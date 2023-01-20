Announcement

Presentation

This call for papers is for the next volume (13/2023) of the AEL Journal of Environmental Law of the International Academy of Environmental Law, on the topic of "Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change."

In this regard, we are accepting until January 20, 2023, abstracts for research articles, country reports, short reflections, or book reviews. The range of studies that are eligible for consideration covers all regions of the world and all aspects of environmental law, including climate, energy, biodiversity, forestry and agriculture, land, SDGs, water, trade, climate negotiations, etc.

Submission guidelines

As a reminder, the length of these contributions should not exceed, research articles (8000 words), national reports and short reflections (3000 words), or book reviews (1000 words).

The official languages of the journal are English, French, Spanish and Chinese. Contributions written in these languages are selected and accepted by the Scientific Committee for publication in the journal.

Past issues and all details regarding the length, format, and nature of possible contributions are available on the journal's website. You will find all the information regarding submissions on the website.

Please send your proposition to IUCNAELJournal@gmail.com

until January 20, 2023.

Guest editors