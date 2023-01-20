HomeCivil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change
“AEL Journal of Environmental Law” Vol. 13/2023
Published on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 by Lucie Choupaut
Summary
The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) AEL Journal of Environmental Law is seeking additional articles on the topic of “Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change”.
Announcement
Presentation
This call for papers is for the next volume (13/2023) of the AEL Journal of Environmental Law of the International Academy of Environmental Law, on the topic of "Civil Disobedience as a Factor in Governmental Adaptation to Climate Change."
In this regard, we are accepting until January 20, 2023, abstracts for research articles, country reports, short reflections, or book reviews. The range of studies that are eligible for consideration covers all regions of the world and all aspects of environmental law, including climate, energy, biodiversity, forestry and agriculture, land, SDGs, water, trade, climate negotiations, etc.
Submission guidelines
As a reminder, the length of these contributions should not exceed, research articles (8000 words), national reports and short reflections (3000 words), or book reviews (1000 words).
The official languages of the journal are English, French, Spanish and Chinese. Contributions written in these languages are selected and accepted by the Scientific Committee for publication in the journal.
Past issues and all details regarding the length, format, and nature of possible contributions are available on the journal's website. You will find all the information regarding submissions on the website.
Please send your proposition to IUCNAELJournal@gmail.com
until January 20, 2023.
Guest editors
- Jennifer McKay, University of South Australia
- Aubin Nzaou-Kongo, University of Houston Law Center
- Friday, January 20, 2023
- environmental law, climate, energy, biodiversity, forestry and agriculture, land, SDGs, water, trade, climate negotiation
- Aubin Nzaou-Kongo Aubin Nzaou-Kongo
courriel : fred [dot] nzaou [at] gmail [dot] com
