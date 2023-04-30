« Postcolonial Cultures Journal. Studies and Essays » - Varia

Announcement

The journal Postcolonial Cultures Studies and Essays is a peer-reviewed journal showcasing research on Commonwealth and postcolonial societies. The journal has been published annually since 1995 by the SEPC (Société d’Étude des Pays du Commonwealth) in tandem with the journal of literature, Commonwealth Essays and Studies, (under the title Cultures of the Commonwealth). The journal publishes articles on contemporary issues affecting Commonwealth societies (19th- 21st c.), or all regions having a historical link with the British Empire. Using an inter-disciplinary approach (history; sociology, political science, cultural studies, economics, cultural history), the idea is to compare social issues across the English-speaaking world. These issues include indigenous rights, settler, postcolonial et decolonising identities, gender and sexuality, social class, minority rights, republicanism and monarchy, ecology and the shifting frontiers of globalisation.

Submissions of articles, interviews, and reviews should be sent electronically to the editors. They should be around 6,000 words or 36,000 signs (including explanatory notes and works cited), and should follow the Chicago manual of style 17th edition. https://www.chicagomanualofstyle.org/home.html/).

Translations are to be provided for citations in languages other than English. Submissions should also provide a brief biographical note (50-70 words along with name, affiliation, student standing (if applicable) as well as a postal address, and e-mail address.

deirdre.gilfedder@dauphine.psl.eu and bernardjcros@orange.fr

April 30, 2023

