This conference aims to explore the dialogue between Venice and the Adriatic area from a specific perspective: the construction of the past. We would like to create a dialogue between specialists from various disciplines and also examine the validity of interdisciplinary approaches at the intersection of different cultural fields: textual and visual, material, and historiographic. The chronological and geographical perspective chosen covers the late Middle Ages and the early modern age and focuses on the interaction between Venice and other centres in the Adriatic space.
Presentation
Brno, Centre for Early Medieval Studies, Hans Belting Library
Monday, December 12, 2022
Session I
Chair: Serena Romano (University of Lausanne – Rome 2 “Tor Vergata” University)
- 15.00 Ilaria Molteni & Paolo Divizia (Masaryk University, Brno) Introduction
- 15.30 Ivan Foletti (Masaryk University, Brno) Venice in Brno: From Byzantium to Giotto and from Venturi to Kondakov
- 16.10 Elisabeth Crouzet-Pavan (Paris IV-Sorbonne University) Un passé recomposé: Venise, l'Adriatique et les pirates
16.50 Coffee Break
- 17.10 Francesca Gambino (University of Padua) La disfatta di Carlo Magno nella laguna veneziana tra storia e leggenda
- 17.50 Stefania Gerevini (Bocconi University, Milan) Byzantine Art “Made History": The Pala d'Oro in San Marco
Tuesday, December 13, 2022
Session II
Chair: Paolo Divizia (Masaryk University, Brno)
- 9.00 Matteo Cambi (OVI Opera del Vocabolario Italiano – CNR Consiglio Nazionale delle Ricerche, Florence) Volgarizzare l'Histoire ancienne jusqu'à César nel Veneto medievale
- 9.40 Niccolò Gensini (University of Bologna) Les “Bons Mariniers” entre histoire et prophétie : Venise, les Vénitiens et les côtes méditerranéennes dans les “Prophecies de Merlin”
10.20 Coffee Break
- 10.40 Giuseppina Brunetti (University of Bologna) Morte a Venezia. Per la morte di Dante: l'invenzione e i documenti
- 11.20 Léa Checri (Institut National d’Histoire de l’Art, Paris – University of Fribourg) (Ré)invention des origines grecques dans la peinture sacrée en Italie à la fin du Moyen Âge (XIIIe-XVe siècles)
- 12.00 Conclusive remarks
The conference is organized under the auspices of the GAČR Standard project At the Crossroads of Memories: Art and Representation in 14th-century Venice (No. GA22-14770S), implemented at the Centre for Early Medieval Studies, Department of Art History, Masaryk University, Brno, Czech Republic.
Conference organizers
- Paolo Divizia,
- Ivan Foletti,
- Ilaria Molteni
- Hans Belting Library - Center Early Medieval Studies - Veveří 28
Brno, Czechia (60200)
Full on-site event
- Monday, December 12, 2022
- Venice, Middle Ages, Early Modern, past narrative, literature, art history
Alberto Virdis
Alberto Virdis
