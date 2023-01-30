Announcement

C’est généralement à l’initiative de ministres ou d’administrateurs de la Marine que d’importants ensembles de manuscrits ont été acheminés vers les grands ports marchands d’Europe occidentale (Venise, Marseille, Cadix, Lisbonne), puis vers les grands centres politiques et intellectuels (Paris, Madrid, Londres) où ils ont été archivés, catalogués et conservés jusqu’à nos jours. Pour se limiter au cas de la France, les figures de Colbert sous le règne de Louis XIV et du comte de Maurepas sous le règne de Louis XV, sont emblématiques d’une ambition maritime se traduisant par l’acquisition de manuscrits dans le but d’enrichir les collections de la Bibliothèque royale (Armstrong 2013). Pour mener à bien ces projets, le pouvoir politique est tributaire de nombreux acteurs qui jouent tour à tour (ou parfois en même temps) le rôle d’informateurs, d’acheteurs ou de transporteurs : érudits et bibliophiles, ambassadeurs, consuls, représentants de la « nation » à l’étranger, Chambres de commerce, capitaines de navires, etc. L’exemple du « fonds des traductions », conservé dans le Département des manuscrits orientaux de la Bibliothèque nationale de France, illustre parfaitement la complexe organisation mise en œuvre pour collecter et transporter des manuscrits à travers la Méditerranée à l’époque de Louis XV (Berthier 1997). Ces projets d’acquisition de manuscrits s’inscrivent dans un contexte de structuration des savoirs orientalistes dans l’Europe des XVIIe et XVIIIe siècles (Girard 2015 ; Hamilton, Van den Boogert et Westerweel 2015). Des savants comme Nicolas Fabri de Peiresc, Gilbert Gaulmin, Edward Pococke, Antoine Galland, François Pétis de la Croix, les abbés Sevin et Fourmont, Jean Otter, Abraham Hyacinthe Anquetil-Duperron, contribuent de manière décisive à l’enrichissement des collections européennes de manuscrits arabes, turcs, persans et indiens (Omont, 1908 ; Richard 1980, 1996 et 1998 ; Colas 1997 ; Berthier 2000 et 2010 ; Van Damme 2014 ; Cheny 2015 ; Gallien 2015 ; Miller 2015). Souvent minoré par les administrateurs et les savants européens, le rôle des intermédiaires locaux est pourtant essentiel dans la collecte de savoirs et d’informations. Par ailleurs, plusieurs travaux récents ont souligné le rôle décisif joué par des érudits originaires de l’Empire ottoman, qu’ils soient musulmans, grecs orthodoxes, maronites ou juifs, dans la constitution d’un savoir orientaliste en Europe même ; ils ont effectué un précieux travail de copie et d’annotation de manuscrits orientaux conservés dans les bibliothèques princières d’Espagne, d’Italie et de France (Ghobrial 2016, Kilpatrick et Toomer 2016, Glesener 2021).

À l’époque moderne, les navires sillonnant les mers et les océans du monde ne transportent pas seulement à leur bord des hommes et des marchandises. Transitent aussi « par la voie de la mer » des écrits en tout genre, à l’instar des routiers et des cartes utiles à la navigation, des journaux de bord tenus par les capitaines de vaisseaux, des papiers personnels de passagers et membres d’équipage, ou encore des « paquets » de correspondance officielle et privée. Si le commerce des imprimés a fait l’objet de nombreux travaux embrassant les échelles de l’histoire atlantique ou globale (Leonard 1949, González Sánchez 2001, Rueda Ramírez 2005, Gómez Álvarez 2011, Cooper-Richet et Mollier 2012), la présence de documents manuscrits à bord des navires, de même que les conditions matérielles de leur transport en mer, demeurent un angle mort de l’historiographie du fait maritime à l’époque moderne. Certes, les spécialistes de la Marine française d’Ancien Régime n’ignorent pas l’importance quantitative des papiers en provenance ou à destination du Levant et du Ponant qui circulent par voie d’eau. Mais cette vaste production épistolaire a été avant tout analysée soit comme un moyen de communication politique à distance soit comme un défi logistique et archivistique pour une institution en cours de structuration (Llinares et Ulbert 2017). Les journaux de bord et les cartes topographiques forment une autre part importante de la documentation transportée et archivée par la Marine royale sous l’Ancien Régime. A leur retour en France, les commandants de bâtiments de guerre et de navires marchands étaient tenus de déposer l’original ou la copie de ces documents. D’abord entreposés au Dépôt des papiers de la Marine organisé à la fin du XVIIe siècle, ils furent déposés à partir de 1720 auprès d’un service détaché, le Dépôt des Cartes, Plans et Journaux de la Marine. A chaque étape de la production, de la collecte et de l’acheminement de ces manuscrits, divers acteurs étaient susceptibles de s’en emparer pour en extraire des informations, des savoirs ou du prestige (Palomino 2018).

In the early modern era, the ships that sailed through the world’s seas and oceans did not only carry men and goods on board. They also carried "by sea" writings of all kinds, such as road maps and charts useful for navigation, logbooks kept by ship captains, personal papers of passengers and crew members, and "packages" of official and private correspondence. While the trade in printed books has been the subject of numerous works embracing the scales of Atlantic or global history (Leonard 1949, González Sánchez 2001, Rueda Ramírez 2005, Gómez Álvarez 2011, Cooper-Richet et Mollier 2012), the presence of handwritten documents on board ships, as well as the material conditions of their transport at sea, remain a blind spot in the historiography of the maritime fact in the early modern period. Certainly, specialists of the French Navy of the Ancien Régime are not unaware of the quantitative importance of the papers coming from or going to the Levant and the Ponant. But this vast epistolary production has been analyzed mainly as a means of long-distance political communication or as a logistical and archival challenge for an institution in the making (Llinares et Ulbert 2017). Logbooks and topographic maps constitute another important part of the documentation transported and archived by the French Royal Navy during the Ancien Régime. Upon their return to France, the commanders of warships and merchant ships were required to deposit the original or copy of these documents. Initially stored in the "Dépôt des papiers de la Marine" organized at the end of the 17th century, from 1720 onwards they were deposited within a detached service, the "Dépôt des Cartes, Plans et Journaux de la Marine". At each stage of the production, collection, and transportation of these manuscripts, various actors were likely to use them in search of information, knowledge, or prestige (Palomino 2018).

Despite the contribution of these works, the intellectual, political, administrative and commercial dynamics of the maritime circulation of manuscripts in the early modern period have never been studied as a whole by historiography. The aim of this conference is to identify significant collections of manuscripts that transited by sea in the early modern period, and to analyze the role of the various actors - ministers, diplomats, scholars, soldiers, sailors, merchants, librarians, archivists - involved in their production, collection, transportation and use, during and after the crossing. As key actors in the process, the European navies (French, English, Spanish) will be considered in their operational and administrative realities. From the 17th century onwards, they experienced an intense development in the Atlantic Ocean as well as in the Mediterranean Sea, two areas that will constitute the geographical framework of the colloquium.

It is generally on the initiative of ministers or administrators of the Navy that important sets of manuscripts were sent to the merchant ports of Western Europe (Venice, Marseille, Cadiz, Lisbon), and carried to the political and intellectual centers (Paris, Madrid, London) where they were archived, catalogued and preserved until today. In France, the figures of Colbert under the reign of Louis XIV and the Count of Maurepas under the reign of Louis XV, are emblematic of a maritime ambition resulting in the acquisition of manuscripts with the purpose of enriching the collections of the Royal Library (Armstrong 2013). In order to carry out these projects, the political power depended on numerous actors who played in turn (or sometimes at the same time) the role of informers, buyers or transporters: scholars and bibliophiles, ambassadors, consuls, representatives of the "nation" abroad, Chambers of Commerce, ship captains, etc. The example of the "fonds des traductions", preserved in the Department of Oriental Manuscripts of the Bibliothèque nationale de France, perfectly illustrates the complex organization implemented to collect and transport manuscripts across the Mediterranean during the time of Louis XV (Berthier 1997). These projects were part of a context of structuring orientalist knowledge in seventeenth- and eighteenth-century Europe (Girard 2015 ; Hamilton, Van den Boogert et Westerweel 2015). Scholars such as Nicolas Fabri de Peiresc, Gilbert Gaulmin, Edward Pococke, Antoine Galland, François Pétis de la Croix, Abbés Sevin and Fourmont, Jean Otter, Abraham Hyacinthe Anquetil-Duperron, contributed decisively to the enrichment of European collections of Arabic, Turkish, Persian, and Indian manuscripts (Omont, 1908 ; Richard 1980, 1996 et 1998 ; Colas 1997 ; Berthier 2000 et 2010 ; Van Damme 2014 ; Cheny 2015 ; Gallien 2015 ; Miller 2015). Often underestimated by European administrators and scholars, the role of local intermediaries is nevertheless essential in the collection of knowledge and information. Moreover, recent works have emphasized the decisive role played by scholars from the Ottoman Empire, whether Muslims, Greek Orthodox, Maronites or Jews, in the constitution of orientalist knowledge in Europe itself; they have carried out valuable work in copying and annotating oriental manuscripts preserved in the princely libraries of Spain, Italy and France (Ghobrial 2016, Kilpatrick et Toomer 2016, Glesener 2021).

The focus of historiography on oriental manuscripts can be explained by the interest raised in early modern Europe by the knowledge of the East and on the East (Bléchet, 1996). However, the Levantine route is not the only maritime route followed by manuscripts in the early modern period. In the western Mediterranean and along the Atlantic coasts of the Maghreb, several cases of European ships transporting Arabic manuscripts have been recorded, but these circulations were generally linked to acts of piracy or military operations rather than to a concerted acquisition policy (Jones 1987). An emblematic example is the capture by Spanish pirates of a ship carrying the library of the Sultan of Morocco, Mawlāy Zaydān, in 1612: intercepted off San Miguel de Ultramar (Kasbat el Mehdia in Morocco), the manuscripts were first transported to Cadiz for cataloguing, and then taken to Madrid where they joined the collections of the Escorial Library (Hershenzon 2014). Later, between the mid-seventeenth and early nineteenth centuries, the English Navy had orders, during periods of naval warfare in the Atlantic, to seize all documents (papers, letters, manuscripts) found on enemy ships: these Prize Papers constitute today an extraordinarily rich collection in the National Archives in Kew. On the vast Atlantic Ocean, other manuscripts traveled from America to Europe between the sixteenth and eighteenth centuries, such as the accounts of Catholic missionaries, the famous Mesoamerican codexes, or the logbooks recounting American expeditions.

Main topics and research axes

The expression "Traveling Manuscripts" may not be interpreted with the metaphorical and poetic connotations that it may have at first glance. The aim of this conference is to reflect collectively on the material conditions under which manuscripts, which are by nature fragile and sensitive to humidity-related alterations, were moved over long distances by sea in the early modern era, and to examine the intellectual, political, administrative and commercial dynamics that stimulated and framed these large-scale circulations. Within this general problematic, several axes may be considered:

The production of manuscripts : collection, copy, translation

Before transportation on the sea, a complex series of intellectual and material operations enters into the production of the manuscripts :

copying and translation

binding

purchase (of the isolated volume or of the entire library)

abduction or confiscation

They involve different actors: copyists, translators, booksellers, soldiers, European scholars or local erudites, etc. One aim of the conference is to produce a typology of these operations and actors, in order to identify common or more exceptional configurations in time and space.

Transport and conservation of manuscripts at sea

The crossing of seas and oceans involves many perils for manuscripts : salt, humidity, pests, damage. The crews must take into account these risks linked to navigation, which invites us to wonder about the concrete conditions of the transport of manuscripts at sea:

what materials and containers were used: wooden crates, bales of cloth, etc.?

How were the manuscripts loaded and unloaded? How did the confiscations at sea take place? Were the manuscripts subject to special surveillance upon arrival, or even seizure by the Inquisition, customs, health offices, etc.?

Once on land, how were they carried to the places where they were supposed to be stored?

Institutional configurations: port cities, political centers

The last axis focuses on the institutional configurations of the circulation and reception of manuscripts:

What is the respective role of port cities and political/intellectual capitals in the circulation of manuscripts ? How did the port authorities - municipalities, chambers of commerce, health offices - communicate and coordinate with the government in order to ensure the transport of manuscripts?

What role did the actors involved in the reception and conservation of manuscripts (librarians, archivists, naval administrators) play ?

Finally, what do we know of the conservation and uses of these manuscript collections

Submission guidelines

Abstracts of max. 300 will be sent to the following address : manuscritsvoyageurs2023@gmail.com by January 30, 2023.

Notification of acceptance will be given before February 28, 2023.

Organizing Committee

François Lavie, assistant professor in early modern history, Université Paris 8 – MéMo (Centre d’histoire des sociétés Médiévales et Modernes)

Maxime Martignon, post-doctoral researcher - musée du quai Branly - Jacques Chirac

Scientific committee

Alain Cabantous (Université Paris 1)

Guillaume Calafat (Université Paris 1)

Emmanuelle Chapron (Université d’Aix-Marseille / EPHE)

Jörg Ulbert (Université de Bretagne Sud)

Marie Houllemare (Université de Genève)

Caroline Le Mao (Université de Bordeaux)

Nicolas Schapira (Université Paris-Nanterre)

