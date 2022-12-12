Announcement

Presentation

This conference aims to explore the dialogue between Venice and the Adriatic area from a specific perspective: the construction of the past. We would like to create a dialogue between specialists from various disciplines and also examine the validity of interdisciplinary approaches at the intersection of different cultural fields: textual and visual, material, and historiographic. The chronological and geographical perspective chosen covers the late Middle Ages and the early modern age and focuses on the interaction between Venice and other centres in the Adriatic space. This will indeed enable us to describe how the past is used to explore the mechanism of memory and recognition through which, when looking at artifacts or reading texts staging Venetian past, beholders are reminded of the shared values this past embodies.

Programme

Brno, Centre for Early Medieval Studies, Hans Belting Library

Monday, December 12, 2022

Session I

Chair: Serena Romano (University of Lausanne – Rome 2 “Tor Vergata” University)

15.00 Ilaria Molteni & Paolo Divizia (Masaryk University, Brno) Introduction

16.50 Coffee Break

17.10 Francesca Gambino (University of Padua) La disfatta di Carlo Magno nella laguna veneziana tra storia e leggenda

Tuesday, December 13, 2022

Session II

Chair: Paolo Divizia (Masaryk University, Brno)

9.00 Matteo Cambi (OVI Opera del Vocabolario Italiano – CNR Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Florence) Volgarizzare l'Histoire ancienne jusqu'à César nel Veneto medievale

10.20 Coffee Break

10.40 Giuseppina Brunetti (University of Bologna) Morte a Venezia. Per la morte di Dante: l'invenzione e i documenti

The conference is organized under the auspices of the GAČR Standard project At the Crossroads of Memories: Art and Representation in 14th-century Venice (No. GA22-14770S), implemented at the Centre for Early Medieval Studies, Department of Art History, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic.

