The relevance of Eugen Ehrlich’s thought to empirical methods of law
L’actualité de la pensée d’Eugen Ehrlich pour les méthodes empiriques du droit
Published on Monday, September 12, 2022
L’année 2022 marque le centenaire de la mort d’Eugen Ehrlich. Ce grand juriste d’origine austro-hongroise est souvent présenté comme le père de la sociologie juridique. Observateur attentif des pratiques juridiques, il fut le premier à utiliser et à inventer des concepts devenus aujourd’hui fondamentaux en sociologie juridique, tels que le pluralisme juridique, le droit vivant et la conscience du droit. Son œuvre revisite et renverse la tradition illustre des Pandectes, établie et perfectionnée par des juristes comme Savigny ou Puchta. Si Ehrlich a inspiré des juristes aux quatre coins du monde, il demeure cependant une figure peu connue en France. Le présent colloque se consacre à l'étude de l’actualité de sa pensée, en prenant comme référence principale les derniers chapitres de son ouvrage Grundlegung der Soziologie des Rechts (Fondation de la sociologie du droit).
Day 1 – Thursday September 22nd 2022
Founding Sociology of Law with Ehrlich: Ehrlich's socio-legal methodology
13h00 – Reception
- 13h15 – Opening speech: Pierre Brunet, Clara Gavelli, Linxin He, Jean-Baptiste Scherrer
Panel 1: Basic concepts of Ehrlich's sociology of law
Presidency: Rainer Maria Kiesow, Professor, EHESS (France)
- 13h30 – Stefan Machura, Professor, Bangor University (Wales) « Unfinished Business: An Appreciation of Eugen Ehrlich’s Methods »
- 14h00 – Ralf Seinecke, Doctor, Max Planck Institute for Legal History and Legal Theory, Frankfurt (Germany) « The concepts of law and living law in Ehrlich's Fundamental Principles of the Sociology of Law »
- 14h30 – Marc Hertogh, Professor, University of Groningen (The Netherlands) « Ehrlich in Brussels: Living Law, Legal Consciousness and the EU Rule of Law Crisis »
15h00-15h45 – Discussion
15h45 – Coffee break
Panel 2: Dialogue between Ehrlich and other scholars
Presidency: Jacques Commaille, Professor, ENS Paris-Saclay (France)
- 16h00 – Werner Gephart, Senior Professor, Käte Hamburger Kolleg Recht als Kultur, University of Bonn (Germany) « Law as cultural fact. The hidden influences of Eugen Ehrlich in Weber's texts about law? »
- 16h30 – Garance Navarro-Ugé, Doctor, Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University (France) « Interdisciplinarity viewed by Ehrlich and Gurvitch »*
17h-17h15 – Coffee break
- 17h15 – Michel Coutu, Professor Emeritus, University of Montreal (Canada) « Eugen Ehrlich, Hugo Sinzheimer and the sociology of labour law »*
- 17h45 – Claude Didry, Director of research at the CNRS (France) « How is labour law (still) alive? Ehrlich, Durkheim and the social fact of salaried work »*
18h15-19h – Discussion
* Intervention in French
Day 2 – Friday September 23th 2022
Building sociology of law beyond Ehrlich: Ehrlich and contemporary sociology of law
8h45 – Reception
Panel 3: Immaterial objects
Presidency: Marie Cornu, Director of research at the CNRS, ENS Paris-Saclay, Paris Nanterre University (France)
- 9h15 – Jean-Baptiste Scherrer, PhD Student, Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne University (France) « The legal consciousness of moral rights. A sociolegal study of artists’ right »
- 9h45 – Alain Pottage, Professor, SciencesPo Paris (France) « The medial life of law »
10h15 – Coffee break
- 10h30 – David Nelken, Distinguished Professor, King's College London (United Kingdom) « Ehrlich and the living law of Wikipedia »
11h-11h45 – Discussion
11h45-13h45 – Lunch
Panel 4: Living law
Presidency: Eugénie Mérieau, Associate Professor, Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne (France)
- 13h45 – Amanda Perry-Kessaris, Professor, University of Kent (United Kingdom) « Understanding and shaping ‘living law’ through design »
- 14h15 – Évelyne Serverin, Emeritus Director of research at the CNRS and Former Member of the French Superior Council of the Judiciary (France) « Theories and methods of recognition of social practices as legal norms »*
- 14h45 – Yoshiki Kurumisawa, Professor, University of Waseda (Japon) « The Acceptance of Ehrlich’s Concepts of Living Law and Facts of Law in Japan »
15h15-16h – Discussion
16h-16h15 – Coffee break
Panel 5: Legal pluralism
Presidency: Évelyne Serverin, Emeritus Director of research at the CNRS and Former Member of the French Superior Council of the Judiciary (France)
- 16h15 – Judith Beyer, Professor, University of Konstanz (Germany) « The law of others. Legal anthropology between pluralism, indigeneity and alterity ».
- 16h45 – Cléa Hance, PhD Student, Paris-Saclay University (France) « Legal standard as a tool of normative pluralism. The issue of implementing cultural rights ».
- 17h15 – Nafay Choudhury, Doctor, University of Cambridge (United Kingdom) « Exchanging Laws: Legal Pluralism and Market Governance in Afghanistan »
17h45-18h30 – Discussion
* Intervention in French
salle 6 - 12 place du Panthéon
Paris, France (75005)
Thursday, September 22, 2022
Friday, September 23, 2022
Jean-Baptiste Scherrer
Jean-Baptiste [dot] Scherrer [at] univ-paris1 [dot] fr
Nathalie Sacksick
irjs [at] univ-paris1 [dot] fr
- Jean-Baptiste Scherrer
courriel : Jean-Baptiste [dot] Scherrer [at] univ-paris1 [dot] fr
