HomeCivil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change

HomeCivil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change

Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change

“AEL Journal of Environmental Law” Vol. 13/2023

*  *  *

Published on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 by Lucie Choupaut

Summary

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) AEL Journal of Environmental Law is seeking additional articles on the topic of “Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change”.

Announcement

Presentation

This call for papers is for the next volume (13/2023) of the AEL Journal of Environmental Law of the International Academy of Environmental Law, on the topic of "Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change."

In this regard, we are accepting until January 20, 2023, abstracts for research articles, country reports, short reflections, or book reviews. The range of studies that are eligible for consideration covers all regions of the world and all aspects of environmental law, including climate, energy, biodiversity, forestry and agriculture, land, SDGs, water, trade, climate negotiations, etc.

Submission guidelines

As a reminder, the length of these contributions should not exceed, research articles (8000 words), national reports and short reflections (3000 words), or book reviews (1000 words).

The official languages of the journal are English, French, Spanish and Chinese. Contributions written in these languages are selected and accepted by the Scientific Committee for publication in the journal.

Past issues and all details regarding the length, format, and nature of possible contributions are available on the journal's website. You will find all the information regarding submissions on the website.

Please send your proposition to IUCNAELJournal@gmail.com

until January 20, 2023.

Guest editors

  • Jennifer McKay, University of South Australia
  • Aubin Nzaou-Kongo, University of Houston Law Center

Places

  • 4170 Martin Luther King Blvd
    Houston, America (77204)

Date(s)

  • Friday, January 20, 2023

Keywords

  • environmental law, climate, energy, biodiversity, forestry and agriculture, land, SDGs, water, trade, climate negotiation

Contact(s)

  • Aubin Nzaou-Kongo Aubin Nzaou-Kongo
    courriel : fred [dot] nzaou [at] gmail [dot] com

Information source

  • Aubin Nzaou-Kongo Aubin Nzaou-Kongo
    courriel : fred [dot] nzaou [at] gmail [dot] com

To cite this announcement

« Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change », Call for papers, Calenda, Published on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, https://calenda.org/1042974

Archive this announcement

  • Google Agenda
  • iCal
Search OpenEdition Search

You will be redirected to OpenEdition Search