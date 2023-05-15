Announcement

Argument

Τ Ε Κ Μ Η Ρ Ι Α, 1 is a Study Meeting born from the desire of young researchers, associated to the Chair of Greek History of the Department of Humanistic Studies of the University of Salerno (DipSum – Unisa) and coming from Curriculum 1 of the RAMUS Doctoral Program, to create a space for exchange, dialogue, and discussion in the wake of interdisciplinarity. Before included for three years in the Series hitherto called Seminari dei Giovanissimi – as part of the Seminari Salernitani di Storia e Storiografia Greca -, the initiative now takes on an autonomous name and dedicates its first new meeting to the memory of Clara Talamo, who recently passed away. For this reason, the Call proposes the development of themes to which the Scholar was particularly sensitive, and which have connoted the research directions of the Chair. The subject of Τ Ε Κ Μ Η Ρ Ι Α, 1 will therefore be Greeks in the Archaic Age: Institutions, Interactions, Traditions.

The topics of the proposals may include:

Archaic institutions of the poleis in the Greek Mediterranean

Archaic aristocracies and their traditions

Religiosity and cultic practices in the archaic Greek world

History and monumentalization in the archaic age

Relationships among the components of the polis and elaborations on them

Evolutions in forms of government and their historiographical reception

Archaic institutions in political and philosophical reflection

Greeks and forms of interaction in the Mediterranean: traditions and material culture

Aspects and phenomena of colonial societies in the Archaic age: history, archaeology, historiography from East to West

Greeks and non-Greeks in land of migration and colony

Archaic Greekness in the history of European studies

Compared methodologies and research approaches on the subject

Participation

The Conference will be held, on October 10, 11, 12, 2023, in hybrid mode: in presence in the ‘Sala Conferenze del Dipartimento di Studi Umanistici’ (building D3, third floor) of the University of Salerno (via Giovanni Paolo II,132, 84084 Fisciano), remotely on the Microsoft Teams platform.

Those who hold a master's degree in Classics or History or are about to obtain it, PhD students and PhDs are invited to participate.

Submission guidelines

To participate with a paper, it’s required to send an abstract of up to 500 words, equipped with a title, five keywords, and accompanied by a concise curriculum vitae et studiorum, to this e-mail address: tekmeria@unisa.it

by 15 May.

Abstracts can be sent in Italian, English, French, German, or Spanish. Attendance in person is free: only for organizational reasons, we invite you to send us an e-mail in which you express your wish to attend; in order to attend remotely, the booking via e-mail is required by the previous day (any request to attend remotely sent during the conference will be equally admitted but may require unforeseeable technical waiting time). No registration fee is required. The Organization Committee will offer participants a courteous sign of welcome, but travel, food, and lodging expenses will be their responsibility.

The Study Meeting will be structured in thematic sessions. Each talk will last 30 minutes; a discussion moderated by the Session Chair will follow at the end of each session to encourage participation and collaboration on all topics. The Conference will start with an opening paper by a keynote speaker and end with a final discussion moderated by a Chair who will draw Conclusions.

Scientific Committee

Elisabetta Bianco (Unito),

Maria Paola Castiglioni (Univ. de Grenoble),

Elena Franchi (Unitn),

Marina Polito (Unisa, Scientific Coordinator of the Meeting),

Luigi Vecchio (Unisa).

Organization Committee

Carmine Nastri (Organization Coordinator),

Alfredo Novello,

Marianna Rago,

Annalisa Savino.

If you require any clarification or information, you can contact the Organization Committee (tekmeria@unisa.it).