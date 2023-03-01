Prismi nouvelle série, n. 5 - Varia

Announcement

Editor

Giuseppe Sangirardi

Presentation

From 2020 onwards, PRISMI, a journal of Italian studies founded in 1996 by Bruno Toppan and produced by the Italian Department of the University of Lorraine, will be published in two volumes, in print and online. The online publication, initially provided by the publisher Chemins de tr@verse, is now (since November 2022) hosted by the Open Edition platform.

The regular annual publications now include three sections (at least two per issue), in order to better nourish and enhance the traditionally multidisciplinary character of the journal, giving a large place to Italian literature but also promoting the opening of the horizon towards a comparatism understood in the broadest sense and towards historical and cultural studies.

1) Interpretation de textes et de corpus

This section will host works on the subject of Italian literature, whether it be the analysis of single texts or surveys on more or less extensive themes

2) Interlangues (comparative literature, intertextuality, translation)

This section will host works on Italian language and literature in relation to other languages and literatures of the present or the past, from the perspective of translatology, comparative literature, Romance philology, textual philology.

3) Arcimboldo

This section will host works exploring all facets of Italian history and culture, from theatre to opera, from art history to cinema, from sociology to sport, from music to philosophy or politics.

For Issue 5 (to be published in 2024) only the Interlangues and Arcimboldo sections are being called for contributions.

Submission guidelines

You can send your proposals for articles referring to these two sections (a title and about twenty lines of presentation of the content and methodology; some essential elements of a CV are also requested) to the editorial address lis-revue-prismi@univ-lorraine.fr

Proposals that reach the editorial office by 1 March 2023 will be considered.

If your proposal is accepted, the article must be submitted within six months of the notification of acceptance.

The languages accepted for writing are French, Italian and English.

Committees

Direction

Giuseppe Sangirardi (Université de Lorraine)

Comité éditorial

Perle Abbrugiati (Université d’Aix-Marseille), Philippe Audegean (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle), Emanuele Cutinelli Rendina (Université de Strasbourg), Paul Dirkx (Université de Lille), Patrizia Gasparini (Université Sorbonne Nouvelle-Paris 3), Anne Lepoittevin (Université Paris Sorbonne), Matteo Palumbo (Università di Napoli Federico II), Sylvain Trousselard (Université Lumière Lyon 2), Estelle Zunino (Université Jean Moulin, Lyon 3)

Comite de rédaction

Antonella Braida Laplace, Giorgia Bongiorno, Joseph Cadeddu, Elsa Chaarani, Emilie Delafosse, Matthieu Freyheit, Elise Montel-Hurlin, Rachel Monteil, Aude Preta-de Beaufort, Silvia Ricca, Laura Toppan (Université de Lorraine), Elise Montel-Hurlin

Comité scientifique

Giancarlo Alfano (Università di Napoli Federico II), Luigi Bonaffini (Brooklyn College of CUNY), Floriana Calitti (Università per stranieri di Perugia), Stefano Carrai (Scuola Normale Superiore di Pisa), Bruno Falcetto (Università degli Studi di Milano), Didier Francfort (Université de Lorraine), Jean-Yves Frétigné (Université de Rouen), Edwige Fusaro (Université Rennes 2) Claudio Gigante (Université Libre de Bruxelles), Alain Guyot (Université de Lorraine), Carmela Lettieri (Université d’Aix-Marseille), Massimo Natale (Università di Verona), Emiliano Morreale (Università di Roma « La Sapienza »), Pierluigi Mulas (Università di Pavia), Gianluigi Simonetti (Università dell’Aquila), Matteo Sanfilippo (Università La Tuscia Viterbo), Xavier Tabet (Université de Paris VIII), Bart Van den Bossche (Université de Louvain), Carmela Lettieri (Université d’Aix-Marseille)