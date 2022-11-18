Summary

À travers ce colloque international intitulé « Greening the Harp : Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology », on tentera d’aborder la question écologique en Irlande sous des angles multiples, à la fois sur le plan environnemental, politique et sociologique, anthropologique, mais aussi littéraire et artistique. Il s’agira ainsi de mettre à jour la place de l’écologie et des questions environnementales en Irlande (République de l’Irlande et Irlande du Nord).