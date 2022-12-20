Soundtracks of Our Lives

Announcement

Ce numéro de Regards cherche à se démarquer des études existantes en mettant l’accent sur la dimension interdisciplinaire de la création musicale et de la place des musiciens dans le cinéma et dans d’autres médias de la région MENA. Premièrement, il vise à questionner la place de la performance musicale dans la narration cinématographique. Comment le cinéma représente-t-il la vie des musiciens ? Quelles questions d’ordre éthique ou idéologique soulève-t-on quand les musiciens agissent et jouent des versions d’eux-mêmes, en mettant leur corps en péril quand ils se produisent en public, compte tenu des idées de vertu morale et des règles genrées de l’espace public et privé dans le monde arabo-musulman que les performances musicales mettent au défi ? Deuxièmement, comment les médias audiovisuels représentent-ils la musique comme une partie intégrante de la vie quotidienne, intimement intégrée dans le tissu social et culturel d’un pays, devenant ainsi « la bande sonore de nos vies » dans des périodes particulières et contribuant à cimenter le sentiment d’appartenance à l’intérieur de communautés spécifiques ? De quelle manière la musique est-elle utilisée pour raconter l’histoire et saisir l’identité culturelle d’un pays ? Enfin, puisque la musique peut aussi bien maintenir le statu quo qu’exprimer un mécontentement collectif, comment les films abordent-ils les différentes fonctions politiques de la musique et son rôle au sein d’une économie capitaliste mondiale ?

Les interactions entre le cinéma et la musique dans les productions audiovisuelles des pays du Moyen-Orient et de l’Afrique du Nord sont relativement peu étudiées. Une des raisons relève du fait que la musique occupe souvent une place secondaire dans l’analyse de films. De même, les spécialistes de la musique s’intéressent rarement au cinéma. Néanmoins, un nombre croissant de travaux existent sur la musique en tant que forme de résistance culturelle en période de bouleversements politiques, comme lors des manifestations dans le monde arabe et en Iran, où les voix des icônes musicales du passé ont résonné avec l’humeur révolutionnaire du moment, et que les musiciens sont devenus des symboles contre toute oppression politique. La censure et le contrôle de la production musicale et audiovisuelle ont également été au centre des attentions. Les théoriciens du cinéma ont parallèlement commencé à aborder l’idée de l’importance de la musique dans le développement du cinéma dans la région et dans les genres musicaux traditionnels, ainsi que de la participation des stars musicales dans le cinéma égyptien populaire. Cependant, ces axes de recherche sont rarement réunis et explorés en profondeur.

Interactions between film and music in the MENA region are relatively understudied, partly because music often takes a subsidiary role in film analysis, while music specialists seldom turn their attention to film. Nevertheless, a growing body of work exists on music as a form of cultural resistance at times of political upheaval, such as during the Arab uprisings and protests in Iran when voices of past musical icons have reverberated with the revolutionary mood and musicians have become symbols against political oppression. The censorship and control of music production and consumption have also received attention. Meanwhile, film scholars have written on the importance of music to the development of movies in the MENA region, musical genres and the participation of singing stars in Egyptian cinema. However, these disciplinary strands are rarely brought together.

This special issue seeks to depart from most other studies through its interdisciplinary focus on the role of music-making and musicians in cinema and other screen media of the MENA region. Firstly, it aims for a sustained engagement with musical performance within film narrative. How does cinema represent the lives of musicians? When musicians act as versions of themselves, sometimes putting their bodies at risk by performing in public, what kinds of ethical and ideological questions are raised, given ideas of moral virtue and gendered rules of public and private space in the Arab-Muslim world which musical performance often challenges? Secondly, how do screen media render music as part of everyday, lived experience, woven into society and culture, becoming ‘the soundtrack of our lives’ during particular eras and helping to form communities of common feeling? How is music used as a means of narrating cultural history and identity? Finally, since music can support the status quo as well as expressing discontent, how do films engage with its different political functions and its role within a global capitalist economy?

Research axes (non-exhaustive list)

Musical performance and contexts of listening within film narrative, including negotiation of gender roles and rules of private/public space

Screen media’s ability to render music as part of everyday, lived experience and as a generator of communities of common feeling

The use of music as a means of narrating cultural history and identity onscreen

The cinematic representation of music as a site of hegemony and resistance

Submission guidelines

Authors wishing to submit an abstract (in French, English or Arabic) are invited to send it to the following email address: regards@usj.edu.lb

before 20th December 2022.

Authors should provide the following information:

An abstract of the article (approx. 500 words)

5–10 keywords

A short, indicative bibliography

A mini biography (approx. 100 words)

The abstracts will be examined by the editorial committee, and the authors will receive an answer in early January 2023.

Scientific Committee

Hamid Aidouni, PR (Université Abdelmalek Essaadi, Maroc)

Karl Akiki, MCF (Université Saint-Joseph de Beyrouth, Liban)

Riccardo Bocco, PR (Graduate Institute of International and Development Studies Genève, IHEID, Suisse)

Fabien Boully, MCF (Université Paris Nanterre, France)

André Habib, PR (Université de Montréal, Canada)

Dalia Mostafa, MCF (University of Manchester, Angleterre)

José Moure, PR (Université Paris Panthéon Sorbonne – Paris 1, France)

Jacqueline Nacache, PR (Université de Paris, France)

Ghada Sayegh, MCF (IESAV, Université Saint-Joseph de Beyrouth, Liban)

Kirsten Scheid, Associate PR (American University of Beirut, Liban)

Editor-in-chief: Joseph Korkmaz, PR (Université Saint-Joseph de Beyrouth, Liban)

Edition Editor: Shohini Chaudhuri, PR (University of Essex, Angleterre)

