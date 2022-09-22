18th-Century Libelles, Libellistes, and Book Trade

Announcement

Presentation

In the past decades, Simon Burrows has been one of the most productive and influential researchers on the world of pamphleteers, illegal prints, and trade in French books in eighteenth-century Europe. This workshop invites to a discussion of Burrows' theses. We will focus on the production and diffusion of pamphlets and libelles, and especially on the following issues:

Where were the pamphlets and libelles printed? Simon Burrows suggested that the libelley may have been printed in France and that many may have not been commercial products. Was this so?

Who wrote the pamphlets and libelles? Although he has not focused on this aspect, Simon Burrows has suggested that libelles were not written by marginal writers, but instead by writers enjoying the protection of influential courtiers. Is this confirmed by the recent scholarship on this subject?

Diffusion of libelles: Simon Burrows has suggested that some of the libelles upon which the so-called "desacralisation"-thesis has been built may not have circulated at all. To what extent is this confirmed or refuted by recent scholarship?

Program

13:00-13:15 Introduction Damien Tricoire (Universität Trier)

(Universität Trier) 13:15-14:00 Where’s Marie-Antoinette? Pamphlets, Politics, and French Enlightenment Print Culture, Simon Burrows (Western Sydney University)

(Western Sydney University) 14:00-14:45 The Palais-Royal Style of Revolution: Brissot, Secretary General of the Chancellery of the Duc d’Orléans, Damien Tricoire (Universität Trier)

14:45-15:15 Break

15:15-16:00 Political Pamphlets and Print Culture in Liège from the Triumph of Enlightenment to Revolution (1764-1790), Daniel Droixhe (Université de Liège)

(Université de Liège) 16:00-16:45 Persecuting Printers in France Before and After 1789, Jane McLeod (Brock University)

16:45-17:15 Break

17:15-18:45

Round table

Simon Burrows (Western Sydney University)

(Western Sydney University) Edmond Dziembowski (Université de Franche-Comté)

(Université de Franche-Comté) Olivier Ferret (Université de Lyon)

(Université de Lyon) Julian Swann (Birbeck University of London)

Speakers

Simon Burrows (Western Sydned University)

Damien Tricoire (Universität Trier)

Daniel Droixhe (Université de Liège)

Jane McLeod (Brock University)

Edmond Dziembowski (Université de Franche-Comté)

Olivier Ferret (Université de Lyon)

Julian Swann (Birbeck University of London)

Participation

If you would like to participate via Zoom, please send an e-mail to doering@uni-trier.de.