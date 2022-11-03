HomeEditing, Translating and Interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650)

Editing, Translating and Interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650)

Éditer, traduire et interpréter les Pères grecs dans l’espace francophone européen (1450-1650)

Published on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 by Elsa Zotian

Summary

This Conference is dedicated to editing, translating and interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650).

Announcement

Presentation

This Conference is dedicated to editing, Translating and Interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650).

Practical informations

Zoom meeting link

Programm

3 November

UNIGE, salle Unimail - M6093

2 pm Welcome coffee break

  • 2,30 pm Daniela Solfaroli Camillocci, Greetings
  • 2,40 pm Paolo Sachet, Introduction

3 pm – 4 pm

Medieval and Humanistic Legacy

Chaired by Paolo Sachet

  • Matteo Colombo, Les vies des Pères grecs touts ensemble: une première analyse de la version françaises des Vitae patrum
  • Natasha Constantinidou, The use of Church Fathers in the teaching of Greek: France and other French-Speaking Regions of Europe, ca. 1500-1640

Coffee break

4,30 pm – 6 pm

The Religious Struggle

Chaired by Giovanni Gellera

  • Christa Lundberg, Lefèvre’s John of Damascus (1507) and the Contested Significance of the Greek Fathers in Early Sixteenth-Century Paris
  • Odile Panetta, Théodore de Bèze, the Greek Fathers, and the Mid-Sixteenth-Century Conflict over the Trinity
  • Sean Tandy, Concilii primi Nicaeni sancta vetustas: An Anonymous Church History in the War of Religion

4 November 2022

UNIGE, salle Unimail - M6093

9,30 am – 11 am

The Surroundings: Basel

Chaired by Lucas Burkart

  • Ueli Zahnd, In the Shadow of Erasmus? Johannes Oecolampadius and his Promotion of Greek Fathers
  • Dan Mills, Patristic Baldness: Synesius in between Seneca and Erasmus
  • Andreas Amman, Printing a Jewish ‘Church Father’: Froben’s French Connection and the Greek Editio Princeps of Flavius Josephus (1544)

Coffee break

11,30 am – 12,30 am

Catholic Scholarship Before the Maurists

Chaired by Daniela Solfaroli Camillocci

  • Thibault Emonet, Quelle édition et traduction latine pour Grégoire de Nysse? L’exemple du De hominis opificio
  • Jean-Louis Quantin, Trente années chrysostomiennes: Fronton du Duc éditeur et traducteur, des guerres de religion à Richelieu

12, 30 am – 1 pm Final discussion

Places

  • Salle M6093 - Boulevard du Pont-d'Arve 40
    Geneva, Switzerland (1205)

Event format

Hybrid event (on site and online)


Date(s)

  • Thursday, November 03, 2022
  • Friday, November 04, 2022

