Reconciling art and craftsmanship

Argumentaire
Dans le dictionnaire du Vocabulaire d’esthétique, Etienne Souriau a évoqué huit définitions de l’art, dont deux nous intéressent en raison de leur lien étroit avec le sujet du colloque. Primo : l’art comme « technique spécialisée ». Secundo, l’art en tant que « beaux-arts » et « arts plastiques » [1].
Le premier sens, selon Etienne Souriau, « est représenté dans l’ensemble des diverses activités artistiques qui se distinguent des autres activités humaines par la réunion de trois caractères : 1) l’emploi de procédés réglés…, 2) la nécessité de certaines connaissances, 3) la réalisation d’œuvres concrètes et le plus souvent matérielles[2] ». Exemple : la fabrication du verre, du papier…
Quant à Ibn Khaldoun, il a nommé ces mêmes activités, des « Industries et métiers artistiques ». Celles-ci exigent un don de son fabricant et produisent des objets utiles et beaux. Selon l’expression des Ikhwan al-Safa', ces Industries et métiers artistiques sont liés à la science et à la pensée : « Une industrie qui demande réflexion et prudence[3] ». Ils sont aussi souvent en relation étroite avec la mémoire locale, se distinguent par leurs caractères : artistique, artisanal et technique et partagées par tous, ce qui en fait, un acteur culturel et un révélateur identitaire. Afif Bahnassi a décrit ces types d’artisanat artistique comme art populaire, et a écrit à ce propos : « L’art populaire était l’art de tous, dans lequel tout le monde est créatif et tout le monde est connaisseur[4] ».
Toutes ces définitions résument en fait le sens du terme artisanat. L’appellation « artisan », qui a pris de nombreuses acceptions à travers l’histoire, désigne aujourd’hui celui qui assure la réalisation totale d’objets, à partir d’un prototype qu’il conçoit lui-même, en se référant à son habileté manuelle, à de simples outils et machines non sophistiquées. Ceci lui permet d’exécuter des œuvres qui semblent similaires. Cependant, elles sont différentes et uniques, lui conférant un caractère artistique et créatif, qui mêle la dimension esthétique à l’utilitaire au patrimonial et au décoratif.
En Tunisie, l’expression « Industries traditionnelles صناعات تقليدية » est utilisée pour désigner les différents métiers d’artisanats locaux à caractère populaire qui ont connu depuis l’Antiquité une grande présence dans la vie quotidienne tunisienne, tels que : la poterie, le tissage, la joaillerie, les manuscrits, etc., qui se perpétuent à ce jour sous diverses formes. Dans ce même sens, l’expression « Métiers traditionnels الحرف التّقليدية » demeure également utilisée dans quelques pays arabes.
Quant au deuxième sens de l’art, figurant dans l’appellation « beaux-arts », c’est ce qu’est devenu, à l’époque de la Renaissance italienne, l’ensemble des arts, comme la peinture, la sculpture, la gravure, le dessin, l’architecture, la musique, qui ont pris le nom d’arts, après avoir été considérés parmi les activités artisanales. Ceci a permis de tirer un trait sur la pensée médiévale en Occident et d’annoncer le lancement des temps modernes successifs qui ont commencé en Europe jusqu’à englober la plupart des pays du monde[5].
En effet, les « beaux-arts » dépendent du moi créateur en raison de leurs caractères particuliers, comme ils expriment la propre conscience de l’artiste en mettant en évidence la particularité de son style. Ils nécessitent également des connaissances scientifiques et des compétences manuelles qui se construisent dans la pratique et l’expérience, et visent le plaisir visuel et la contemplation intellectuelle. De plus, ils se suffisent à eux-mêmes, contrairement aux produits artisanaux qui sont fondamentalement utilitaires. Au milieu du XXe siècle et dans le prolongement du terme beaux-arts, le terme arts plastiques s’est progressivement imposé.
Malgré leur différence de finalité, on note une relation étroite entre ces deux types d’art, qui tous deux sont concernés par la transformation de la matière, la pensée et l’esthétique, ce qui traduit leur aspect artistique et créatif.
Si au début du XIXe siècle en Occident, les tenants de « l’art pour l’art » ont cherché à établir une distinction entre ces deux types d’art, qui s’est précisée dans les écrits de leur théoricien Théophile Gautier (1811-1872), écrivant « Il n’y a de vraiment beau que ce qui est inutile ; tout ce qui est utile est laid. […][6] », les courants artistiques du début du XXe siècle ont plutôt œuvré à transgresser cette distinction et à réconcilier art et artisanat. Paul Souriau, dans son livre La beauté rationnelle, a exploré la beauté qui réside dans la perfection apparente, obtenue grâce à l’adéquation parfaite entre l’objet et sa fonction, ce que l’on retrouve dans certains produits d’artisanat, dans les outils, meubles et autres…
Dans la même direction, l’Art nouveau et l’école du Bauhaus fondée par Walter Gropius (1919-1933), ont bâti leur programme sur le principe de l’interaction de l’art et du fonctionnel.
Le Bauhaus a pu théoriser le fonctionnalisme pour annoncer l’architecture et le design modernes. Désormais les arts utilitaires ont pris diverses appellations dont les plus importantes sont : le design, les arts appliqués, les arts décoratifs, etc.
Le mot « arts » est utilisé aujourd’hui, pour désigner tous ces différents arts ramifiés, qui s’intéressent à la forme, qu’il s’agisse des arts plastiques et visuels ou des arts liés à l’aspect utilitaire (design), ou encore de l’architecture.
Le colloque s’intéresse aux différentes terminologies, parfois contradictoires, qui tournent autour du mot « Artisanat » utilisé dans ces approches présentées et autres. Toutefois, il se positionne sur les termes « Industries traditionnelles » et « Métiers traditionnels », pour s’interroger sur leur compatibilité avec la définition de l’artisanat comme pratique qui a trait à l’artistique associé au renouveau.
Il ne fait aucun doute que les industries dites « traditionnelles » qui puisent leurs sources dans la profondeur culturelle accumulée, pour s’identifier à leur environnement historique et géographique, sont aussi en étroite liaison avec tous les changements sociétaux qui nous imposent de nouveaux besoins et de nouvelles valeurs. Il n’y a pas de produit artisanal en dehors de l’histoire fluctuante. Cette harmonie du produit artisanal avec son temps présent ne peut être liée qu’à l’étendue de la créativité de l’artisan capable de transgresser le conventionnel. Ceci explique-t-il les appellations apparues au cours du XXe siècle, qui ont évité de se focaliser sur le mot « traditionnel » pour évoquer plutôt le terme art : « Art et artisanat » ou « Artisanat d’art », ou « Artisan d’art » ou « Art et métiers » ?
Le colloque interroge cette relation qui lie l’artisanat au champ artistique, à travers des expériences examinées dans différents pays, pour en révéler les enjeux esthétiques, culturels, socioéconomiques et écologiques, qui résultent de cette interaction, à une époque qui croit plutôt au démantèlement de toutes les barrières entre ce qu’on appelait autrefois les arts majeurs et les arts mineurs, et qui considère que la créativité est une occurrence et un processus et non la limitation de l’action dans le temps antérieur.
Le colloque se pose les questions suivantes :
Est-il impératif de mettre en place un programme intégré de formation des artisans sur l’ensemble de la République, notamment ceux des zones rurales, leur permettant une ouverture sur le domaine de la créativité artisanale ? La plupart des artisans, répartis dans le pays, vivent encore dans l’isolement social et réitèrent la production des mêmes objets hérités de la tradition. Ceci a grandement contribué à la baisse de leur niveau de vie et à la réticence des jeunes à se tourner vers un artisanat marginalisé.
Les mesures consacrées à l’utilisation de l’artisanat comme outil privilégié de la «politique anti-chômage » sont-elles suffisantes ?
Au vu de la perte de l’artisanat de sa rentabilité opérationnelle et économique en Tunisie, faut-il penser à articuler les relations entre les artistes (designers et plasticiens), les artisans d’art, les artisans, les instituts d’art, la recherche scientifique et les institutions gouvernementales concernées, particulièrement l’Office National de l’Artisanat Tunisien, ainsi que les ONG, pour élaborer des stratégies réflexives, formatives, législatives, communicatives et commerciales…, basées sur la mise en place de cadres institutionnels dans lesquels toutes ces parties interagissent pour atteindre les objectifs souhaités ?
Ce colloque offre l’occasion à tous les spécialistes du domaine de présenter leurs études et témoignages pour réagir aux axes de recherches ci-dessous mentionnés.
Nous attendons également des chercheurs universitaires, designers et plasticiens, pour participer avec leurs projets théorique-pratiques, individuels ou collectifs, se consacrant à cette relation entre art et artisanat en général, ou particulièrement, pour meubler une exposition d’objets artisanaux intitulée : Fibre Naturelles, Parfum Oasis, qui sera organisée à Tozeur en parallèle du colloque.
Axes de recherche
- « Industries traditionnelles », « Métiers traditionnels », « Artisanat d’art » … : Recherche terminologique et problématiques soulevées.
- Interaction Mémoire - Artisanat - Art, à partir d’expériences empruntées à l’histoire de l’art, à l’échelle nationale et internationale : études et témoignages d’acteurs dans le domaine.
- Quel programme de formation artistique pour les artisans ?
- Instituts Supérieurs des Beaux-Arts et des Arts et Métiers : quel rôle dans la valorisation de l’artisanat ? Les problèmes posés.
- L’artisanat face aux défis de la mondialisation et de la production industrielle de masse. (Les produits chinois en sont un exemple).
- Des réalisations d’objet d’art artisanaux, appuyées par des études théoriques, accomplies par des chercheurs et interagissant avec l’une des fibres végétales suivantes : alfa, joncs, roseaux, feuilles et bois de palmier. Les meilleures propositions seront sélectionnées pour l’exposition « Fibre Naturelle, Parfum Oasis ».
- Ces axes de recherche restent ouverts et seront enrichis grâce aux propositions des participants au colloque.
Sami ben Ameur, Professeur émérite. (Univ. de Tunis)
Modalités de soumission
Le résumé de la communication ne doit pas dépasser les 4500 caractères, espaces compris (Arabe, Français, ou Anglais), et doit comporter un titre, 5 mots-clés et une bibliographie.
Le participant doit mentionner :
- Nom et prénom, affiliation et brève biobibliographie (500 caractères).
- L’axe de l’intervention.
Avant le 20 janvier 2023
aux deux adresses électroniques suivantes : colloque54@gmail.com – et – colloque.artetartisanat@gmail.com
* Veuillez, en parallèle, remplir le formulaire ci-joint en cliquant directement sur ce lien.
Les propositions des résumés, une fois anonymisées, seront soumises à un comité scientifique qui effectuera une expertise suivant le principe de lecture en double aveugle pour évaluation.
Publication :
L’acceptation des propositions n’engage pas le principe de sa publication dans les actes du colloque. Chaque article parvenu sera évalué suivant le même principe de double aveugle.
Les publications seront sous la forme d’un :
- article long, de 30 000 signes maximum.
- article court, de 10 000 signes maximum. Témoignage et recherche (théorique — pratique), avec présentation affichée poster.
Calendrier
- Date limite d’envoi des résumés : 20 janvier 2023
- La notification aux auteurs : 20 février 2023.
- L’envoi du texte intégral de la participation : avant le 20 avril 2023.
- Les objets d’artisanat d’art, relatifs aux projets (Théorique-Pratique) concernés par la thématique « Fibre Naturelle, Parfum Oasis » et destinés à l’exposition, peuvent être déposés sous forme de représentation en 3D. (Poster)
- Le colloque aura lieu à Tozeur (Tunisie), du 27 au 30 avril 2023.
Frais de participation
Les frais de participation coutent pour les Tunisiens et les Maghrébins, 650 DTN et pour les non-Maghrébins, 350 € :
- 450 D : hébergement couvrant [3 nuitées] dans un hôtel 4* pension complète. Cette somme doit être transférée obligatoirement avant le 5 avril 2023.
- 200 D : frais d’inscription, couvrant les pauses café, le pack du colloque et les activités touristiques. Ce montant sera remis le 27 avril au service d’accueil du colloque à l’Hôtel, ou transféré avant cette date.
Organisation
Le Laboratoire de Langage et Traitement Automatique, Faculté des Lettres et Sciences Humaines de Sfax, Université de Sfax.
Co-organisateurs
- Université de Tunis.
- Université de Sfax.
- Institut Supérieur des Beaux -Arts de Tunis, (Univ. Tunis).
- Faculté des Lettres et Sciences Humaine de Sfax. (Univ. Sfax).
- École Supérieure des Sciences et Technologie de Design, (Univ. Manouba).
- Institut Supérieur des Arts et métiers de Sfax, (Univ. Sfax).
- Institut Supérieur des Beaux -Arts de Nabeul, (Univ. Tunis).
- Institut Supérieur de la Mode de Monastir, (Univ. Monastir).
- Institut Supérieur des Arts et métiers de Gafsa, (Univ. Gafsa).
- Institut Supérieur des Arts et Métiers de Mahdia, (Univ. Monastir).
- Institut Supérieur des Arts et Métiers de Siliana, (Univ. Jandouba).
- Institut Supérieur des Arts et Métiers de Tataouine, (Univ. Gabès).
- École Supérieure D’Architecture, d’Audiovisuel et de Design. Tunis (ESAD)
- École Doctorale, Arts et Culture, Isbat, (Univ. Tunis).
- École Doctorale Science et Ingénieries Architecturales, ED SIA ENAU UCA. (Univ. Carthage).
Responsable du colloque :
- Sami Ben Ameur. Professeur émérite (Univ. Tunis)
Responsable de l’équipe de recherche de l’axe ADNT:
- Ramzi Turki. Maître de Conférences (Univ. Sfax)
Responsable du Laboratoire (LLTA):
- Mohamed Bouattour. Professeur d’Enseignement Supérieur (Univ. Sfax)
Comité d’organisation
- Baha DHAYA (Univ. Jandouba)
- Baya HBEIEB (Univ. Tunis)
- Cheyma ZAAFOURI (Univ. Kairouan)
- Houda ABADA (Univ. Gafsa)
- Imen BEN ROMDHAN (Univ. Tunis)
- Imen GUEZGUEZ (Univ. Tunis)
- Jihen TRABELSI (Univ. Monastir)
- Karima AZZOUZ (Univ. Gabes)
- Mohamed BAATI, (Univ. Monastir)
- Noura Nefzi (Univ. Carthage)
- Saber SAHRAOUI (Univ. Tunis)
- Taher RKIWA (Univ. Gafsa)
- Yosra BOUDABBOUS (Univ. Carthage)
- Zinet TRIKI : (Univ. Kairouan)
Comité scientifique
- Bernard LAFARGUE, Professeur émérite, (Univ. Bordeaux-Montaigne)
- Dominique CHATEAU, Professeur émérite (Univ. Paris 1).
- Fetah BEN AMEUR, Professeur, (Univ. Sfax).
- Habib BEN YOUNES, Directeur de Recherches Historiques et Archéologiques. (Univ. Tunis)
- Habib BIDA, Professeur émérite, (Univ. Tunis).
- Hervé FISCHER (Univ. Sorbonne-Paris V).
- Imen BEN YOUSSEF, Professeure, (Univ. Montréal).
- Jean-Jacques WUNENBURGER, Professeur, (Univ. Jean-Moulin-Lyon III).
- Kamel KCHAW, Professeur, (Univ. Sfax).
- Mohamed BOUATTOUR, Professeur, (Univ. Sfax).
- Mounir TRIKI, Professeur, (Univ. Sfax).
- Omézine BEN CHIKHA, Professeure, (Univ. Tunis El Manar).
- Sami BEN AMEUR, Professeur émérite, (Univ. Tunis).
- Sana JAMMELI, Professeure, (Univ. Sousse).
- Chiraz MOSBEH, Maître de Conférences, HDR (Univ. Sousse).
- Khaled ABIDA, Maître de Conférences, HDR (Univ. Monastir).
- Moufida GHODHBEN, Maître de Conférences, HDR (Univ. Carthage).
- Olfa NJIMA, Maître de Conférences, HDR (Univ. Gabes).
- Ramzi TURKI, Maître de Conférences, HDR, (Univ. Sfax).
- Sadek TOUIL, Maître de Conférences, HDR (Univ. Gabes).
- Salwa MISTIRI, Maître de Conférences, HDR (Univ. Carthage).
- Salma KTATA KTARI, MA HDR, (Univ. Manouba).
الجهة المنظمة:
مخبر البحث في اللغة والمعالجة الآلية. محور: "فن وتصميم وتكنولوجيات حديثة"، جامعة صفاقس.
المشاركون في التنظيم:
- جامعة تونس
- جامعة صفاقس
- المعهد العالي للفنون الجميلة بتونس جامعة تونس.
- كلية الآداب والعلوم الإنسانية، صفاقس. جامعة صفاقس.
- المعهد العالي لتكنولوجيا التصميم. جامعة منوبة.
- المعهد العالي للفن والحرف بصفاقس. جامعة صفاقس.
- المعهد العالي للفنون الجميلة بنابل. جامعة قرطاج.
- المعهد العالي لمهن الموضة بالمنستير. جامعة المنستير.
- المعهد العالي للفن والحرف بقفصة. جامعة قفصة.
- المعهد العالي للفن والحرف بالمهدية. جامعة المنستير.
- المعهد العالي للفن والحرف بسليانة. جامعة جندوبة.
- المعهد العالي للفن والحرف بتطاوين. جامعة القيروان
- معهد العمارة والسمعي البصري والتصميم بتونس. (ESAD)
- مدرسة الدكتورا، فن وثقافة. جامعة تونس.
- مدرسة الدكتورا للعلوم والهندسات المعمارية، جامعة قرطاج.
المسؤول عن الندوة: سامي بن عامر، أستاذ متميّز، (جامعة تونس)
رئيس فريق البحث في محور ADNT: رمزي تركي. أستاذ محاضر (جامعة صفاقس)
مدير المخبر (LLTA): محمد بوعتور. أستاذ التعليم العالي (جامعة صفاقس)
تقديم النّدوة
تطرّق آتيان سوريو في قاموس "مصطلحات الاسطيتيقا"[1] إلى ثمانية تعاريف للفن، نركز على اثنين منها لعلاقتهما الوطيدة بموضوع النّدوة: أولا، الفن باعتباره "تقنيّة مختصة". ثانيا، الفنّ بوصفه "فنونا جميلة" و"فنونا تشكيلية."
ويتمثّل المعنى الأول وفق آتيان سوريو في مجموعة الأنشطة الفنّية المتعدّدة الّتي تنفرد بطرق خاصّة بها، وتمتاز عن الأنشطة الإنسانية الأخرى بقواعدها الثّابتة ومهاراتها، مثل صناعة النّسيج وصناعة الورق والنّجارة والحدادة ... نفس هذه الأنشطة الفنية عبّر عنها ابن خلدون بـ "الصّنائع والحرف الفنية" التي تتطلّب المَلَكَة وتُنتِج أغراضا نافعة وجميلة. ووفق تعبير إخوان الصّفا، هي في علاقة بالعلم والفكر: "صناعة تحتاج الى الفكر والتّعقل"[2]. وهي غالبا ما تكون أيضا في علاقة لصيقة بالذّاكرة المحلّية وتختص بطابعها الحرفي والتقني الفني المتقاسم من قبل المجموعة، مما يجعلها فاعلا ثقافيا ومؤشرا عن الهُوية. وقد نعت عفيف بهنسي هذه الأصناف من الحرف الفنية بالفنون الشّعبية وكتب واصفا إيّاها: " لقد كان الفنّ الشّعبي فنّ النّاس جميعا، المبدع فيه كلّ الناس والمتذوِّق فيه كلّ الناس..."[3].
كل هذه التّسميات والمعاني تلخِّص في الواقع معنى مصطلح حرفية. Artisanat وعموما، فإن الحرفي Artisan الذي أخذ عديد التّعريفات عبر التاريخ، يُقصَد به اليوم، ذلك الذي يضمن الإنجاز الكلّي للأشياء، انطلاقا من مثال يصمّمه بنفسه بالتّركيز على نشاطه اليدوي وبالاعتماد على أدواتٍ وآلاتٍ بسيطة وبالتّعويل على مهاراته اليدوية، مما يمكّنه من أعمالٍ قد تكون مُتشابهة، إلّا أنهّا مختلفة ومتفرّدة، حيث يُضفي عليها طابعا فنّيا إبداعيا يمزج بين البعد الجمالي والنّفعي أو الزّخرفي التّراثي.
وفي تونس، تُعتَمد عبارة "صناعات تقليدية Industries traditionnelles " ليُقصَد بها، المهن الحرفية المحلية والمختلفة ذات الطابع الشّعبي التي عَرَفَت منذ القديم حضورا كبيرا في الحياة اليومية في تونس، كصناعة الخزف والنسيج والحُلي والمخطوطات وغيرها والتي تتواصل الى اليوم في أشكال مختلفة. كما لا تزال تُستعمل في بعض البلدان العربية وفي نفس هذا المعنى عبارة "الحرف التّقليدية Métiers traditionnels ".
أما المعنى الثاني للفن المُتمثّل في كلمة "فنون جميلة"، فهو الذي أصبح يضمّ في عصر النّهضة الإيطاليّة، مجموعة الفنون كالرّسم والنّحت والحفر والرّسم الخطّي والمعمار والموسيقى وغيرها، والتي أصبحت تُدعى بالفنون، بعدما كانت تُعَدّ من جملة الأنشطة الحرفية، ممّا جعلها تَرسُم حدّا فاصلا مع فكر القرون الوسطى في الغرب وتُعلن عن انطلاقةٍ للأزمنة الحديثة المتتالية الّتي بدأت في أوروبا إلى أن شملت جل بلدان العالم[4].. وتَعتَمِد "الفنون الجميلة" على الأنا المبدع لما يتضمّنها من طابع خاص، إذ أنها تعبيرٌ عن وجدان الفنان نفسه وإبرازٌ لخصوصية أسلوبه وتتطلّب معرفة علمية ومهارة يدوية، تتكون عبر الممارسة والتجربة وتهدف إلى المُتعة البصرية والتّأمل الفكري. فضلا عن ذلك، هي مكتفية ذاتيًا، على عكس المنتجات الحرفية التي تُعتَبر نفعية بالأساس. وفي منتصف القرن العشرين وامتدادا لعبارة فنون جميلة، تمَّ اعتماد عبارة فنون تشكيلية بطريقة متدرّجة.
رغم اختلافهما في الهدف، نلاحظ علاقة وطيدة بين هذين الصنفين من الفن المُقدّمان أعلاه، إذ أنهما في علاقة مباشرة بتحويل المادة والفكر والبعد الاسطيتيقي، مما يعكس طابعهما الفني والإبداعي..
وإن سعى في بداية القرن التّاسع عشر في الغرب دعاة "الفن للفن" وتحديدا المنظّر لهذا الاتجاه تييوفيل غوتياي (1811- 1872) Théophile Gautier، إلى إيجاد التّفرقة بين هذين الصنفين من الفن، إذ يؤكد هذا الأخير أنه: " لا يوجد شيء جميل حقًا إلا ما لا فائدة منه؛ كل ما هو مفيد قبيح. [...]"[5]، فإن الاتجاهات الفنية في بداية القرن العشرين عملت على إزالة هذه التفرقة. فلقد بَحَثَ بول سوريو في كتابه "الجمال المنطقي" La beauté Rationnelle, عن الجمال الذي يكمن في الكمال الظاهر ويتحقق في التّطابق التّام بين الغَرَض ووظيفته، وهو ما نجده في بعض منتوجات الحرف الفنية والصّناعة وفي أداة وأثاث وغيرها...[6] وقد تم العمل على ربط العلاقة بين الفن والوظيفي، في البرنامج الّذي عمل وفقه "الفن الجديد" L’Art Nouveau ومدرسة "البوهاوس" Bauhaus الّتي أسّسها والتر غروبيوس (1919-1933) Walter Gropius.
لقد استطاع "البوهاوس" أن ينظّر للفنون النّفعية ليعلن بذلك عن المعمار والتصميم الحديثين. منذ ذلك الحين، أخذت الفنون الوظيفية تسميات مختلفة، أهمها: التصميم والفنون التطبيقية والفنون الزّخرفية، إلخ.
وتُستخْدم كلمة "فنون" اليوم، للإشارة إلى كل هذه الفنون المختلفة والمتشعّبة التي تتعامل بشكل أساسي مع الشكل، سواء كانت فنون تشكيلية أو فنون التصميم ذات الصّلة بالجانب النّفعي أو حتى العمارة.
تهتم الندوة بالمصطلحات المختلفة والمتناقضة أحيانًا والتي تحوم حول كلمة "حرفية" والمُتّبَعَة في هذه المقاربات المُقدّمة وغيرها. وتقف عند عبارتي "صناعات تقليدية" و"حرف تقليدية"، لتتساءل عن مدى توافُقهما مع تعريف الحرفية كممارسة تتعلّق بالفن المُقترن بالتجدّد. فلا شك أن ما يُعرف بـ"الصّناعات التقليدية " التي تستَمدّ مصدرها من العمق الثقافي المتراكم، لتصبح متماهية مع محيطها التّاريخي والجغرافي، هي أيضا في علاقة وطيدة بكل التّحولات المجتمعية التي تفرض علينا حاجياتها الجديدة. فليس ثمّة منتوج حرفي خارج التّاريخ المتقلِّب.. وهو ما يفرض على الحرفي قدرة إبداعية ونظرة فنية تمكّنه من تصوّر حلولٍ وأشكالٍ جديدةٍ لمنتوجاته، تتجاوز المعهود والتقليد. فهل هذا ما يُفسِّر التّسميات التي ظهرت خلال القرن العشرين، التي تجنّبت التّركيز على كلمة "تقليدي" وبدلاً من ذلك، استحضرت مصطلح الفن: الفن والحرفية Art et artisanat أو الحرفية الفنية Artisanat d’art أو حِرَفي فني Artisan d’art أو فن وحرف Art et métiers؟
وتبحث النّدوة، انطلاقا من دراسة تجارب مختلفة في دول عربية وغربية وآسوية وغيرها، عن هذه العلاقة التي تربط مفهوم الحرفية بالفن، لتكشف عن الإشكاليات الاسطيتيقية والثقافية والاجتماعية والاقتصادية والإيكولوجية... التي تترتّب عن توافقهما، في زمنٍ يؤمن بفسخ كل الحواجز بين ما سُمّي سابقا بالفنون الكبرى والفنون الصّغرى، ويعتبر أن الإبداع حدوث وسيرورة وليس إلجامُ الفعل في الزّمن السّابق.
وتطرح الندوة الأسئلة التّالية:
هل من الضّروري وضع برنامج تدريبي متكامل للحرفيين في جميع أنحاء الجمهورية، لا سيما في المناطق الريفية، ما يسمح لهم الانفتاح على مجال الإبداع الحرفي؟ ينتشر معظم الحرفيين في جميع أنحاء الجمهورية، ولا يزالون يعيشون في عزلة اجتماعية ويكرّرون إنتاج نفس الأشياء الموروثة. وقد ساهم ذلك بشكل كبير في تدهور مستوى معيشتهم وفي نفور الشباب من تعاطي الحرف اليدوية.
هل تكفي التّدابير المخصّصة لاستخدام الحرف كأداة خاصة "لسياسة مكافحة البطالة؟
أمام فقدان الحرفية مردوديتها التشغيلية والاقتصادية في تونس، هل يستوجب علينا التفكير في ربط العلاقة بين الفنانين (الفنانين المصمّمين والفنانين التشكيليين) وكبار الحرفيين والحرفيين ومعاهد الفنون والتصميم والبحث العلمي والمؤسسات الحكومية ذات العلاقة، في مقدمتهم ديوان الصّناعات التقليدية، والمنظمات الدولية، لوضع استراتيجيات بحثية وتكوينية وتشريعية وتواصلية وتسويقية...، تنطلق من وضع أطر مؤسساتية تتفاعل فيها كل هذه الأطراف لبلوغ المنشود؟
تفتح هذه الندوة الفرصة أمام جميع المتخصصين في المجال، لتقديم دراساتهم أو شهاداتهم حول القضايا التي تطرحها. وننتظر أيضا من الباحثين الجامعيين المختصين في مَجالَيْ تصميم المنتوج والفنون التشكيلية، المشاركة بمشاريعهم النظرية-الفنية، الفردية أو الجماعية، المهتمة بهذه العلاقة بين الفن والحرف اليدوية بشكل عام، أو للمشاركة بالخصوص في معرض الحرف اليدوية الفنية بعنوان: "ألياف طبيعية، عطر الواحة" الذي سينتظم في توزر بالتوازي مع الندوة.
محاور البحث
- الصّناعات التقليدية، الحرف التقليدية، الحرف الفنية...: بحث في المصطلح والقضايا المطروحة.
- تفاعل الذاكرة - الحرفية - الفن، بناءً على التجارب المستعارة من تاريخ الفن، على المستوى الوطني والدولي: دراسات وشهادات من فاعلين في هذا المجال.
- أي برنامج في التكوين الفني للحرفيين؟
- المعاهد العليا للفنون الجميلة والفن والحرف: أي دور في تثمين المنجز الحرفي؟ الإشكاليات المطروحة.
- الحرفية أمام تحدّيات العولمة والإنتاج الصناعي الضّخم. (المنتوجات الصينية مثالا).
- منجزات في مجال الحرف الفنية، مشفوعة بدراسات نظرية، تتفاعل مع أحد الألياف النّباتية التّالية: الحلفاء والسمار والقصب وسعف وخشب النّخيل. سيتم اختيار أفضل الأعمال، للمشاركة في معرض "ألياف طبيعية، عطر الواحة".
- تظل خطوط البحث هذه مفتوحة وسيتم إثراءها بفضل مقترحات المشاركين في الندوة.
سامي بن عامر
أستاذ متميز. جامعة تونس
المسؤول عن الندوة
اللجنة العلمية
أم الزين بن شيخة، أستاذة التعليم العالي، جامعة المنار.
إيمان بن يوسف، أستاذة التعليم العالي، جامعة مونتريال.
جان- جاك وونانبورغار، جامعة جان- مولين – ليون 3.
الحبيب بن يونس، مدير البحوث التاريخية والأركيولوجية، جامعة تونس.
الحبيب بيدة، أستاذ متميّز. جامعة تونس.
دومينيك شاتو، أستاذ متميّز، جامعة باريس، هارفي فيشار.
سامي بن عامر، أستاذ متميّز، جامعة تونس.
سناء جمالي، أستاذة التعليم العالي، جامعة سوسة.
فاتح بن عامر، أستاذ التعليم العالي، جامعة صفاقس
كمال كشو، أستاذ التعليم العالي، جامعة صفاقس.
محمد بوعتور، أستاذ التعليم العالي، جامعة صفاقس.
منير تريكي، أستاذ التعليم العالي، جامعة تونس.
الصادق الطويل، أستاذ محاضر، جامعة قابس.
ألفة نجيمة، أستاذة محاضرة، جامعة قابس.
خالد عبيدة، أستاذ محاضر، جامعة المنستير.
رمزي التركي، أستاذ محاضر، جامعة المنستير.
سلوى المستيري، أستاذة محاضرة، جامعة قرطاج.
شراز مصباح/ أستاذة محاضرة، جامعة سوسة.
مفيدة غضبان، أستاذة محاضرة، جامعة قرطاج.
سلمي قطاطا كتاري، أ.م. تأهيل جامعي، جامعة منوبة.
شروط التقديم
يجب ألا يتجاوز ملخص المداخلة 4500 علامة Caractère، (وليس كلمة) بما في ذلك المسافات ويكون بأحد اللغات التالية: العربية أو الفرنسية أو الإنجليزية، ويتضمن عنوانًا و5 كلمات مفاتيح.
على المشارك ذكر:
- اللقب والاسم الأول والانتماء والبيوبيبليوغرافيا الموجزة (500 علامة).
- محور التدخل.
يتم تقديم الملخصات، بعد إخفاء هويتها، إلى لجنة علمية مكلفة بتقييمها، وفقًا لمبدأ القراءة المزدوجة، دون ان يعرف الطّرف الأول، الثّاني.
النّشر
لا يفترض قبول المشاركة في الندوة، مبدأ نشر المداخلة في كتاب أعمال الندوة. كل المقالات المُقدَّمة في مرحلة ثانية، يتم إعادة تقييمها وفقًا لمبدأ القراءة المُزدوجة، دون أن يعرف الطرف الأول، الثاني.
ستكون المنشورات على شكل:
- مقال طويل، على أقصى تقدير، 30000 علامة.
- مقال قصير، على أقصى تقدير، 10000 علامة: شهادة أو بحث نظري – تطبيقي، مع عرض بوستر.
التسجيل
رسوم المشاركة للتونسيين والقادمين من شمال افريقيا تقدر بـ 650 دينار تونسي. ولغير شمال إفريقيا 350 يورو:
- 450 د: تكاليف إقامة كاملة تغطي 3 ليالٍ في فندق 4 نجوم. (يجب تحويل هذا المبلغ قبل 5 أفريل 2023.)
- 200 د: رسوم التسجيل وتغطية استراحات القهوة والمطبوعات والأنشطة السياحية. يسلم المشارك هذا المبلغ إلى مكتب استقبال الندوة في النزل يوم افتتاح الندوة، أو يتم تحويله قبل هذا التاريخ.
الرُّزنامة
يرجى أيضا تعمير النموذج المرفق بالضغط مباشرة على هذا الرابط:
https://forms.gle/mYJSGYYhkcGsAr7W9
- إعلام المؤلفين بالنتائج: 20 فيفري 2023.
- إرسال النص الكامل للمداخلة قبل 20 أفريل 2023.
- يمكن، في مرحلة أولى، تقديم الأعمال الحرفية الفنية المتعلِّقة بالمشاريع (النّظرية - الفنّية) المعنية بموضوع معرض "ألياف طبيعية، عطر الواحة " ، في شكل تمثيل ثلاثي الأبعاد. (ملصق)
- ستعقد الندوة في توزر، من 27 إلى 30 أبريل 2023.
لجنة التنظيم
- الطاهر ركيوة. جامعة قفصة.
- إيمان بن رمضان. جامعة تونس.
- إيمان قزقز. جامعة تونس.
- بهاء ضيّة. جامعة جندوبة.
- بيّة حبيب. جامعة تونس.
- جهان الطرابلسي. جامعة المنستير
- زينات التريكي. جامعة القيروان.
- شيماء زعفوري. جامعة القيروان.
- صابر الصحراوي. جامعة تونس.
- كريمة عزوز. جامعة قابس.
- محمد البعتي. جامعة المنستير.
- هدى عبادة. جامعة قفصة.
- نورة نفزي. جامعة قرطاج
- يسرى بودبّوس. جامعة قرطاج.
Argument
In the Vocabulary of Aesthetics dictionary, Etienne Souriau mentioned eight definitions of art, two of which interest us because of their close link with the subject of the conference. First: art as a “specialized technique”. Secondly, art as “fine arts” and “plastic arts”.[1]
The first meaning, according to Etienne Souriau, "is represented in all the multiple artistic activities which are distinguished from other human activities by the combination of three characteristics: 1) the use of regulated processes..., 2) the need for certain knowledge , 3) the realization of concrete and most often material works” [2]. Example: the manufacture of glass, paper, etc.
As for Ibn Khaldoun, he named these same activities, “Artistic industries and professions”. These require a gift from their maker and produce useful and beautiful items. According to the expression of Ikhwan al-Safa', these industries and artistic professions are linked to science and thought: "An industry that requires reflection and prudence [3]". They are also often closely related to the local memory, are distinguished by their characteristics: artistic, artisanal and technical and shared by all, which makes them a cultural actor and an identity revealer. Afif Bahnassi described these types of artistic craftsmanship as folk art, and wrote: "Folk art was everyone's art, in which everyone is creative and everyone is knowledgeable..."[4]
All these nomenclatures and meanings actually summarize the meaning of the term craft. The term "craftsman" , which has taken many definitions throughout history, designates today the one who ensures the total realization of objects, from a prototype that he conceives himself, by referring to his manual skill, simple unsophisticated tools and machines. This allows him to perform works that seem similar. However, they are different and unique, giving it an artistic and creative character, which mixes the aesthetic dimension with the utility, the heritage and the decorative dimension.
In Tunisia, the expression "traditional industries” is used to designate the various local crafts of a popular nature which have had a great presence in Tunisian daily life since antiquity, such as: pottery, weaving, jewelry, manuscripts, etc. , which continue to this day in various forms. In this same sense, the expression “Traditional trades” اis also used in some Arab countries.
As for the second meaning of art, appearing in the name "fine arts", this is what became during the time of the Italian Renaissance, all the arts, such as painting, sculpture, engraving, drawing, architecture and music, which have taken the name of arts, after having been considered among the craft activities. This made it possible to draw a line under medieval thought in the West and announce the launch of the successive modern times which began in Europe and encompassed most of the countries of the world [5].
Indeed, the "fine arts" depend on the creative self because of their particular characteristics, as they express the artist's own conscience by highlighting the particularity of his style. They also require scientific knowledge and manual skills that are built up in practice and experience, and aim for visual pleasure and intellectual contemplation. Moreover, they are self-sufficient, unlike handicrafts which are basically utilitarian. In the middle of the 20th century and in the extension of the term fine arts, the term plastic arts gradually imposed itself.
Despite their difference in purpose, there is a close relationship between these two types of art, both of which are concerned with the transformation of matter, thought and aesthetics, which reflects their artistic and creative aspect.
If at the beginning of the 19th century in the West, the proponents of "art for art's sake" sought to establish a distinction between these two types of art, which became clearer in the writings of their theoretician Théophile Gautier (1811-1872), writing “There is nothing really beautiful except what is useless; everything useful is ugly. […]” [6], the artistic currents of the early 20th century rather worked to transgress this distinction and to reconcile art and craftsmanship. Paul Souriau, in his book The Rational Beauty, explored the beauty that resides in the apparent perfection, obtained thanks to the perfect match between the object and its function, which is found in certain handicrafts, in tools, furniture and more...
In the same direction, Art Nouveau and the Bauhaus school founded by Walter Gropius (1919-1933), built their program on the principle of the interaction of art and functionality.
The Bauhaus was able to theorize functionalism to herald modern architecture and design. Now the utilitarian arts have taken on various nomenclatures, the most important of which are: design, applied arts, decorative arts, etc.
The word "arts" is used today to designate all these different branched arts, which are interested in form, whether plastic and visual arts or arts related to the utilitarian aspect (design), or architecture.
The symposium is interested in the different terminologies, sometimes contradictory, which revolve around the word "Handicraft" used in these and other approaches presented. However, he positions himself on the terms " Traditional Industries " and "Traditional Trades" , to question their compatibility with the definition of craftsmanship as a practice that relates to the artistic associated with renewal.
There is no doubt that the so-called "traditional" industries, which draw their sources from the accumulated cultural depth, in order to identify with their historical and geographical environment, are also closely linked with all the societal changes which impose new needs and new values. There is no artisan product apart from fluctuating history. This harmony of the craft product with its present time can only be linked to the extent of the creativity of the craftsman capable of transgressing the conventional. Does this explain the designations that appeared during the 20th century, which avoided focusing on the word "traditional" and instead evoked the term art: "Art and crafts" or "Arts and crafts" or "Artisan of art” or “Arts and crafts”?
The conference questions this relationship that links craftsmanship to the artistic field, through experiences examined in different countries, to reveal the aesthetic, cultural, socio-economic and ecological issues that result from this interaction, at a time that believes rather in the dismantling of all the barriers between what used to be called the major arts and the minor arts, and which considers creativity to be an occurrence and a process and not the limitation of action in prior time.
The conference asks the following questions:
Is it imperative to set up an integrated training program for artisans throughout the Republic, particularly those in rural areas, allowing them to open up to the field of artisanal creativity? Most artisans, spread across the country, still live in social isolation and repeat the production of the same objects inherited from tradition. This has greatly contributed to the decline in their standard of living and to the reluctance of young people to turn to marginalized crafts.
Are the measures dedicated to the use of crafts as a privileged tool of the “ anti-unemployment policy” sufficient?
In view of the loss of the craftsmanship of its operational and economic profitability in Tunisia, should we think about articulating the relations between the artists (designers and visual artists), the craftsmen, the art institutes, the scientific research, and the governmental institutions concerned, particularly the National Office of Tunisian Crafts, as well as NGOs, to develop reflexive, formative, legislative, communicative and commercial strategies, based on the establishment of institutional frameworks in which all these parts interact to achieve the desired objectives?
This symposium offers the opportunity to all the specialists in the field, to present their studies and testimonies to bounce back to the axes of research mentioned below.
We also expect university researchers, designers and visual artists, to participate with their theoretical-practical projects, individual or collective, dedicated to this relationship between art and crafts, in general, or particularly to furnish an exhibition of handicrafts entitled: Fiber Natural, Perfume Oasis, which will be organized in Tozeur in parallel with the conference.
Lines of research
- “Traditional industries”, “Traditional professions”, “Arts and crafts”: Terminological research and raised issues.
- Interaction Memory - Craftsmanship - Art, from experiences borrowed from the history of art, on a national and international scale : studies and testimonies of actors in the field.
- What artistic training program for artisans ?
- Higher Institutes of Fine Arts and Arts and Crafts : what role in the promotion of crafts ? The problems posed.
- Crafts facing the challenges of globalization and industrial mass production. (Chinese products are an example).
Realizations of handcrafted art objects, supported by theoretical studies, carried out by researchers and interacting with one of the following plant fibers : esparto, rushes, reeds, palm leaves, as well as palm wood. The best proposals will be selected to participate in the “Natural Fiber, Perfume Oasis” exhibition.
These lines of research remain open and will be enriched thanks to the proposals of the participants in the conference.
Sami Ben Ameur, Emeritus Professor (University of Tunis)
Terms of submission
The abstract must not exceed 4500 characters, including spaces (in Arabic, French or English), and must include a title, 5 keywords and a bibliography.
The participant must mention:
- Surname and first name, affiliation and brief biography (500 characters).
- The axis of intervention.
The deadline for sending abstracts is December 25th, 2022
to the following email addresses : colloque54@gmail.com - et - colloque.artetartisanat@gmail.com
* Please also complete the attached form by clicking directly on this link.
The abstract proposals, once anonymized, will be submitted to a scientific committee which will carry out an evaluation according to the principle of double-blind reading.
Publication
The acceptance of the proposals does not engage the principle of its publication in the proceedings of the conference. Each submitted article is evaluated according to the same double-blind principle.
The publications will be in the form of a:
- long article , 30,000 characters maximum.
- short article , 10,000 characters maximum.
- Testimony and research (theoretical — practical), with poster presentation.
Calendar
- The deadline for sending abstracts: December 25th, 2022
- Notification to authors : January 20, 2023.
- Sending the full text of the entry: before March 5th, 2023.
Arts and crafts, relating to projects (Theoretical-Practical) concerned by the theme "Natural Fiber, Perfume Oasis" and intended for the exhibition, can be submitted in the form of a 3D representation. (Poster)
- The symposium will take place in Tozeur (Tunisia), from July 16th to 19th, 2022.
Participation fee
The participation fee is for Tunisians and North Africans, 650 TND and for non-North Africans, € 350 :
- 450 D: accommodation covering [3 nights] in a 4* hotel full board. This amount must be transferred before February 15, 2023.
- 200 D: registration fee , covering coffee breaks, conference pack and tourist activities. This amount will be given on March 16th to the conference reception service at the hotel, or transferred before this date.
Organization
Organizer : Language and automatic processing laboratory (LLTA), Axis: Art, design and Emerging technologies (ADNT), Univ. of Sfax.
Co-organizer:
- University of Tunisia.
- University of Sfax.
- Higher Institute of Fine Arts of Tunis, (Univ. Tunis).
- Faculty of Letters and Human Sciences of Sfax. (Univ. Sfax).
- Higher School of Science and Technology of Design, (Univ. Manouba ).
- Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts of Sfax, (Univ. Sfax).
- Higher Institute of Fashion of Monastir, (Univ. Monastir).
- Higher Institute of Fine Arts of Nabeul, (Univ. Tunis).
- Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts of Gafsa, (Univ. Gafsa).
- Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts of Mahdia, (Univ. Monastir).
- Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts of Siliana , (Univ. Jandouba).
- Higher Institute of Arts and Crafts of Tataouine, (Univ. Gabes).
- School of Architecture, Audiovisual and Design. Tunis (ESAD)
- Doctoral School, Arts and Culture, Isbat, (Univ. Tunis).
- Architectural Science and Engineering Doctoral School, ED SIA ENAU UCA. (Univ. Carthage).
Conference Organizer : Sami Ben Ameur. Emeritus Professor (Univ. of Tunis)
Head of the ADNT axis research team : Ramzi Turki. Associate Professor (Univ. of Sfax)
Laboratory Manager (LLTA) : Mohamed Bouattour. Professor (Univ. of Sfax)
Steering committee
- Baha DHAYA (Univ. Jandouba)
- Baya HBEIEB (Univ. Tunis)
- Cheyma ZAAFOURI (Univ. Kairouan)
- Houda ABADA (Univ. Gafsa)
- Imen BEN ROMDHAN (Univ. Tunis)
- Imen GUEZGUEZ (Univ. Tunis)
- Jihen TRABELSI (Univ. Monastir)
- Karima AZZOUZ (Univ. Gabes)
- Mohamed BAATI, (Univ. Monastir)
- Noura Nefzi (Univ. Carthage)
- Saber SAHRAOUI (Univ. Tunis)
- Taher RKIWA (Univ. Gafsa)
- Yosra BOUDABBOUS (Univ. Carthage)
- Zinet TRIKI : (Univ. Kairouan)
Scientific Committee
- Bernard LAFARGUE, Emeritus Professor, (Univ. Bordeaux-Montaigne)
- Dominique CHATEAU, Emeritus Professor (Univ. Paris 1).
- Fétah BEN AMEUR, Professor, (Univ. Sfax).
- Habib BEN YOUNES, Director of Historical and Archaeological Research. (Univ. Tunis)
- Habib BIDA, Emeritus Professor, (Univ. Tunis).
- Hervé FISCHER (Univ. Sorbonne-Paris V).
- Imen BEN YOUSSEF, Professor, (Univ. Montréal).
- Jean-Jacques WUNENBURGER, Professor, (Univ. Jean-Moulin-Lyon III).
- Kamel KCHAW, Professor, (Univ. Sfax).
- Mohamed BOUATTOUR, Professor, (Univ. Sfax).
- Mounir TRIKI, Professor, (Univ. Sfax).
- Omézine BEN CHIKHA, Professor, (Univ. Tunis El Manar).
- Sami BEN AMEUR, Emeritus Professor, (Univ. Tunis).
- Sana JAMMELI, Professor, (Univ. Sousse).
- Chiraz MOSBEH, Lecturer, (Univ. Sousse).
- Khaled ABIDA, Associate Professor, (Univ. Monastir).
- Moufida GHODHBEN, Lecturer, (Univ. Carthage).
- Olfa NJIMA, Associate Professor, (Univ. Gabes).
- Ramzi TURKI, Associate Professor, (Univ. Sfax).
- Sadek TOUIL, Associate Professor, (Univ. Gabes).
- Salwa MISTIRI, Associate Professor, (Univ. Carthage).
- Salma KTATA KTARI, Associate Professor, (Univ. Manouba).
