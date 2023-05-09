Digital Humanities meet Artificial Intelligence Seminar Series

HomeDigital Humanities meet Artificial Intelligence Seminar Series
Published on Thursday, May 04, 2023
Summary
Announcement
Program
Tuesday, 9 May 2023, 12h-14h (Paris time)
ModERN - Modelling Enlightenment. Reassembling Networks of Modernity through data-driven research
- Speaker : Glenn Roe (CELLF, Sorbonne) & the ModERN team
The ERC-funded ModERN Project - Modelling Enlightenment. Reassembling Networks of Modernity through data-driven research – is a five-year project whose primary goal is to establish a new ‘data-driven’ literary and intellectual history of the French Enlightenment; one that is both more comprehensive and more systematic in terms of its relationship to the existing digital cultural record, and one that challenges subsequent narratives of European Modernity. To accomplish this, ModERN is deploying a unique combination of cutting-edge computational technologies, a conceptual framework that merges actor-network theory with data-driven discovery, and traditional critical and textual methods, all of which are used to scrutinise the digital archive of the Enlightenment period in France and its aftermath. Specifically, the project employs new techniques for large-scale text analysis and deep neural network language modelling developed in the digital humanities and artificial intelligence communities to identify and analyse conceptual and intertextual networks over an unprecedented collection of 18th- and 19th-century texts. In the context of the DHAI seminar, the ModERN team will present the initial stages of the project, including corpus construction, large-scale text alignment, noise reduction using BERT and other LLMs, and preliminary network analyses.
École normale supérieure, 45 rue d’Ulm, 75005 Paris, Centre Sciences des Données (3rd floor by stairway C)
Register for the DHAI announcement list to receive the Zoom link, no registration necessary for in-person attendance.
Wednesday, 7 June 2023
Location, time, and speaker details forthcoming.
Subjects
- History (Main subject)
- Mind and language > Thought > Intellectual history
- Mind and language > Language > Literature
- Periods > Early modern
- Zones and regions > Europe > France
- Mind and language > Epistemology and methodology > Corpus approaches, surveys, archives
- Mind and language > Epistemology and methodology > Digital humanities
Places
- École normale supérieure, Centre Sciences des Données, 3rd floor by stairway C - 45 rue d’Ulm
Paris, France (75005)
Event format
Hybrid event (on site and online)
Date(s)
- Tuesday, May 09, 2023
- Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Keywords
- Enlightenment, modernity, digital humanities, artificial intelligence
Contact(s)
- Scott Trigg
courriel : scott [dot] trigg [at] obspm [dot] fr
Reference Urls
Information source
- Scott Trigg
courriel : scott [dot] trigg [at] obspm [dot] fr
