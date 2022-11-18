HomeGreening the Harp: Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology
Conference, symposiumLanguage
Published on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 by Lucie Choupaut
Summary
À travers ce colloque international intitulé « Greening the Harp : Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology », on tentera d’aborder la question écologique en Irlande sous des angles multiples, à la fois sur le plan environnemental, politique et sociologique, anthropologique, mais aussi littéraire et artistique. Il s’agira ainsi de mettre à jour la place de l’écologie et des questions environnementales en Irlande (République de l’Irlande et Irlande du Nord).
Announcement
Programme
Vendredi 18 novembre
(Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Nouvelle)
9h00 Accueil & ouverture du colloque
Panel 1 : Ecopoetic Feminisms
(Chair : Claire Davison)
- 9h30 Florence Schneider (Université Paris Nanterre) : « Trees and seas in Paula Meehan’s and Mary O’Malley’s poems : nature poetry and climate crisis »
- 10h00 Catherine Conan (Université de Bretagne Occidentale) : “Far better than any rooster” : the material feminisms of Moya Cannon and Vona Groarke »
10h30-11h Coffee break
Panel 2 : Poetry as Eco-philosophy ?
(Chair : Catherine Conan)
- 11h00 Christelle Seree-Chaussinand (Université de Bourgogne) : « Caitríona O’Reilly : de l’écopoésie à l’ontopoétique »
- 11h30 Irene De Angelis (Università degli Studi di Torino) : « A Portrait of Seamus Heaney as a Dendrosopher »
12h00-14h00 Lunch
Panel 3 : Responding to the Eco-crisis
(Chair : Clíona Ní Ríordáin & Marion Naugrette- Fournier)
- 14h00 Valérie Morisson (Université de Bourgogne) : “Grafting communities : notes on some works by Seoidín O’Sullivan”
- 14h30 (on Zoom) Christine Cusick (Seton Hill University) : “Climate grief and deep time : walking Ireland’s West”
- 15h00 Grace Wells (poet) : “Loosening the Tongue : the role of eco-poetics in our environmental crisis”
16h-16h30 Coffee break
16h30-17h30 Keynote Speaker : Lucy Collins (University College Dublin) : “Irish Women Poets and the Animal Body”
18h00 Poetry Reading (by Seán Lysaght & Grace Wells) & Cocktail
Samedi 19 novembre
(Salle Athéna, Maison de la Recherche, Sorbonne Nouvelle)
9h00 Accueil
Panel 1 : The Politics of Climate Change
(Chair : Anne Groutel)
- 9h30 Cécile Marshall (Université Bordeaux Montaigne) : « Laudato Si’ in Ireland : the Catholic Church’s ecological and social teaching & its reception in contemporary Irish society »
- 10h00 Flore Coulouma (Université Paris Nanterre) : « Climate Case Ireland and the push for environmental constitutionalism »
10h30-11h Coffee break
Panel 2 : Tales, Tracks & Traces
(Chair : Carle Bonafous-Murat)
- 11h00 Sam Solnick (University of Liverpool) & Paula McGrath (University College Dublin) : « Dis/Appearing Island : Environmental Inscriptions in Dublin Bay »
- 11h30 Marie Mianowski (Université Grenoble Alpes) : « Tales of the Irish Traveller world in Why the Moon Travels (2020) by Oein DeBhairduin »
12h00-14h00 Buffet (sur place)
Panel 3 : Ecology and Narrative Forms
(Chair : Marie Mianowski)
- 14h00 Sylvie Mikowski (Université de Reims Champagne-Ardenne) : “Ecofiction and anti-narrative in Sara Baume’s writing”
- 14h30 Fiona McCann (Université de Lille) : “Earth Care and Recovery in Kerri Ní Dochartaigh’s Thin Places (2021)"
15h-15h30 Coffee break
Panel 4 : The Art of Ecology/The Ecology of Art
(Chair : Sylvie Mikowski)
- 15h30 Charles Ivan Armstrong (University of Agder, Norway) : « ‘Sky light wind sun’ : Derek Mahon, Vivienne Roche and ecological art”
- 16h00 Seán Lysaght (poet) : “Nature poetry and prose : A report”
17h00 Clôture du colloque
Informations pratiques
Ce colloque est organisé par le centre d’études et de recherches irlandaises et nord-irlandaises ERIN (EA PRISMES), Université Sorbonne Nouvelle.
Vous pouvez vous inscrire à l’adresse suivante : lien d’inscription
(inscription 20 € ; gratuite pour les étudiants)
Subjects
- Language (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Representation > Cultural history
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Zones and regions > Europe > British and Irish Isles
Places
- Maison de la Recherche de la Sorbonne Nouvelle, salle Athéna - 4 rue des Irlandais
Paris, France (75005)
Event format
Full on-site event
Date(s)
- Friday, November 18, 2022
- Saturday, November 19, 2022
Attached files
Keywords
- Irlande, environnement, écologie, littérature, politique, économie
Contact(s)
- Marion Naugrette-Fournier
courriel : marion [dot] naugrette [at] sorbonne-nouvelle [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Marion Naugrette-Fournier
courriel : marion [dot] naugrette [at] sorbonne-nouvelle [dot] fr
To cite this announcement
« Greening the Harp: Irish Contemporary Poetics & Politics of Ecology », Conference, symposium, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, https://calenda.org/1032754