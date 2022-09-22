Home18th-Century Libelles, Libellistes, and Book Trade
18th-Century Libelles, Libellistes, and Book Trade
Workshop around Simon Burrows' Oeuvre
Published on Tuesday, September 06, 2022 by Céline Guilleux
Summary
In the past decades, Simon Burrows has been one of the most productive and influential researchers on the world of pamphleteers, illegal prints, and trade in French books in eighteenth-century Europe. This workshop invites to a discussion of Burrows' theses.
Announcement
Presentation
In the past decades, Simon Burrows has been one of the most productive and influential researchers on the world of pamphleteers, illegal prints, and trade in French books in eighteenth-century Europe. This workshop invites to a discussion of Burrows' theses. We will focus on the production and diffusion of pamphlets and libelles, and especially on the following issues:
- Where were the pamphlets and libelles printed? Simon Burrows suggested that the libelley may have been printed in France and that many may have not been commercial products. Was this so?
- Who wrote the pamphlets and libelles? Although he has not focused on this aspect, Simon Burrows has suggested that libelles were not written by marginal writers, but instead by writers enjoying the protection of influential courtiers. Is this confirmed by the recent scholarship on this subject?
- Diffusion of libelles: Simon Burrows has suggested that some of the libelles upon which the so-called "desacralisation"-thesis has been built may not have circulated at all. To what extent is this confirmed or refuted by recent scholarship?
Program
- 13:00-13:15 Introduction Damien Tricoire (Universität Trier)
- 13:15-14:00 Where’s Marie-Antoinette? Pamphlets, Politics, and French Enlightenment Print Culture, Simon Burrows (Western Sydney University)
- 14:00-14:45 The Palais-Royal Style of Revolution: Brissot, Secretary General of the Chancellery of the Duc d’Orléans, Damien Tricoire (Universität Trier)
14:45-15:15 Break
- 15:15-16:00 Political Pamphlets and Print Culture in Liège from the Triumph of Enlightenment to Revolution (1764-1790), Daniel Droixhe (Université de Liège)
- 16:00-16:45 Persecuting Printers in France Before and After 1789, Jane McLeod (Brock University)
16:45-17:15 Break
17:15-18:45
Round table
- Simon Burrows (Western Sydney University)
- Edmond Dziembowski (Université de Franche-Comté)
- Olivier Ferret (Université de Lyon)
- Julian Swann (Birbeck University of London)
Participation
If you would like to participate via Zoom, please send an e-mail to doering@uni-trier.de.
Keywords
- France, French Revolution, pamphlet, pamphleteer, libelle, print, book, book trade, illegal, press, calumny
