Channels of Digital Scholarship

The general aim of the seminar/discussion, is an exchange of information about the different offerings of our various institutions in the field of digital humanities/scholarship training.

We are looking towards presentations from each panellist of between 10 and 15 minutes in length.

Particular matters of interest that have been identified are:- the curriculum of each course, how it evolved, and why;- if there is a particular emphasis for each course (practical, theoretical, &c.);- the make-up and background of the student body for each course, and how students are selected;- what the prospects and possibilities might be for students going on from the course, in the sense of career directions, and whether trends might be emergent about where they want or are tending to go, once they have finished their course.

The purpose is, in essence, one of comparing, contrasting, and exchanging ideas in a collegial rather than competitive fashion. It is an opportune moment for such discussions, with an increasing degree of professionalisation in the digital humanities, and also with the recent launch of Oxford’s own MSc in Digital Scholarship.

This event is open to the public and in particular to students interested in Digital Humanities.

Programme

27 October

Pathways to professionalisation: Graduate training in digital scholarship and its methods (a UK-France conversation)

Sarah Ogilvie (University of Oxford),

Paul Spence (King's College London),

Ioana Galleron (Sorbonne Nouvelle - Paris 3),

(Sorbonne Nouvelle - Paris 3), Jean-Baptiste Camps (Venice Center for Digital and Public Humanities/École nationale des chartes PSL).

Join us at the Maison Française or on Zoom on October 27th (14:00 UK time)

(Meeting ID: 839 3271 3166 - Passcode: 598930)

Convenors

Andrew Cusworth (Digital Scholarship, Oxford)

Olivier Delouis (CNRS, MFO),

Goran Gaber (EHESS, LIER-FYT),

Pascal Marty (MFO), Tristan Alonge (Université de la Réunion),

Grégoire Lacaze (MFO/Aix Marseille)

7 November

(14h-16h UK time, online)

Early Modern French Theatre on virtual stage

convenor: Tristan Alonge

Speaker 1: Estelle Doudet (Université de Lausanne) - Virtual Reality and Medieval Spectacles: contributions and limitations of a new technology to the history of theatre

Françoise Rubellin (Université de Nantes) and Florent Laroche (Ecole Centrale de Nantes), Vespace - a virtual performance of 18th Century Saint-Germain Fair

(more information to follow shortly)

Hilary Term

2 February

(14h-16h UK time, online)

Deep Fake

convenor: Grégoire Lacaze

Speaker 1: Pr. Massimo Leone (University of Turin; Bruno Kessler Foundation, Trento; Shanghai University; University of Cambridge): “Deep Fake and Shallow Fun: A Semiotic Hypothesis”

Dr. Bernie Hogan (Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford): "The model that matters: Encoding the likeness as a social practice"

23 February

(14h-16h UK time, online)

Digital Humanities and the Climate Crisis

convenor: Anne Baillot

Speaker 1: Alexander Gil Fuentes (Yale University)

Emmanuel Ngue Um (Université de Yaoundé)

Anne-Cécile Orgerie (CNRS Rennes)

Torsten Roeder (Universität Würzburg)

(Universität Würzburg) Speaker 5: Elizabeth Williamson (University of Exeter)

Trinity Term

11 May

(14h-16h UK time, online)

convenors: Olivier Delouis & Tristan Alonge

(more information to follow shortly)

1 June

(14h-16h UK time, online)

convenors: Andrew Cusworth & Goran Gaber

(more information to follow shortly)."