Home2023 PhD Fellowships at Centre français de recherche en sciences sociales (CEFRES) - France and Visegrad Countries
2023 PhD Fellowships at Centre français de recherche en sciences sociales (CEFRES) - France and Visegrad Countries
Aides doctorales à la mobilité au Centre français de recherche en sciences sociales (CEFRES) - France et pays de Visegrad
Published on Thursday, March 09, 2023
Summary
Announcement
Presentation
CEFRES offers year-long fellowships at the center to 2nd-year and above PhD students enrolled in a university in France, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, or the Czech Republic (except Charles University, the Faculty of Arts of Comenius University and the Czech and Slovak academies of Sciences, which benefits from specific programes). Fellows’ research should contribute to one of CEFRES’s research areas. The amount of the fellowship is 300 000 CZK during 12 months. Good command of English is mandatory, command of French is appreciated. The selected PhD fellows will join CEFRES team and take part in the center’s scientific life.
Application Package
- Duly filled in application form – download the form here
- A summary of your research (5 pages maximum) including:
- the aims and inputs of the research
- its methodological and theoretical frame
- the first outcomes since the beginning of the research
- a state of the art presented within a 1 page-long bibliography
- A letter of motivation answering these two questions:
- How does your research project contribute to one of CEFRES’s research areas (450 words)
- How can your research benefit from CEFRES? (300 words)
- Two academic reference letters, including one from the PhD supervisor
- A CV with a list of publications and papers
Application packages must be submitted electronically in a PdF entitled ”France-Visegrad_your surname” at: claire.madl@cefres.cz
before March 31st, 2023, 23:00 CET.
To be considered, application packages must be complete.
Application packages can be sent in French or in English.
Calendar
Deadline for submission: March 31st, 2023, 23:00 CET
Duration: September 1st 2023 – August 31st 2024
All applications will be evaluated by a committee of experts. Candidates will be informed of the results of the preselection by 22 May 2023. Preselected candidates will be interviewed at the CEFRES or online by a jury presided by the director of CEFRES in the week following May 29th, 2023. Final results will be published no later than 7 June 2023.
Counterparts
CEFRES PhD fellows are staying in Prague and they contribute to the activities (workshops, conferences, lectures, round tables) of CEFRES. They present their research and propose a collaborative activity as CEFRES fellow. They provide with a quarterly report stating the progress made on their research, as well with one presentation of their work for publication or already published with the permission of its publishers to upload it to the institutional archives HAL-SHS. They provide CEFRES with an exemplar of their thesis after its defence (electronic versions are welcome).
Questions on the application procedure may be sent to Mrs Claire Madl at claire.madl@cefres.cz.
Jury
- Mme Michèle Baussant, DR CNRS, ICM / CEFRES
- M. Mateusz Chmurski, Sorbonne Univ. / CEFRES
- M. Ronan Hervouet, Pr, Univ. Bordeaux / CEFRES
- Mme Claire Madl, CEFRES/Ac. tchèque des sciences
Places
- Na Florenci 3
Prague, Czechia (11000)
Date(s)
- Friday, March 31, 2023
Contact(s)
- Claire Madl
courriel : claire [dot] madl [at] cefres [dot] cz
Information source
- Claire Madl
courriel : claire [dot] madl [at] cefres [dot] cz
