

Deadline for submission of papers to FHS is August 21, 2023.

Articles may be either in English or in French but must in either case conform to French Historical Studies style and must be accompanied by 150-word abstracts in both French and English. Manuscripts may be between 8,000 words and 12,000 words. For illustrations, stills, or film clips, authors must obtain written permission for both print and online publication from the relevant rights-holding persons or individuals.

French Historical Studies selects papers following a double-blind peer review. Members of the journal’s editorial board are listed here.

Guest editors

Scholars with questions about whether their research would fit into the special issue are encouraged to contact the guest editors:

April Shelford (shelfor@american.edu) and

Peter Soppelsa (soppelsa@ou.edu).

Editors

Kathryn A. Edwards, University of South Carolina

Carol E. Harrison, University of South Carolina

Managing Editor