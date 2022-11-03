HomeEditing, Translating and Interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650)
Editing, Translating and Interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650)
Éditer, traduire et interpréter les Pères grecs dans l’espace francophone européen (1450-1650)
This Conference is dedicated to editing, translating and interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650).
This Conference is dedicated to editing, Translating and Interpreting the Greek Fathers in the French-Speaking Regions of Europe (1450-1650).
3 November
UNIGE, salle Unimail - M6093
2 pm Welcome coffee break
- 2,30 pm Daniela Solfaroli Camillocci, Greetings
- 2,40 pm Paolo Sachet, Introduction
3 pm – 4 pm
Medieval and Humanistic Legacy
Chaired by Paolo Sachet
- Matteo Colombo, Les vies des Pères grecs touts ensemble: une première analyse de la version françaises des Vitae patrum
- Natasha Constantinidou, The use of Church Fathers in the teaching of Greek: France and other French-Speaking Regions of Europe, ca. 1500-1640
Coffee break
4,30 pm – 6 pm
The Religious Struggle
Chaired by Giovanni Gellera
- Christa Lundberg, Lefèvre’s John of Damascus (1507) and the Contested Significance of the Greek Fathers in Early Sixteenth-Century Paris
- Odile Panetta, Théodore de Bèze, the Greek Fathers, and the Mid-Sixteenth-Century Conflict over the Trinity
- Sean Tandy, Concilii primi Nicaeni sancta vetustas: An Anonymous Church History in the War of Religion
4 November 2022
UNIGE, salle Unimail - M6093
9,30 am – 11 am
The Surroundings: Basel
Chaired by Lucas Burkart
- Ueli Zahnd, In the Shadow of Erasmus? Johannes Oecolampadius and his Promotion of Greek Fathers
- Dan Mills, Patristic Baldness: Synesius in between Seneca and Erasmus
- Andreas Amman, Printing a Jewish ‘Church Father’: Froben’s French Connection and the Greek Editio Princeps of Flavius Josephus (1544)
Coffee break
11,30 am – 12,30 am
Catholic Scholarship Before the Maurists
Chaired by Daniela Solfaroli Camillocci
- Thibault Emonet, Quelle édition et traduction latine pour Grégoire de Nysse? L’exemple du De hominis opificio
- Jean-Louis Quantin, Trente années chrysostomiennes: Fronton du Duc éditeur et traducteur, des guerres de religion à Richelieu
12, 30 am – 1 pm Final discussion
Places
- Salle M6093 - Boulevard du Pont-d'Arve 40
Geneva, Switzerland (1205)
Date(s)
- Thursday, November 03, 2022
- Friday, November 04, 2022
Keywords
- éditer, traduire, pères grecs, espace francophone européen, époque moderne
Contact(s)
- Paolo Sachet
courriel : paolo [dot] sachet [at] unige [dot] ch
