Announcement

Critic 2024

Editor

Jean-Richard DONGHO ASTI, Université de Buéa

Argument

Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its applications are currently impacting virtually every sector of human life. The long-dreamt idea of Fully Automated High Quality Translation (FAHQT) is fast coming close to reality in all forms of translation and interpreting; to the extent that professionals themselves have yielded to de facto man-machine collaboration (Dongho, 2020:91). With the 4th Industrial Revolution at hand, the erstwhile superiority of the human Translator/Interpreter (T/I) is no longer guaranteed in the process. In addition, not only are professional translation tools henceforth available and accessible, but also almost all communication devices are equipped with multi-modal and multi-semiotic automatic human language processing devices. It is anyone’s guess, therefore, that this paradigm shift is not leaving the translation/interpreting world and their stakeholders unshaken or indifferent. The changes occurring and those to be effected in various compartments and layers of the T/I industry remain relatively uncharted globally and locally – attitudes towards change, supply and demand, market trends and market disorder, (in)visibility of T/I professions and professionals, (re)shaping of translator training and education sub-systems, etc.

In the face of such a game-changing phenomenon, it would be reductionist and counterproductive to base interventions in any aspect of the real world of T/I on popular views about the impact of AI. For instance, with the advent of Neural Machine Translation it was anticipated a couple years ago that professional translators and interpreters would be redundant by the year 2025. One decade or two ago, some stakeholders with interests in Machine Translation foresaw in automation, a potential for promoting professionalism - rather than threatening translators’ livelihood – and for spurring even greater business (see Hutchins, 1997:7; Autor, 2017; Bruun and Duka, 2019; Flagella, 2019 and AI Daily, 2020). Currently, despite the greater accessibility to increased quality automatic translations, recent market trends are showing sustainably growing demands for quality translations/interpreting and competent translators/interpreters. Similarly, to parry the effects of AI in training and education, dominant voices advocate the addition or the introduction of dedicated courses on translation technology to existing curricula (Marczak, 2018; and Céspedes, 2019). Just as the impact of the new technological environment on the translation professions cannot be perceived let alone charted through linear thinking, adding or removing a course affects the whole curriculum system. On the other hand, technological advances and innovations penetrate different geographical and institutional contexts at differing speeds depending on the respective locales. Therefore, there is no gainsaying that local trends will align systematically with global ones slightly, moderately, or significantly, or even systematically.

It is in the backdrop of non-linearity, complexity and systems dynamics that this thematic issue of CRITIC explores and explicates the impacts of Artificial Intelligence on the world of Translation and Interpreting, as well as looks to the future of the industry. The editors invite original contributions from all stakeholders of the Translation/Interpreting world including practitioners and academics but also employers, policymakers and AI engineers. Articles, which may be co-authored or individual, shall address any one or any combination of the following issues including but not limited to:

Ecological views of the Translation/Interpreting world in the AI era

Rationale for T/I programme/curriculum/course evaluation and reform

Teaching and evaluation of Translation/Interpreting in the classroom in the AI era

Implications of AI for the politics and policies of language

Mapping the global/local market - demand and supply, potential, agents, etc.

Navigating the market: access, regulation and market disorder, networks, etc.

Perceptions and self-perceptions of Translators/Interpreters in the AI era

Stakeholders’ perceptions of the Translation/Interpreting profession in the AI era

Implications of AI for the theory and practice of Translation/Interpreting

Impact of AI on agents, processes and products of Translation/Interpreting

Ethics, tensions and risks of translating/interpreting in the AI era

Relationship between Translation/Interpreting and other language professions and trades in the AI era

AI, language contacts and language change and variation in interlingual communication

AI and quality in literary and non-literary translation

Ways to the future

Etc.

Submission guidelines

Full length articles (between 5,000 and 7,500 words, including references, author bio, footnotes) and reviews (800-1,000 words). Contributions in English, French, or Spanish, referencing the editorial guidelines (see http://actraductologie.org/author-notes/) should

be submitted in Word version (.docx or .doc) to jeanricharddongho@gmail.com and to critic@actraductologie.org no later than 15 May 2023 at 18:00 CAT.

Calendar

The editorial calendar is as follows:

Submission deadline 15 May 2023

Notification of acceptance to authors 15 June 2023

Return of peer-reviewed papers 15 October 2023

Submission deadline for updated papers 31 January 2024

Publication 30 June 2024

Editorial Committee

Oumarou Mal Mazou (CIRTI/Université de Liège)

Carlos Djomo (ESIT/Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Madiha Kassawat (ESIT/Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Muhammed Hussein Mousavinasab (ESIT/Sorbonne Nouvelle)

Advisory Board

Paul Bandia (Concordia University)

Salah Basalamah (University of Ottawa)

Georges L. Bastin (Université de Montréal)

Kathryn Batchelor (University College London)

Djamel Goui (University of Ouargla)

Alexandre Ndeffo (University of Buea)

Christine Pagnoulle (University of Liège)

Charles Soh (ISTIC, Yaoundé)

Bernd Stefanink (Universidade Federal do Ceará)

Juan Miguel Zarandona (Universidad de Valladolid)

Key Data

Periodicity: 1Issue per Year

Peer Review: Yes (Double Blind)

Article Processing Fees (APC): No

Access: Hybrid

Formats: Print & Online

ISSN 2707-8531 (Print)

