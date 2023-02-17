Violence and Conflict in Alexandre Kojève’s works

Announcement

Alexandre Kojève is well known for having initiated a whole generation of intellectuals into a certain reading of Hegel. His idea of the end of history has been linked by some of its popularizers to the expansion of liberal democracy around the globe. According to this version the western welfare order since 1945 owes to thinkers like Kojève a great part of its success all the more so because he worked for it in a practical manner from his post in the French ministry of economy. Whatever the truth of this version, the fact is that in its wake some essential aspects of Kojève´s thought become blunt, if not altogether disappear. These aspects refer to his treatment of conflict and violence and are worth an insightful reexamination.

From the claim that the struggle for recognition must be necessarily a “bloody” one to the assessment that the replacement of those elites whose authority has expired may call for their annihilation, not to mention his equation of biological “death” with human freedom or his interpretation of revolutionary terror as a pedagogical tool to bring forth the perfect citizen of the post-historical age, Kojève´s corpus offers not few topics in which to ground such a reexamination.

Philosophical Journal of Conflict and Violence (PJCV) seeks cutting-age articles from contributors which openly explore the aforementioned topics as well as others along the same lines such as (although not restricted to):

Morality, violence, and general will in Alexandre Kojève

The merits and/or limitations of Kojève’s interpretations on conflict and violence in Hegel’s philosophy.

Kojèvean interpretations of current social or international conflicts.

The anti-political nature of Kojève´s End-State against the backdrop of Schmitt´s political decision.

The Lacanian subject and the Kojèvean struggle to the death

Alexandre Kojève and Vichy France.

The Hegelian notion of “Bildung” in Alexandre Kojève.

Stalinism and Kojève´s Universal and Homogeneous State.

Conflict, violence, and Alexandre Kojève’s standpoint on the “intellectual”

Pedagogy, authority, and propaganda in Kojève´s work

The College of Sociology and the Kojèvean notions of exchange and distribution.

Kojève´s anti-utopian bias.

The Buddhist roots of Kojève´s “annihilation”

The issue of the compatibility between Kojève’s theory of the “end of history” and conflict and violence in the 21st century.

Kojève and competing views on world history with respect to conflict and violence.

